NJ Department of Banking and Insurance finds need for regulatory action to require coverage for abortion services in regulated markets
NEW JERSEY – The New Jersey Department of Banking and Insurance announced that it has released a study on access to comprehensive reproductive health care that found a need for regulatory action to require coverage for abortion services under health benefits plans regulated by the department, and has begun the formal rulemaking process to implement the requirement.
EPA awards New Jersey nearly $169M in bipartisan infrastructure law funding for water infrastructure improvements
NEW JERSEY — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded nearly $169 million in Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to New Jersey for water infrastructure improvements that will help communities access clean, safe and reliable drinking water, increase resilience, collect and treat wastewater to protect public health, clean up pollution, and safeguard vital waterways.
“Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign is underway in New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – With the goal of ensuring safe travels for all drivers in New Jersey during the holiday season, Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin and the Division of Highway Traffic Safety announced the launch of the annual Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over Year End Holiday Campaign. Grant...
Murphy administration to accelerate learning with launch of ‘NJ Partnership for Student Success’ initiative
Trenton, NJ – The Murphy administration Friday announced the launch of the New Jersey Partnership for Student Success (NJPSS), an initiative designed to harness the energy of volunteers and community organizations to help students, educators, and schools as they work to address learning loss and other challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 global pandemic.
