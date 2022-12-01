Fatal shooting in broad daylight, no arrest yet

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department has opened an investigation after the fatal shooting of a man in his 50s in Ewa Beach.

A shooting in broad daylight has left one man dead, and the suspect still on the loose. It happened at the Palm Villas condominiums in Ewa. Honolulu police said the two men had been arguing before several gunshots were fired.

Police said the 57-year-old victim is a resident manager. Witnesses said he had been there for at least 15 years. According to investigators, he was found lying on the ground of the parking lot around 8:30 Thursday morning.

“HFD responded and initiated CPR measures and the victim was transported by EMS to Queen’s West Medical Center in critical condition, where he later was pronounced deceased,” said Lt. Deena Thoemmes from HPD’s Homicide Detail.

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said when they arrived at the area on Puamaeole Street they had treated the 57-year-old man for an apparent gunshot wound.

Residents are still in disbelief. They heard three to four gunshots which they initially assumed was someone shooting off fireworks. They were heartbroken when they realized what happened.

“So I went over there and I’ve seen him lying on the ground. He was such a good person you know, always was there for us every time we called him,” said Roxanne Kwon, who lives in the area.

Police said the suspect drove off in a white or gray sedan. It’s not clear if he actually lives there but witnesses said they have seen him there before.

“We don’t know the circumstances yet but some people say that that’s what they believe it to be, because the resident manager may have had prior contact with him before,” said Thoemmes.

Residents said the victim was a good man who was very helpful. And was always roaming around in his golf cart checking on everyone. While he’s had some arguments with others before, they never thought it would come to this.

“I just couldn’t believe it, just couldn’t believe it, that somebody would actually do it,” Chris Burg, an area resident.

“We’re gonna miss him so much, he was such a good person. We’re gonna miss him,” said Kwon.

They’re also grieving for his family, now dealing with a tragic loss just before the holidays.

“All I keep thinking about is what’s gonna happen to his wife and his kid is old enough now that he’s starting to get out on his own. In another couple of years he’d be out on his own,” said Burg.

Around 7:10 p.m. on Dec. 1, Sheriff Deputies from the Special Operations Section Fugitive Unit took the suspect into custody, according to police reports.

He was taken into custody on Puuloa Road near Nimitz Highway. According to officials, police convinced the suspect to turn himself in.

The suspect was transported to the Sherriff Division booking and receiving station for holding, according to reports.

He is to be turned over to HPD custody.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.

Police are investigating.