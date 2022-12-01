Read full article on original website
Related
Amazon Needs to Kill Alexa, Maybe Exit Echo Devices
Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report had a grand plan to infiltrate every home in America -- maybe in the world -- using its devices to put a store into everyone's living room. It was a simple idea, whereby the company would make easy-to-use voice-based devices that ran off a powerful artificial-intelligence system that would serve as a low-cost virtual assistant.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
CNET
3 Reasons to Care About the Tesla Semi Even if You'll Never Buy One
It's pretty unlikely you'll buy a Tesla Semi. There are reasons why you should care about the hulking electric vehicle, though. Chief Executive Elon Musk showed off the truck Thursday night to tout the first shipments of the massive machines to PepsiCo, which ordered 100 Tesla Semis in 2017 when the truck debuted. Tesla missed its initial deadline to start selling Tesla Semis in 2019, but now it's building them at a factory in Sparks, Nevada.
ComicBook
PlayStation Store Brings Back Big Feature After Previously Removing It
Sony has added a popular feature back to the PlayStation Store after previously removing it. Why it was removed and why it's coming back now specifically, we don't know. None of this information has been provided. What we do know is that the feature is back and is presumably here to stay.
See inside a new $250,000 SUV with a luxurious Cadillac interior, nearly 700 horsepower, and optional bulletproofing
The Rezvani Vengeance is what happens when you bring a video-game car to life. The three-row SUV has options like night vision and bomb protection.
Essence
Amazon Is World’s First Public Company to Lose $1 Trillion in Market Value—What Does This Signal About Future Consumer Behaviors?
The e-commerce behemoth's market cap reportedly shrunk to $879 billion from $1.88 trillion. It looks like everyone’s favorite shopping addiction may be losing some its luster. Or at least that’s the gist of recent earnings reports that signal a significant dip in revenue. According to Bloomberg, Amazon is the...
ComicBook
Xbox Series X Loses Two Exclusive Games to PS5
Yesterday, an Xbox console exclusive came to PS5. Next week on December 6, another Xbox console exclusive will follow in its footsteps. The first of these two games is Sable from developer Shedworks and publisher Raw Fury. An open-world exploration released on September 23, 2021 via Xbox consoles and PC, Sable debuted with Metacritic scores ranging from 71 to 76, depending on the platform. It's unclear why the game hasn't come to PS4 given it's on Xbox One, but it's now available via PS5 for $24.99.
CNET
Amazon's Kindle Scribe Wants to Make Reading and Writing Hot Again
With the Kindle Scribe, Amazon is hoping that a device it launched during the George W. Bush administration can be its next big thing again. Amazon doesn't shy away from flashy ideas, whether it's a delivery drone, robotic dog or a conversation with virtual assistant Alexa. But this week, Amazon started selling its Kindle Scribe, a refreshed version of the E Ink reader first launched back before Amazon even had a mobile app.
Motley Fool
If You Invested $10,000 in Microsoft Stock When Satya Nadella Became CEO, This Is How Much You'd Have Today
Satya Nadella took the reins of a then-struggling Microsoft and placed it on a path to success. After embracing the cloud, the software titan's fortunes have changed dramatically. Nadella is helping Microsoft's shareholders build lasting wealth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
ComicBook
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Getting One of the Most Popular PS2 Games
The next big PlayStation Plus game has leaked, revealing that one of the most popular PS2 games is coming to the PS Plus Premium tier of the subscription service. And the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store so there's no doubting the validity of it. For those that don't know: PS Plus Premium is the most expensive tier of PS Plus and its big selling point is that it gives subscribers access to a library of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP games. And it looks like this next game is Star Wars Battlefront II.
The Verge
You deserve more than $2 for running your phone’s data through Amazon
Amazon is offering some users a whole $2 a month for only one teeny, tiny thing in return: that they route their traffic through an Amazon server so the company can keep track of which Amazon ads they’ve seen. It’s apparently been doing this for months. I’m not...
