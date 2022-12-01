Read full article on original website
Food Bank of Wyoming Receives Matching Gift from John P. Ellbogen Foundation
As part of their 2022 Holiday Fundraising Drive, Food Bank of Wyoming is excited to announce they received a $100,000 matching gift opportunity thanks to the John P. Ellbogen Foundation. All funds raised through the month of December will be matched up to $100,000. This grant comes at a critical time as inflation has caused the price of food and fuel to dramatically increase.
