Matthew McConaughey says, "we want Uvalde lives to matter"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
City of Uvalde Suing Over School Shooting RecordsLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Mother of Uvalde Shooting Victim Suing Police, ISD and GunmakerLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Former Uvalde Police Chief During Shooting Steps DownLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Finally Approves an Interim Police Chief and New Location for New CampusLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
"When we went to Uvalde, we both didn't know where or how we would be needed most, but once we arrived it became clear that our connection was with the families — and especially Camila [his wife] with the mothers. She became a support system for them, and even now, long after we have left, she still maintains that support when needed. There was a connection there between her and the families that was different than what they needed from me. . . . When a need is clear, like in this case, her dedication to serving and being a trusted teammate is unquestionable.” Matthew McConaughey.
kgns.tv
‘Elsa’s Little Toy Drive’ hits the road, donates to Uvalde community
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Members of the Laredo biker community got on their Harleys and drove all the way to Uvalde to bring holiday cheer to the community currently coping with loss. In mid-November, Elsa Zarate with help from her friends held her annual “Elsa’s Little Toy Drive.” She asked...
San Antonio law firm representing mother of Uvalde shooting victim
SAN ANTONIO — We are learning more about a federal lawsuit filed on Monday as a result of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde. Numerous defendants are listed including the maker of the gun the shooter used to killed 19 students and two teachers. LM Law Group...
Teens increasingly used as human-smuggling drivers in Texas, DPS says
Recruiting teen drivers for human smuggling has become more common along the Texas border, especially in towns such as Eagle Pass, a state official said Tuesday.
Washington Examiner
Texas sheriff cracks down on wanted criminals arrested at border
EXCLUSIVE — The sheriff of a county on Texas's southern border with Mexico will start running criminal background checks on each illegal immigrant his deputies encounter. Starting Thursday, Kinney County Sheriff Brad Coe has directed his law enforcement staff not to turn over to Border Patrol people who are caught after crossing the border unlawfully until they have run their information to see if they have active or outstanding warrants.
Uvalde officials say local prosecutor impeded investigation into police response
The city of Uvalde is suing the local district attorney, accusing her of withholding information an independent investigator needs to conduct an internal affairs investigation.
A mother's death leaves South Texas family grieving on Thanksgiving
SAN ANTONIO — A mother's murder has left a family grieving on Thanksgiving. The death of Sawyer Danielle Cruz happened almost one week ago in Asherton, which is near Carrizo Springs. Dimmit County Sheriff Deputies said the mother of three was stabbed and killed by Aleeanna Olvera. The family...
