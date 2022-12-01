Read full article on original website
Shy Glizzy's 'White Girl' Song Platinum After 8 Years, Drops Music Video
Proud D.C. rapper Shy Glizzy is living proof hard work pays off in the rap game ... his 2014 jam "White Girl" was certified platinum by the RIAA this week, a feat he accomplished from his own hustle and grind!!!. An emotional Glizzy took to Instagram to celebrate pushing "White...
Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Darius Jackson Pays Tribute to Actress After Pregnancy Reveal
Watch: Keke Palmer's Boyfriend Pays Tribute to Her After Pregnancy Reveal. Keke Palmer is feeling all the love after that pregnancy reveal. On Dec. 3, about an hour after the Emmy winner announced during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut that she is pregnant with her first child, her boyfriend Darius Jackson, a.k.a. Darius Daulton, shared a sweet tribute to her on his Instagram Story. The actress' partner posted a photo of her wearing a sweater and sitting at a restaurant while cradling her baby bump. Darius caption the pic, "2023" and added a red heart emoji.
Keke Palmer is pregnant, expecting first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson
Keke Palmer is going to be a mom! The 29-year-old actress announced she is expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson on “Saturday Night Live.” “There’s some rumors going around. People have been in my comments saying ‘Keke’s having a baby, Keke’s pregnant,’ and I want to set the record straight — I am,” the actress said as she opened her blazer to reveal her baby bump. As the crowd cheered, the “Hustlers” star continued, “You know, I gotta say though. It is bad when people on the internet spread rumors about you y’all, but it’s even worse when they’re correct.” “But honestly...
Nick Fuentes Throws Drink At Couple at In-N-Out Burger During Food Fight
Nick Fuentes found out the hard way he's not welcome in Los Angeles ... 'cuz the white nationalist just got in a food fight with a couple at a famed In-N-Out Burger. Check out the video, obtained by TMZ, showing Nick holding a large cup ... without warning he pitches it across the Hollywood restaurant early Saturday morning. Liquid from the cup showers everyone in its path ... and the doused diners look at Nick in utter shock.
'GMA' Hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Won't Pump Brakes on Relationship
'GMA' hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach may have stunned the public and gained a whole lot of unwanted attention when their relationship was revealed to the masses ... but they've got no plans to slow down on their romance. Sources close to the couple tell us ... while both...
Guess Who This Shining Star Turned Into!
Before this cute guy in his Batman tee turned into a global performer, he was just throwing on his hockey skates, heading to practice and working on becoming an actor while growing up in The Great White North. After starring in a drama series on the CTV network for 7...
'Snoop DeVille' From 50 Cent's 'P.I.M.P.' Video Up for Sale
Back in 2004, Snoop Dogg was stylin’ and profilin’ in his Snoop DeVille for 50 Cent’s "P.I.M.P. Remix" video, and now you can roll just like him ... 'cause the classic whip's up for grabs!!!. TMZ Hip Hop spoke to Christian Bonilla, the current owner of the...
What's The Big Frigin' Difference?!
It's the most beautiful time of the year and Justin Bieber knows a thing or two about setting the mood during the Holiday season, but before you meet him under the mistletoe, pipe down and see if you can solve the changes in these images. Per usual ... the Biebs...
Metro Boomin Debuts Beat-Making Hologram in L.A. and Miami
Metro Boomin is gonna want plenty more of everything now that his long-awaited "HEROES & VILLAINS" album is out -- and he's getting it by using some cool tech to sorta clone himself. The superstar producer recently debuted a hologram, in partnership with Spotify and Proto, where he let the...
Juice WRLD Day 2022 Lineup Inclues DDG, Trippie Redd, Lil Tecca, G Herbo
Juice WRLD would've turned 24 Friday, and while his memory lives on through his family, friends and fans ... there's a massive tribute show on the horizon in Chicago, his hometown. December 8 marks the third anniversary of the rapper's death, and will also be the day the United Center...
Bella Thorne Supports Elon Musk Banning Kanye West on Twitter
Bella Thorne is not only friends with Elon Musk, she's also a big fan of his decision to temporarily kick Kanye West off the platform for spreading antisemitic hate. We caught up with Bella in Miami, where she's hitting Art Basel, and asked about her relationship with the Chief Twit, and her thoughts about him shutting down Ye. Although Elon's said he wants Twitter to be HQ for free speech ... she's certain Ye's Thursday ranting is NOT that.
Old Steve Aoki Cake Video Surfaces, Wheelchair 'Boy' Wanted It
An old video of Steve Aoki chucking a cake at a guy in a wheelchair is making the rounds again -- and while people are already quick to dogpile him ... the outrage should stop here. The Fight Club Videos Twitter account surfaced a clip Friday that's taking off right...
Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge
Kanye proved this week his bigotry knows no bounds, and that 'GMA' romance is must-see TV!!! So, we gotta ask ...
Akademiks & Charlamagne Question Rappers Not Responding with Bars
2022 is the year of rappers beefing on social media -- from Nicki Minaj and Latto's Grammy snub feud, to Megan Thee Stallion taking on Drake, DaBaby and Tory Lanez -- but 2 huge voices in hip hop say there's a better path. DJ Akademiks and Charlamgage Tha God are...
Aerosmith Cancels Las Vegas Concert After Steven Tyler Gets Sick
Aerosmith called off their concert Friday night in Las Vegas ... this after Steven Tyler had fallen ill. The legendary rock band was set to perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM as part of their "Deuces Are Wild" residency ... but Steven got sick about 2 hours before they were to hit the stage. It's unclear what the medical issue was that benched the band.
Elon Musk Tells Groveling Paps He's Not Doing Autographs Anymore
Elon Musk is above doing autographs at this point in his life -- something the paparazzi learned the hard (and cold) way while trying to catch the dude out in the wild. The Twitter chief landed at Dulles International Airport Saturday night -- just outside of D.C. proper -- and while he was getting into a waiting Tesla with a security detail in tow ... he was greeted by a swarm of photographers outside who apparently wanted his John Hancock.
Madonna's 'Papa Don't Preach' MTV Video Music Award Up for Auction
Madonna's MTV VMA for one of her iconic '80s hits will be sitting on a lucky -- and probably wealthy -- fan's shelf soon. RR Auction tells TMZ ... Madonna's Moonman -- AKA MTV Video Music Award -- for her 1986 song "Papa Don't Preach" is now on the auction block with an estimated price tag of $60K.
Britney Spears Praises Sister Jamie Lynn in Birthday Post
Britney Spears has done a shocking about-face ... praising a family member, no less her sister. Britney marked her 41st birthday with a message to Jamie Lynn ... "It’s my b-day but you’re my heart so I’m thinking about you … congratulations on being so brave, inspiring, and showing guts and glory in your show 🎉 !!! You ain’t alone … if anybody knows what that feels like … I get it 🤧🤧🤧 My baby sister !!! I love you !!!"
Chrisean Rock Appears to Admit to Giving Blueface Two Black Eyes
Chrisean Rock appears to have admitted to hitting Blueface ... which left him with two black eyes that she proudly showed off to their followers. The volatile couple were both featured on a recent IG Live stream from Blueface's account, during which he said Chrisean was "10-1" but had not yet taken "his belt." While it's unclear what exactly he's referring to, Chrisean seemed to suggest it was about their fights.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized With Pneumonia
Nick Cannon just had a major health SCARE ... landing him in the hospital with pneumonia. The "Masked Singer" host posted a photo of himself in a hospital bed, wearing a face mask, gown and beanie. The father who has welcomed 11 kids with 2 on the way casually revealed...
