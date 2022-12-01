ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort

Yesterday evening, tragedy struck at Disneyland as a man jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Yesterday was meant to be a magical night at Disneyland with the Disneyland Candlelight Processional debuting for the year, however, ABC has reported that “A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday.” It seems that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Police said the Orange County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.
Disneyland Reveals New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Logo

Disneyland Resort has revealed their own logo for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which is opening on January 27, 2023. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is inside the Chinese Theater. At Disneyland, it will be in a new building: El CapiTOON Theater. The new logo features Mickey and Minnie above a marquee reading “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” with yellow and blue panels behind them resembling the theater’s tower.
PHOTOS: New Marvel Gear at Disney California Adventure

The Super Store featuring Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure has new Marvel merchandise, including a comfy Captain America button-up and bright and bold Marvel sweatshirts and mugs that will make perfect gifts for any superhero fan. Captain America Plaid Shacket – $64.99. This Captain America Plaid Shacket is...
Cherlindrea’s Wand From ‘Willow’ Available at Walt Disney World

Disney+ recently debuted the “Willow” series, a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name. Fans visiting Walt Disney World can now take home a collectible inspired by the original film: Cherlindrea’s wand. Cherlindrea’s Wand – $85. This wand is gifted to Willow by...
Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag Spotted at Disney California Adventure

A red, faux-leather Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag is currently available at the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, but WandaVision fans better hurry to get their hands on this new Marvel backpack. Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag – $85.00. As Wanda Maximoff continues to soar in Marvel...
Green & Red Coconut Club Secret Menu Revealed

Twitter user KPrry490 has shared the secret menu from the Green & Red Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando. The festive version of the club opened two weeks ago with specialty holiday cocktails and mocktails. The secret menu includes seven more holiday cocktails. Here’s a breakdown of each one:
New Retro Glitch Disneyland Resort Apparel Collection Arrives

Disneyland Resort has a new retro glitchy apparel collection featuring the resort’s iconic “D” logo, as well as more general Disneyland merchandise. We found the collection in the Emporium at Disneyland park. Disneyland Glitch Tee – $44.99. This shirt features a wavy checkered pattern of the...
Cherlindrea’s Wand Channels Willow Magic at Disney California Adventure

As fans new and old begin tuning in to the Disney+ sequel series, a detailed replica of Cherlindrea’s Wand is channeling all of the magical “Willow” vibes at Off the Page inside Disney California Adventure. Cherlindrea’s Wand Willow Figurine – $85.00. As fans begin tuning...
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Tour One of the Cutest Disney Hotel Rooms on Earth Themed to Chip & Dale!

During a recent trip to Tokyo Disney Resort, we stayed in a standard floor Chip ‘n Dale room at the Disney Ambassador Hotel. This hotel is themed to America in the 1930s during the golden age of Hollywood. it features elegant art deco designs and a variety of guest rooms themed to Disney characters. In this case, the room is themed to those beloved chipmunks, Chip and Dale (and their friend Clarice too).
Grinch Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood

It came without ribbons, it came without tags (it does have one tag). It came without packages, boxes, or bags. Well of course it did, it’s a popcorn bucket. The mean one himself, Mr. Grinch, has shown up at Universal Studios Hollywood, and now you can take him home with you!
New Disney 100 Years of Wonder Japan Airlines Livery Takes to the Skies

Taking to the skies just in time for the 100 Years of Wonder celebration to kick off, Japan Airlines has announced a very special livery themed to Disney’s 100th anniversary!. The special livery will be placed on a Boeing 767-300ER starting December 6, which will be renamed the JAL...
A Christmas Carol review – festive classic gets a British Sign Language update

Jack Lord is the meanest of Scrooges. Too parsimonious even to expend energy on movement, he crosses the stage with glacial economy. It is as if he has audited his muscles and rationed their use. Standing at his ledger, he turns the pages with stingy restraint. For him to talk to Bob Cratchit (Adam Bassett) in his employee’s own language would take a level of generosity he does not possess.

