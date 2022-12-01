Read full article on original website
CLASS A STATE CHAMPIONSHIP: Underdog Clay County ready to “leave everything on the field” in title game versus heavily-favored McKenzie
CHATTANOOGA-Clay County (13-1) heads into their first-ever BlueCross Bowl Class A State Championship game today at 2 p.m. CST versus heavily-favored McKenzie (14-0) as a big underdog, but Bulldog head coach Bruce Lamb says he and his team are relishing the status. “I love it,” Lamb said of his team...
Gordonsville Sweeps Doubleheader Against Rival Smith County
Gordonsville High School earned a pair of wins over county rival Smith County on Friday night, beginning with the Tigerettes’ win over the Lady Owls. Gordonsville got off to a good start on both ends of the floor, as they locked down Smith County’s offense to the tune of eight first-quarter points. Add in 16 points of their own, and the Tigerettes held a 16-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
WEATHER 12-4,2022 Cool.. Watching For Possible Flooding This Week
Dry, but cool day today. This will give way to rains for at least the next 5 days. According to the NWS FB page flooding is possible this week. For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here The post WEATHER 12-4,2022 Cool.. Watching For Possible Flooding This Week appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Graves-Gilbert Clinic leaving campus
Graves-Gilbert Clinic, which currently operates WKU Health Services, will be leaving campus effective Dec. 9. The contract for operating WKU Health Services neared expiration in the spring. The Board of Regents will vote on a new contract before the end of the year, according to a statement from Jace Lux, director of media relations and university spokesperson.
Bowling Green, Franklin 15-year-olds charged in murder of Nashville store clerk
Two juveniles, one from Bowling Green and the other from Franklin, have been charged with the murder of a Nashville convenience store clerk. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 4:00, according to Metro Nashville Police, at the Kwik Sak at 4890 Lebanon Pike. A store employee, 36-year-old Vishal Patel, had a brief exchange with the suspects before 15-year-old Shawn Davis, of Franklin, fatally shot him.
Crawdaddy’s owner talks supply chain issues, fire recovery
Supply chain issues have forced some restaurants to change their menu entirely due to skyrocketing prices of goods. Cookeville – Over a year ago, Crawdaddy’s in Cookeville was gutted and rebuilt. From the ovens to the pipes, the entire restaurant had to be replaced following a fire in December 2020.
Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
Putnam County authorities searching for missing man last seen in September
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man who has not been seen by his family for more than two months.
UPDATE: Sealed Bids to buy the first Federal Post Office in Lebanon, TN to be turned in Dec. 2nd, 5th and 6th
In Lebanon, Tennessee, the Wilson County Government is selling a building that is listed on the historic registry. 203 East Main Street (Lebanon, TN) is the address of the city’s very first U.S. Federal Post Office building. WGNS' Scott Walker reported... Further Details on the Sealed Bid Process. The...
Tennessee County with Most “No” Votes for Antislavery Amendment Posted Misleading Information
Cannon County’s Election Commission — whose county accumulated the most “no” votes for Amendment 3 to Tennessee’s state constitution in this year’s midterms — posted a sign bearing a misleading summary of the amendment in a voting booth, according to a Tennessee Lookout report. The commission also posted the same summary to its Facebook page on Nov. 7.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Tennessee this month
It's never a bad thing to have more options when it comes to grocery shopping. This month, a popular supermarket chain will be opening another brand-new store location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
Construction strong in Putnam County
Putnam County – Construction in Putnam County has been trending in the right direction for months. But, the number of permits issued was lower in November than in that same month in 2021. In comparison, last month saw 22 permits worth $5 million of construction issued, 15 of which...
Putnam County police arrest man for possession of meth in ongoing drug investigation
PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — An ongoing drug investigation led to the arrest of a man accused of selling and manufacturing meth. Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PSCO) reported that they served an active search warrant for 43-year-old Adron Irick. Irick was arrested and charged with manufacturing, sell and delivery of...
Grinch alert: Red Kettle money stolen from Salvation Army in Wilson County
As we ring in December, the Salvation Army's Red Kettle Campaign is in full swing. But a real-life Grinch broke into the organization's headquarters in Wilson County and stole from the charity.
Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes
ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
Drugs, money found during traffic stop in Lebanon
A driver is facing several charges after police found drugs and hundreds of dollars during a traffic stop in Lebanon.
CROSSVILLE POLICE OFFICER CALLED “A FLYING MONKEY”
On 11/29/22 City Units were dispatched to Food City for a male subject that was asleep in the. cafeteria at the table. I was informed by staff that the male subject had been coming in and out of the store all day and had gotten aggressive with an employee and when asked to leave they had noticed a strong odor.
Subject Takes Dog in Parking Lot While Owner is in the Store
The Gallatin Police Department is trying to locate this subject. This subject picked up a Black Lab in the parking lot of 600 Long Hollow Pike Gallatin TN while the owner of the dog was in the store. If you have any information on the whereabouts, or identity of the...
Community gathers to watch Christmas parade light up Portland
Portland was all aglow Saturday night as the city kicked off the holiday season with its annual Christmas parade.
Teen arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting at movie theater
TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager arrested is facing charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a movie theater. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the Teays Valley Cinemas called police around 7:30 pm. a. “A 17-year-old had made threats to people in the parking lot. He had...
