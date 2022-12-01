ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Alex Calabrese talks USMNT at World Cup on ‘9 Good Minutes’

By Larry Hawley
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ppn8f_0jUESiao00

CHICAGO – We’ve reached the knockout stage of the World Cup, and the United States men’s national team is still playing soccer.

In three games in Group B, they were able to get five total points, one each from ties against Wales and England before a dramatic 10 win over Iran on Tuesday gave them the three they needed to advance.

That means a very exciting Saturday is ahead for supporters of the team as they get ready to face the Netherlands in the Round of 16 at 8 a.m. central time. It’s the biggest challenge yet for a very young team that features a host of athletes making their World Cup debuts.

Alex Calabrese of Hot Time in Old Town took some time this week to join “9 Good Minutes” to talk about the performance of the USMNT so far in the game, what they might see in the knockout stage, along with other topics in the tournament.

Along with paying attention to the world soccer scene, Alex does a lot of reporting on Chicago Fire FC, so he shared his thoughts on the MLS club as they start preparing for the upcoming season. He discussed a few players on the roster that will be key contributors in 2023, the performance of first year manager Ezra Hendrickson along with the club’s decision to keep their front office intact.

You can watch Alex’s full interview on “9 Good Minutes” with Larry Hawley on WGN News Now by clicking on the video above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Netherlands eliminates US in round 16 at World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory Saturday that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WGN News

2 men arrested after toddler shot in Park Forest

PARK FOREST — Park Forest police have arrested two men after a 2-year-old boy was critically injured in a shooting last Friday. Police said a family member of the toddler brought him to a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his abdomen around 11:15 a.m. on Nov. 25. The child was immediately airlifted to […]
PARK FOREST, IL
New York Post

US soccer fans upset over World Cup knockout by Netherlands

Better luck next time? At the World Trade Center Oculus, the gray skies and rain Saturday reflected the mood of roughly 100 US soccer fans and staff members watching the US men’s national team get ejected by the Netherlands in the round of 16 match. “There is a lot of young kids out there playing their hearts out,” said Kyle Slendorn 22, who traveled from Hoboken, NJ, to watch the game. “It just kind of caught up to them here, playing a Dutch team that had a lot more experience in it.” Previous 1 of 2 Next After trailing by two goals for the...
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: South Korea tops Portugal; both advance

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup comes a close Friday after a week and a half of incredible action. Kicking things off in Group H, South Korea (1-1-1) handed Portugal (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament at Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar thanks to a jaw-dropping stoppage-time goal — and we had you covered with all the action on FOX!
FOX Sports

World Cup 2022 highlights: Switzerland tops Serbia, 3-2, to advance

The group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup came to a close Friday with Switzerland (2-0-1) outlasting Serbia (0-1-2) at Qatar's Stadium 974— and there was no shortage of action in the Group G tilt. Elsewhere, Cameroon (1-1-1) handed Brazil (2-0-1) its first loss of the tournament in...
CBS Sports

USA vs. Netherlands score: World Cup live updates, scores, bracket, USMNT standings in FIFA World Cup 2022

The winner of this match will advance to the quarterfinals and play the winner of Argentina and Australia later in the day. The United States are in the last 16 of the World Cup for the third time in the last four men's World Cups as they square off against the Netherlands on Saturday. Gregg Berhalter and the team are in the midst of one of the most successful runs for this men's national team ever as the memories of missing the World Cup in 2018 are now a thing of the past. Only making it out of the round of 16 twice in their history, the USMNT can etch themselves in program history if they're able to pull an upset. It was Christian Pulisic's goal that got them to the finals, and also landed him in the hospital after the match with a pelvic contusion. But on Friday he was officially cleared to play, the team announced. The Netherlands might be the favorite, but the USMNT certainly has a path to victory.
WGN News

Police: 4 teens, man shot inside home in Zion

ZION, Ill. — Five people were shot early Sunday morning inside a house in Zion, according to police. Zion police responded to the shooting just after midnight in the 1800 block of Horeb Avenue. When they arrived, they found four high school-aged juveniles with non-life-threatening injuries, according to a press release from the Zion Police […]
ZION, IL
Grand Haven Tribune

Local soccer coaches thrilled for U.S. World Cup showing

After copious amounts of angst and suspense, nine grueling minutes of stoppage time finally expired on Tuesday, allowing U.S. soccer fans, and their soccer team, to finally collapse with delight. The U.S. men’s national team had delivered a victory, thanks to the heroics of Christian Pulisic’s first-half goal, to beat...
WGN News

PHOTOS: Camel pageant among attractions on World Cup sidelines

ASH-SHHANIYA, Qatar (AP) — Like all good pageant contestants, Nazaa’a displayed not only dazzling beauty but also poise and grace. She batted her eyelashes and flashed a toothy smile for the television cameras at the Mzayen World Cup, a pageant held in the Qatari desert about 15 miles (25 kilometers) away from Doha and soccer’s World […]
Houston Chronicle

USMNT's hopeful World Cup run fizzles out with loss to the Netherlands

RAYYAN, Qatar - The U.S. men's national soccer team had reached the knockout stage of the World Cup with a blend of defensive excellence, precocious poise and unflinching confidence. Even though goals were scarce, the formula carried the young squad through group play unbeaten and injected belief that it could take yet another step on the sport's greatest stage.
Sporting News

Gregg Berhalter explains USA defeat to Netherlands in World Cup: Coach points to striker deficit after loss

The United States failed to make history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, displaying clear deficiencies that were exposed by No. 8-ranked Netherlands in the Round of 16. Head coach Gregg Berhalter, however, struck a positive chord after the match, recognizing the clear areas of weakness but also believing the team is set up well to compete on a global level over the next four years as they speed toward co-hosting the 2026 World Cup.
WGN News

WGN News

36K+
Followers
13K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy