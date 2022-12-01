ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Kylian Mbappé leads France past Poland 3-1 at World Cup

DOHA – It all seems so straightforward — laughable, perhaps — for Kylian Mbappé when it comes to the World Cup. The France forward, who scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, put on yet another demonstration of how devastating he can be on the soccer field.
South Korea advances at World Cup after wild finish to group

AL RAYYAN – South Korea’s players formed a circle in the center of the field and trained their eyes on several cell phones showing a nearby match that would decide their future at the World Cup. The South Koreans had just about done their job, beating Cristiano Ronaldo...
South African president awaits party decision on his fate

JOHANNESBURG – South African President Cyril Ramaphosa looked relaxed and shared a joke with journalists as he made a brief appearance Sunday at a meeting of the African National Congress party's national working committee, which is discussing his political fate. Ramaphosa's future hangs in the balance as he faces...
Amazon loses 10% of its vegetation in nearly four decades

RIO DE JANEIRO – The Amazon region has lost 10% of its native vegetation, mostly tropical rainforest, in almost four decades, an area roughly the size of Texas, a new report says. From 1985 to 2021, the deforested area surged from 490,000 square kilometers (190,000 square miles) to 1,250,000...
US names 4 militants in Afghanistan, Pakistan 'terrorists'

ISLAMABAD – The United States has added four top Islamic militants operating in Afghanistan and Pakistan to its list of “global terrorists,” amid a resurgence of violence and border tensions in the area. The militant leaders hail from the Pakistani Taliban and an al-Qaida branch in South Asia.