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold Subscribers Have Had Enough of the "Trash"
The record continues. Yesterday, Microsoft revealed the "free" Xbox One games Xbox Live Gold subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are getting next month via Games With Gold. And as noted, the record lives. It's another terrible offering. Xbox Live Gold subscribers not only have zero desire in redeeming the pair of new "free" games, but they are so defeated after years of being underwhelmed and disappointed that they are actually calling for Xbox to end with the Games With Gold program. There are a variety of follow-up demands to this such as reducing the price of the service or using the money saved to bolster Xbox Game Pass, but the point is Games With Gold has become a meme and Gold subscribers have had enough.
CNET
Give the Gift of Time With This Premium Robot Vacuum
This story is part of 84 Days of Holiday, a collection that helps you find the perfect gift for anyone. There are robot vacuums, and then there's the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra. I've never been so amazed by a robot vacuum's abilities. This is the smartest piece of cleaning technology I've ever seen.
ComicBook
PS3 and Xbox 360 Classic Being Made Free
A classic from the PS3 and Xbox 360 era will soon be free. A ton of great series got their start during this generation, which many believe is one of the best console generations to date. One fairly notable series that got its start during this time was Saints Row, which was originally exclusive to Xbox 360 but eventually went multi-platform. The golden era for the crime series was undeniably the first two games, but the third and fourth games have their fans. While the recent 2022 reboot may have spoiled the series for many, the fact is it was a staple of the PS3 and Xbox 360 generation. And one of these games is being made free.
Digital Trends
What does the lock mean on Snapchat?
If you’re new to Snapchat (or just a casual Snapchat user), you might not be aware of all of its features, including a certain lock-shaped icon. If you’ve ever wondered what that little lock icon means on Snapchat, you’ve come to the right place. In this guide, we’ll explain what the lock is for and how it’s connected to a Snapchat feature.
Valve Is Giving Away Steam Decks, But Don't Tell Your Friends
One of 2022's hottest new pieces of gaming hardware is about to be given away for free. Upon release, the Steam Deck was notoriously scarce, only going to the folks who reserved one well ahead of time. Now, Valve is doing a huge giveaway to celebrate the fact that the console is easier to get your hands on. You might not want to tell your friends, though, because only a limited number will be released during an upcoming event.
hypebeast.com
Nike Air Max 1 "Ugly Duckling" Pack Adds a "Ceramic" Colorway to Its Arsenal
And its lifestyle catalog feature a lengthy list of iconic collaborations and collections, the latter of which includes the Dunk “Ugly Duckling” Pack that was introduced in 2001. Fast forward over 20 years later, this assemblage is being referenced once more this time on its Air Max 1 silhouette, and its “Ceramic” iteration has just been unveiled.
CNET
How to Use MyHeritage's 'AI Time Machine' And Send Your Face Back in Time
Ever wondered what you'd look like as an American pioneer? A WWII nurse? A 1930s movie star? I hadn't, until I came across this AI Time Machine feature. I decided to give it a try. The feature is from genealogy company MyHeritage. It's introduced other intriguing features like Deep Nostalgia,...
CNET
How to Find All Those Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your Mac or Windows Computer
After setting up your Wi-Fi network, you probably don't give your password much thought because your phone, laptop and other devices are now connected to the internet. So why give it more thought?. And then your friend or family member comes over and wants access to your Wi-Fi, which isn't...
game-news24.com
Nintendo shuts down the RPG making it 100% Unplayable
Nintendo has shut down one of its RPGs, making them total inplayable. The Nintendo Switch is usually only available for the console. Yet, there are many mobile games on and off. With the platform, it hasn’t achieved quite a lot of success. But it has some successes here and there. Obviously, this isn’t one of those examples yet. If you want to know why Dragalia Lost is not playable, it’s because the game is shut down completely.
Comments / 0