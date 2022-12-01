Read full article on original website
Related
WDW News Today
BREAKING: Splash Mountain Closing Forever on January 23 at Walt Disney World
Walt Disney World has announced that their version of Splash Mountain will be closed forever starting on January 23, 2023, for its transformation into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This means the last day to ride Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom will be January 22, 2023. In October, Disney filed a...
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain ‘Get Wet MAX!’, Halloween, and Christmas Events Returning to Tokyo Disney Resort in 2023
Today, the Oriental Land Company revealed its event calendar for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which was very light on the details but seems poised to be yet another year of reduced events around the resort. Tokyo Disney Resort 40th Anniversary “Dream-Go-Round” Celebration. April 15, 2023 through March 31,...
WDW News Today
REVIEW: ‘In Holiday Fashion’ Cocktail Celebrates the Season at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Unwind this winter with the “In Holiday Fashion” cocktail from Oasis Canteen in Disney’s Hollywood Studios. This small bar is near Echo Lake, next to “Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular!”. In Holiday Fashion – $15. Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon, Rosemary Syrup, Cranberry, Lime, and...
WDW News Today
New ‘Star Wars’ Lightsaber Mickey Ear Headband Arrives at Walt Disney World
Can’t choose between the Jedi and the Sith? Well, you don’t have to with this new “Star Wars” lightsaber Mickey ear headband, featuring both a blue and a laser sword. The ears and headband are covered in black pleather. One ear has a blue edge, while...
WDW News Today
Splash Mountain Closing Date Revealed at Walt Disney World, Reedy Creek Repeal Could Be Reversed, ‘Fantasmic!’ Dining Package Reviews, & More: Daily Recap (12/2/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Friday, December 2, 2022.
WDW News Today
Man Jumps to His Death at Disneyland Resort
Yesterday evening, tragedy struck at Disneyland as a man jumped to his death from the Mickey and Friends parking structure. Yesterday was meant to be a magical night at Disneyland with the Disneyland Candlelight Processional debuting for the year, however, ABC has reported that “A man in his 50s jumped to his death from a parking structure at Disneyland on Saturday.” It seems that the incident occurred around 9:00 p.m. Police said the Orange County coroner’s office also responded to the scene.
WDW News Today
Full Guide to the 2022 Festival of Holidays and More at Disney California Adventure
The Festival of Holidays has returned to Disney California Adventure, and we have a full guide to all that and more for the 2022 holiday season!. You can also check out our full guide to the holidays at Disneyland Park. Festival of Holidays. Entertainment. Dance along with Mickey Mouse and...
WDW News Today
Disneyland Reveals New Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway Logo
Disneyland Resort has revealed their own logo for Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, which is opening on January 27, 2023. At Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway is inside the Chinese Theater. At Disneyland, it will be in a new building: El CapiTOON Theater. The new logo features Mickey and Minnie above a marquee reading “Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway,” with yellow and blue panels behind them resembling the theater’s tower.
WDW News Today
PHOTOS: New Marvel Gear at Disney California Adventure
The Super Store featuring Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure has new Marvel merchandise, including a comfy Captain America button-up and bright and bold Marvel sweatshirts and mugs that will make perfect gifts for any superhero fan. Captain America Plaid Shacket – $64.99. This Captain America Plaid Shacket is...
WDW News Today
PHOTO REPORT: Disney’s Hollywood Studios 12/2/22 (New Galaxy’s Edge Plush, Holiday Cocktails, & Caribbean Beach Decor)
Bright suns from Disney’s Hollywood Studios! We are back to see if we can find anything new today. We’re also planning on trying a new holiday themed drink at Oasis Canteen. Without any further ado, let’s get started. We were greeted by Daisy as we entered the...
WDW News Today
Cherlindrea’s Wand From ‘Willow’ Available at Walt Disney World
Disney+ recently debuted the “Willow” series, a sequel to the 1988 film of the same name. Fans visiting Walt Disney World can now take home a collectible inspired by the original film: Cherlindrea’s wand. Cherlindrea’s Wand – $85. This wand is gifted to Willow by...
WDW News Today
Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag Spotted at Disney California Adventure
A red, faux-leather Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag is currently available at the Super Store featuring Avengers Campus at Disney California Adventure, but WandaVision fans better hurry to get their hands on this new Marvel backpack. Scarlet Witch Loungefly Bag – $85.00. As Wanda Maximoff continues to soar in Marvel...
WDW News Today
Jolly New ‘The Simpsons’ Holiday Apparel & Ornament Arrive at Universal Studios Hollywood
Did you forget the holidays were coming? D’oh! Well you can still make up for it and show off your Springfield spirit with these new holiday apparel and ornament themed to The Simpsons we found at Universal Studios Hollywood!. “Deck the Halls” Youth Shirt – $23. This...
WDW News Today
Green & Red Coconut Club Secret Menu Revealed
Twitter user KPrry490 has shared the secret menu from the Green & Red Coconut Club in Universal CityWalk Orlando. The festive version of the club opened two weeks ago with specialty holiday cocktails and mocktails. The secret menu includes seven more holiday cocktails. Here’s a breakdown of each one:
WDW News Today
New Retro Glitch Disneyland Resort Apparel Collection Arrives
Disneyland Resort has a new retro glitchy apparel collection featuring the resort’s iconic “D” logo, as well as more general Disneyland merchandise. We found the collection in the Emporium at Disneyland park. Disneyland Glitch Tee – $44.99. This shirt features a wavy checkered pattern of the...
WDW News Today
Cherlindrea’s Wand Channels Willow Magic at Disney California Adventure
As fans new and old begin tuning in to the Disney+ sequel series, a detailed replica of Cherlindrea’s Wand is channeling all of the magical “Willow” vibes at Off the Page inside Disney California Adventure. Cherlindrea’s Wand Willow Figurine – $85.00. As fans begin tuning...
WDW News Today
PHOTOS, VIDEO: Tour One of the Cutest Disney Hotel Rooms on Earth Themed to Chip & Dale!
During a recent trip to Tokyo Disney Resort, we stayed in a standard floor Chip ‘n Dale room at the Disney Ambassador Hotel. This hotel is themed to America in the 1930s during the golden age of Hollywood. it features elegant art deco designs and a variety of guest rooms themed to Disney characters. In this case, the room is themed to those beloved chipmunks, Chip and Dale (and their friend Clarice too).
WDW News Today
Grinch Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Universal Studios Hollywood
It came without ribbons, it came without tags (it does have one tag). It came without packages, boxes, or bags. Well of course it did, it’s a popcorn bucket. The mean one himself, Mr. Grinch, has shown up at Universal Studios Hollywood, and now you can take him home with you!
WDW News Today
New Disney 100 Years of Wonder Japan Airlines Livery Takes to the Skies
Taking to the skies just in time for the 100 Years of Wonder celebration to kick off, Japan Airlines has announced a very special livery themed to Disney’s 100th anniversary!. The special livery will be placed on a Boeing 767-300ER starting December 6, which will be renamed the JAL...
A Christmas Carol review – festive classic gets a British Sign Language update
Jack Lord is the meanest of Scrooges. Too parsimonious even to expend energy on movement, he crosses the stage with glacial economy. It is as if he has audited his muscles and rationed their use. Standing at his ledger, he turns the pages with stingy restraint. For him to talk to Bob Cratchit (Adam Bassett) in his employee’s own language would take a level of generosity he does not possess.
Comments / 0