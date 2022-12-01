ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

uppercumberlandreporter.com

Gordonsville Sweeps Doubleheader Against Rival Smith County

Gordonsville High School earned a pair of wins over county rival Smith County on Friday night, beginning with the Tigerettes’ win over the Lady Owls. Gordonsville got off to a good start on both ends of the floor, as they locked down Smith County’s offense to the tune of eight first-quarter points. Add in 16 points of their own, and the Tigerettes held a 16-8 lead heading into the second quarter.
College Heights Herald

Graves-Gilbert Clinic leaving campus

Graves-Gilbert Clinic, which currently operates WKU Health Services, will be leaving campus effective Dec. 9. The contract for operating WKU Health Services neared expiration in the spring. The Board of Regents will vote on a new contract before the end of the year, according to a statement from Jace Lux, director of media relations and university spokesperson.
k105.com

Bowling Green, Franklin 15-year-olds charged in murder of Nashville store clerk

Two juveniles, one from Bowling Green and the other from Franklin, have been charged with the murder of a Nashville convenience store clerk. The shooting occurred Monday afternoon at approximately 4:00, according to Metro Nashville Police, at the Kwik Sak at 4890 Lebanon Pike. A store employee, 36-year-old Vishal Patel, had a brief exchange with the suspects before 15-year-old Shawn Davis, of Franklin, fatally shot him.
ucbjournal.com

Crawdaddy’s owner talks supply chain issues, fire recovery

Supply chain issues have forced some restaurants to change their menu entirely due to skyrocketing prices of goods. Cookeville – Over a year ago, Crawdaddy’s in Cookeville was gutted and rebuilt. From the ovens to the pipes, the entire restaurant had to be replaced following a fire in December 2020.
WBKO

Bowling Green Christmas Parade, Mistletoe Market canceled due to potential threats

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Organizers have announced that the Bowling Green Christmas parade and SoKY Marketplace’s Mistletoe Market will be canceled due to potential threats made toward civil rights groups that had planned a protest later today. Various civil rights groups had planned a ‘Justice for Emmett Till’...
Sidelines

Tennessee County with Most “No” Votes for Antislavery Amendment Posted Misleading Information

Cannon County’s Election Commission — whose county accumulated the most “no” votes for Amendment 3 to Tennessee’s state constitution in this year’s midterms — posted a sign bearing a misleading summary of the amendment in a voting booth, according to a Tennessee Lookout report. The commission also posted the same summary to its Facebook page on Nov. 7.
ucbjournal.com

Construction strong in Putnam County

Putnam County – Construction in Putnam County has been trending in the right direction for months. But, the number of permits issued was lower in November than in that same month in 2021. In comparison, last month saw 22 permits worth $5 million of construction issued, 15 of which...
fox17.com

Putnam County police arrest man for possession of meth in ongoing drug investigation

PUTNAM COUNTY (WZTV) — An ongoing drug investigation led to the arrest of a man accused of selling and manufacturing meth. Putnam County Sherriff's Office (PSCO) reported that they served an active search warrant for 43-year-old Adron Irick. Irick was arrested and charged with manufacturing, sell and delivery of...
smokeybarn.com

Snow Tomorrow? Say It Aint So… Computer Model Says Yes

ROBERTSON COUNTY TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – After a rainy day today thanks to former Hurricane Nicole, a strong cold front will move through Middle Tennessee tonight bringing another round of rain after midnight through Saturday morning, according to the US National Weather Service Nashville Tennessee. Temperatures appear they...
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE POLICE OFFICER CALLED “A FLYING MONKEY”

On 11/29/22 City Units were dispatched to Food City for a male subject that was asleep in the. cafeteria at the table. I was informed by staff that the male subject had been coming in and out of the store all day and had gotten aggressive with an employee and when asked to leave they had noticed a strong odor.
wvlt.tv

Teen arrested after allegedly threatening mass shooting at movie theater

TEAYS VALLEY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teenager arrested is facing charges after allegedly threatening a mass shooting at a movie theater. Putnam County Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said the Teays Valley Cinemas called police around 7:30 pm. a. “A 17-year-old had made threats to people in the parking lot. He had...

