Times-Online
North Dakota designates CHI Mercy Hospital in Valley City as its first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital
BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota Health and Human Services (HHS) Emergency Medical Systems Unit recognizes CHI Mercy Health Valley City as the first Acute Cardiac Ready Hospital in North Dakota. "Aligning with the state's mission of serving North Dakotans, CHI Mercy has worked to meet hospital standards for designation,...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo man arrested for leading NDHP on high-speed chase
740thefan.com
Gas falls under $3 per gallon in Fargo-Moorhead
FARGO (KFGO/KVRR) – For the first time in several months, gas prices in the Fargo-Moorhead area have dropped below $3.00 per gallon. On Friday, at least one Fargo retailer was selling regular unleaded for $2.95 per gallon. AAA says one year ago, the average price per gallon in North...
valleynewslive.com
Gas prices drop below $3 in Fargo-Moorhead
kvrr.com
Xcel Energy Holiday Lights Parade brightens downtown Fargo for holiday spirit
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — In case you needed an official announcement, it’s here! The annual kick-off to the holidays underway. Hundreds across the F-M and surrounding areas enjoyed the Holiday Lights Parade presented by the Downtown Community Partnership and sponsored by Xcel Energy. It began in downtown Moorhead...
High-speed Harwood chase ends in motorcycle crash
valleynewslive.com
The Valley News team joins in on the Holiday Lights Parade festivities
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Floats decked out in holiday lights lit up the streets of downtown Moorhead and Fargo for this year’s Holiday Lights Parade. The parade started in downtown Moorhead with several floats and vehicles lining up to spread some holiday cheer. The fun ended in...
KNOX News Radio
Suspect in MN woman’s death arrested in ND
valleynewslive.com
Residents reminded to stay off iced-over retention ponds and Sheyenne River
WEST FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - West Fargo Fire crews spent Friday afternoon brushing up on their ice-rescue training in a local retention pond. Officials are reminding residents to stay off iced-over retention ponds and the Sheyenne River. “There is simply no safe ice,” Fire Chief Dan Fuller said.”...
Minnesota murder suspect apprehended in North Dakota
MOORHEAD, MINN. (AP) — A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota, the Star Tribune reported. Family members were checking on the woman at her […]
valleynewslive.com
Valley City Police investigating controversial flyer
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The book “Let’s Talk About It” (A Teenage Guide To Sex, Relationships and How to be a Human Being) has raised a few eyebrows in Valley City since the first story about it’s existence ran in the Times Record back in September of 2022.
valleynewslive.com
Cenex will be flaring off large propane tanks in Valley City
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Valley City Fire Chief Scott Magnuson said officials with Cenex Harvest States will be flaring off the large propane tanks located just south of the Pinnacle Condominiums in Valley City on Thursday, December 1st between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Magnuson said the public...
valleynewslive.com
‘We’ve had to raise the prices’: FM small business owners battling against inflation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Small businesses in the Fargo-Moorhead area have faced many adversities the past few years. From the COVID-19 pandemic to inflation, they’ve had to bounce back each time. “So we’ve got that extra cost we’ve had to raise the prices a few dollars here...
kfgo.com
City gives new owner 180 days to make repairs to dangerous Fargo house that was on demolition block
FARGO (KFGO) – A Fargo home declared dangerous and city-ordered for demolition by December 30, has been given a reprieve. The house, built in 1900, located at 812 7th Street N, is vacant, heavily damaged with squatter activity. Taxes had not been paid since 2019. The former owner is living in an assisted living center.
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY RESIDENTIAL PROPERTY VALUES LOOK TO INCREASE BY APPROXIMATELY 19 PERCENT
Across Polk County, residents and businesses have noticed their property market values have generally been on the rise over the past few years. While this is great news for homeowners around the area, many wonder what that will mean for property taxes. Property taxes are based on property assessment values.
Most Amusing Minnesota Winter Thing You’ve Seen? Does it Beat This?
When I was in college, at Concordia in Moorhead, MN, there was a guy there who was known as "shorts guy". He wore shorts every single day. Did not matter if it was -20 below, in the middle of a blizzard, he'd continue wearing them. My friends and I always thought it a bit amusing considering he was from somewhere down south like Alabama or Florida (I honestly don't remember) where they rarely get snow.
kfgo.com
Suspect in Moorhead homicide arrested in southeastern ND
WAHPETON, N.D. (KFGO) – The man suspected of killing a Moorhead woman was arrested Friday evening. Moorhead Police said in a release that 25-year-old James Kollie Jr., of Moorhead, was taken into custody around 7:30 p.m. and is being held in the Richland County Jail in Wahpeton. Kollie became...
wdayradionow.com
Friend of Moorhead homicide victim: "It's shocking to the Liberian community"
(Fargo, ND) -- A woman who identifies herself as a friend of a Moorhead homicide victim described the victim as someone who worked hard to support her family. "She was always working, and she loved her family, she loved everybody around her. She was a nice person. She worked really, really hard to maintain her family," said Evelyn Seward.
newsdakota.com
Region Set For Another Arctic Blast of Winter Weather
JAMESTOWN,N.D.(NewsDakota.com) – A cold front bringing in a blast of arctic air, snow and wind could affect travel on Friday. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for central and eastern North Dakota, north central and eastern South Dakota and northwest and west central Minnesota until midnight on Friday night. AgCentral meteorologist Mick Kjar is calling for as much as 3 inches of snow in a line from Hillsboro to Bemidji. Other areas can expect to receive an inch or two. The main problem will be the northwest winds that will gust over 40 mph causing that snow to blow around and reduce visibility.
valleynewslive.com
Large police presence in S. Fargo tied to manhunt for man with warrants
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Roads were blocked off and neighborhoods were flooded with Fargo Police officers Wednesday evening. Fargo Police say officers descended on the Crescent Park Apartment complex in the 1600 block of 34th St. S. Wednesday in an attempt to arrest a man with outstanding warrants. Police are searching for 22-year-old Tremane Rainey for an aggravated reckless endangerment charge stemming from an early October incident in the 1200 block of N. University Dr., as well as two probation violation warrants for fleeing in a motor vehicle. After a thorough search of the area, it was determined that Rainey left the location prior to officers arriving, FPD states.
