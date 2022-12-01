Read full article on original website
Related
jweekly.com
At CJM, a dense (and very pink) tapestry of joy and pain
This essay is the third and final installment of a collaboration between J. and the Contemporary Jewish Museum to interpret artworks through a Jewish lens. The series features reflections on works in the San Francisco museum’s 2022 Dorothy Saxe Invitational, “Tikkun: For the Cosmos, the Community, and Ourselves,” for which 30 Bay Area artists created new work inspired by the idea of repair.
jweekly.com
Reactions to our ‘appalling’ Beth Am article; Kopp Lake has a nice ring to it; etc.
I am not a member of Congregation Beth Am in Los Altos Hills, and do not know Rabbi Jeremy Morrison or, for that matter, any of the individuals mentioned in the article about their board’s decision not to renew his contract, and I certainly express no opinion about that board (“Beth Am suffers ‘moment of crisis’ after rabbi’s contract is not renewed,” Nov. 22).
jweekly.com
‘Racial Equity Informed Philanthropy’: Guide offers new framework for Jewish giving
The Jews of Color Initiative, a Bay Area-based racial justice nonprofit, has released its first-ever Jewish guide to giving through a racial equity lens. Together with the Slingshot Fund, a New York nonprofit dedicated to organizing young Jewish philanthropists, JoCI last month published “Racial Equity Informed Philanthropy: A Funder Resource from a Jewish Perspective.” The guide is aimed at funders and philanthropists in the Jewish community, but JoCI executive director Ilana Kaufman sees its value for a wider audience.
Comments / 0