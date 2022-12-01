Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Is Luke Getsy to blame for the Bears loss to Packers?
Luke Getsy has earned a lot of respect this season, but it’s respect for doing things that Matt Nagy didn’t do, not things that he has done right. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did absolutely nothing to help the Bears win a game today. His playcalling was in a word abysmal in a game in which the Bears led by two scores. The Bears could have gone up by more but Luke Getsy was predictable, conservative and downright baffling. There have even been questions about if his play calling got Justin Fields injured two weeks ago.
Andy Reid sends message to Chiefs DB Justin Reid about trash talk
Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid is sending a message to defensive back Justin Reid about how the organization does things. The veteran defensive back attracted some attention this week with his comments about defending Cincinnati wide receiver Tee Higgins ahead of their matchup Sunday. The remarks offered some potential bulletin board material for the Bengals, and coach Reid is not exactly thrilled about it.
Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win
Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Bernie Kosar Gives His Thoughts On Deshaun Watson’s First Game
When Bernie Kosar speaks, Cleveland Browns fans seem to listen, as he’s probably the most beloved player in franchise history. The former quarterback chimed in on what he expects from Deshaun Watson’s first regular season game with the team, which will come on Sunday at the Houston Texans, his old team.
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
Report: Broncos wanted another star QB over Russell Wilson
The Denver Broncos were thrilled when they acquired Russell Wilson in a blockbuster trade with the Seattle Seahawks, but that does not mean he was their first choice. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke with multiple NFL executives who are convinced that the Broncos wanted to trade for Aaron Rodgers during the offseason and pivoted to Wilson when they could not get the reigning MVP.
Rodgers, Packers rally in 4th quarter to beat Bears 28-19
CHICAGO (AP) — Aaron Rodgers figured the Green Bay Packers were in a good spot and would find a way to pull out the win. Given his history against the Chicago Bears, it wasn't exactly a big leap of faith. Rodgers led three fourth-quarter scoring drives, receiver Christian Watson took an end-around 46 yards for a touchdown in the closing minutes after Jaire Alexander intercepted Justin Fields, and Green Bay rallied to beat Chicago 28-19 on Sunday. ...
Rams put Matthew Stafford on IR, and why that is huge news for the Lions
The Los Angeles Rams announced on Saturday that starting quarterback Matthew Stafford is being placed on injured reserve, which likely means that his 2022 season has come to an end. And Stafford's former team, the Detroit Lions, figure to benefit from that development in a very, very big way. Stafford...
New Russ Rumor Triggers Verbal Altercation in Broncos Locker Room
After a 23-10 loss to the Carolina Panthers, the Denver Broncos have hit rock bottom. Given the team's current state of affairs, there is plenty of blame to go around, from the coaching incompetence and faltering offensive line to the lack of separation from wide receivers. However, one issue that...
NFL Hits Steelers Defense With $130,000 Fine for Celebration
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense got a spark early against the Indianapolis Colts when cornerback James Pierre grabbed a pass from Matt Ryan in their Week 12 victory. Afterward, the team met in the endzone, where they broke out their "machine gun" celebration, tossing the football into the air and pretending to shoot it down as it falls.
Cleveland sports radio host blasts Browns' Deshaun Watson over press conference
Local sports media personalities are not taking it easy on quarterback Deshaun Watson ahead of his Cleveland Browns regular-season debut. Watson generated headlines when he spoke with reporters on Thursday and vowed to take "only football questions" coming off his 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Nick Wilson of Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan ripped the signal-caller for his antics ahead of Sunday's game at the 1-9-1 Houston Texans.
'Mr. Irrelevant' Brock Purdy impresses for 49ers vs Dolphins
Brock Purdy needs a new nickname after the way he played on Sunday. Purdy came on in relief of the injured Jimmy Garoppolo in the San Francisco 49ers’ Week 13 game against the Miami Dolphins. The seventh-round pick out of Iowa State showed no drop-off in play from Jimmy G as he led the Niners.
Steelers Week 13 Opponent’s Defensive Coordinator Criticizes Team’s Handling Of Rookie Kenny Pickett
When the Pittsburgh Steelers drafted rookie quarterback, Kenny Pickett in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, it was a matter of when, not if he would become the team’s starting signal-caller. He was called upon at halftime of the Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and has not looked back since. He has slowly been improving each week and the team has currently scored 24+ points in two straight games while holding a 2-1 record during a three-game stretch since the bye week. In Week 13, the Atlanta Falcons will host Pittsburgh and defensive coordinator, Dean Pees, whose unit has allowed the fourth most points in the NFL, was critical about how Pickett’s development has been handled.
Lamar Jackson's injury is not season-ending, but Ravens still have issues
The Baltimore Ravens can probably breathe a sigh of relief after head coach John Harbaugh announced that starting quarterback Lamar Jackson did not suffer a season-ending injury on Sunday. That is the good news. The bad news is that it is still unknown as to how long Jackson will be...
Notre Dame left picking up the pieces at QB after surprising decision
Pyne started 10 games for the Fighting Irish in 2022, posting an 8-2 record. He was 163-of-254 (64.6 percent) for 2,021 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions. Both Pyne's and Notre Dame's futures are uncertain after the announcement. The Fighting Irish's opening-day starter for the 2022 season, Tyler Buchner,...
New York Giants receive good news on Xavier McKinney’s hand injury
The New York Giants are trying to make a playoff push heading into Week 13 against the Washington Commanders. Washington has won three consecutive games, whereas the Giants have lost their last two to Detroit and Dallas. However, with the team littered with injuries, the coaching staff has had their...
49ers announce Jimmy Garoppolo will undergo season-ending foot surgery
“He’ll be out. He’ll end up needing surgery — broke a few things in there,” Shanahan said of Garoppolo’s foot. Shanahan said he got that news during the second quarter of his 49ers’ 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Purdy, who was the Mr....
Watch: Geno Smith and Kenneth Walker get into heated sideline spat
The Seattle Seahawks have been a pleasant surprise for most of the season, but there seemed to be some trouble on the team’s sideline during Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Rams. During the first half of Sunday’s game, FOX cameras caught quarterback Geno Smith and running back...
Cowboys players fined for Thanksgiving game 'Whack-A-Mole' touchdown celebration
The NFL has fined four Dallas Cowboys players varying amounts of money for their participation in a Thanksgiving game touchdown celebration. Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot, and Sean McKeon were all fined for their Whack-a-Mole celebration that took place inside the giant Salvation Army pot in the end zone of AT&T Stadium.
