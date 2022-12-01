Road closures in downtown Richmond due to Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many of the streets in downtown Richmond will be closed on Saturday, due to the annual Christmas Parade.

Major roads such as Broad Street and Leigh Street will be affected.

Richmond Police Department reports that “No Parking” zones will go into effect at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, and remain in place until 3 p.m.

The “No Parking” locations will include:

900 Block of Terminal Place /Entire Block — both sides.

Broad Street — both sides — between Terminal Place and North 8th Street.

DMV Drive between West Broad and Leigh Street.

West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

North Harrison Street between West Broad Street and West Marshall Street.

Lodge Street between Broad Street and Marshall Street.

North 6th Street between East Broad Street and Marshall Street.

North 7th Street between East Broad Street and Jackson Street.

East Marshall Street between North 3rd Street and North 7th Street.

East Clay Street between North 7th Street and 8th Street.

East Leigh Street between North 4th Street and North 9th Street.

The following roads will be closed beginning at 6 a.m. and remain in effect until 3 p.m.:

West Broad Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North 8th Street — on both sides.

DMV Drive between West Broad Street and West Leigh Street.

West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard.

North 7th Street between East Broad Street and Jackson Street.

East Leigh Street between North 4th Street and 9th Street.

East Marshall between North 3rd Street and 7th Street.

The parade will begin at around 10:15 a.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia and continue east on Broad Street toward 7th Street.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.