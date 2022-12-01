Read full article on original website
The Salvation Army offers Christmas assistance through its Angel Tree
VICTORIA, Texas – The Salvation Army offers Christmas assistance through its Angel Tree.
New and improved Ted B. Reed park now open
VICTORIA, Texas – The park first opened in 1997. Ted B Reed park quickly became one of the most visited parks in Victoria. after 25 years, the playground equipment began to show its age. The park got a complete upgrade with safety in mind. "Ted B Reed just opened back up after being closed down over the last several
Two-car collision on Navarro Saturday night
VICTORIA, Texas – Two cars collided at the intersection of Navarro St. and Crestwood Dr. this evening around 8 p.m. A silver Impala headed northbound on Navarro St. in the farthest lane. When the stoplight turned green, the car turned right. A black GMC Sierra pulled out across Navarro St. and hit the Impala. According to authorities, the black truck
Free Ice Skating At St Jude’s Winter Wonderland In Victoria
Make plans to bring your family to downtown Victoria for a day to remember. Like nothing we've seen in Victoria before, it's a FREE ice skating experience to benefit St.Jude Research Center. It's St. Jude's Winter Wonderland, at De Leon Plaza on December 18th from 10 am to 7 pm.
UPDATE: 15-year-old suspect taken into custody in relation to Leary Lane murder investigation
AUSTIN, Texas – The Victoria Police Department announced Sunday evening that a 15-year-old juvenile suspect was taken into custody in relation to the Leary Lane murder investigation. On Sunday, December 4th, 2022, at approximately 5:15 p.m., law enforcement authorities were safely able to take a fifteen-year-old juvenile suspect into
18-year-old woman killed in shooting near Victoria apartment complex
VICTORIA, Texas – A woman has passed away from gunshot wounds she sustained after she was found with fatal gunshot wounds at a Victoria apartment complex. The Victoria Police Department said that on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at around 12:40 a.m., VPD officers responded to 2309 Leary Lane in response to gunshots in the area. Upon arrival, officers located 18-year-old
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
Police Chief Arredondo: ‘I am very grateful there were no injuries and everyone went home safe’
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department provided an update on a shooting incident that took place at approximately 3 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 2. Following an eight-hour standoff, Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. was taken into custody and transported to the Victoria County Sheriff's Office. Mark Anthony Garcia Jr. Garcia was arrested on the following charges: Aggravated Assault on a
After a recent cool down, the area can expect warmer temperatures with a mix of sun and drizzle
Victoria, Texas-: Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with light winds while temperatures stay above average. Low: 62 degrees. Winds: SE 5 becoming SE. 10% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Monday: Cloudy gradually becoming mostly sunny skies with moderate winds while temperatures stay above average. High:
Victoria County Fire Marshal investigating fatal house fire
VICTORIA COUNTY, Texas – A woman died this morning in a fire at a home in the 200 block of Kingwood Forest Drive. The call came in around 9 a.m. A neighbor who saw the fire called 911. Authorities found a woman inside the home. It was too late there was nothing emergency workers could do. An autopsy is underway
Victoria police department and U.S. Marshals serving an arrest warrant
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police department, alongside U.S. Marshals, served an arrest warrant to a man in the 600 block of Buena Vista Avenue and Cameron Street. Shots were fired. The SWAT team was on scene. This story is developing.
The New Mr Gatti’s Pizza Location Has Been Announced
In August, we all learned that the beloved Mr. Gatti's was returning to Victoria. The next big question was naturally, where is it going to be? Well the wait is over. The Mr Gatti's will be located at the old Dunlaps building, 2801 N. Laurent. It is awesome to see more positive growth in the "original" parts of town. Currently, there isn't a set timeline for this remodel, we will keep the community updated on the progress and we hope to have a grand opening date set soon.
Hallettsville police search for suspects involved in Walmart theft Tuesday night
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Hallettsville Police Department reported a theft that occurred on Tuesday night at Walmart. Officials are searching for the suspects involved in the theft of over $800 in inventory. The HPD posted two surveillance camera images of the suspects, and is asking for the community's help in identifying them. If you recognize the
Cuero murder suspect set for arraignment later this month
Sone Quintero Rojas, scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 21 at the DeWitt County Courthouse.
UPDATE: Officials arrested suspect Mark Garcia Jr. following overnight standoff
UPDATE — The suspect has surrendered after a standoff with law enforcement overnight. The suspect is identified as 37-year-old Mark Garcia Jr. Victoria Police was attempting to serve a felony warrant when Garcia opened fire inside of the home. VPD SWAT and Negotiator Teams responded to assist. Garcia barricaded himself inside of the home. SWAT tactics were used after unsuccessful
Thursday shooting leaves one injured
Thursday shooting leaves one injured Subhead Cuero man injured, Yoakum man arrested News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 09:15 Image Police line ...
Edna, Cuero, and Refugio Moving on to State Semi’s-Check Out the Neutral Sites
The state tournament is less than two weeks away and we still have three teams in the Crossroads fighting for a state title! The Cuero Gobblers are fresh off of a 3 OT Thriller last Thursday at NRG defeating Silsbee 58-56. The Refugio Bobcats came from behind in the 4th quarter and scored 14 against the Shiner Comanches in the Friday night game. Final Score Refugio 27 Shiner 22. Finally, the Edna Cowboys are coming off a dominating win where they scored 27 against Llano in the first half on Thursday night. Final score Edna 40 Llano 21 We want to send a big congratulations to the Shiner Comanches for a phenomenal year on the Football field.
Cuero shooting leaves one man injured
CUERO, Texas – Shortly after 3 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Cuero Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Dunn Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jason Gonzales, of Cuero. Through information obtained, officers later identified the suspect as 28-year-old Marlon Brooks, of Yoakum. They located Brooks walking
Minor Injuries Reported In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Jackson County (Jackson County, TX)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Jackson County on Friday. The accident happened near Lolita, Texas, FM 1593 is located north of Gate 8 at around 5:36 a.m.
Escapee has been located, taken into custody without incident
YOAKUM, Texas – On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Shiner Police Department reported an all-night search, with the help of other agencies, for Gilbert Dominguez, Jr., of Yoakum. Dominguez had escaped police custody while being detained. He was in possession of a stolen vehicle and cocaine. Gilbert Dominguez, Jr. After the all-night search, officials issued a warrant for the following charges:
