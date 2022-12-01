Read full article on original website
Cruise passenger who fell overboard tells how he survived 15 hours in the water and battled ‘sea creature’
James Michael Grimes’ Thanksgiving was unorthodox. After winning an air guitar contest, he toppled off the side of a cruise ship, battled a "sea creature," treaded water for more than half a day, and survived on bamboo — or maybe just some kind of stick — until the Coast Guard picked him up the next day. And, according to him, though alcohol was consumed, it did not play a part in the chain of events. Mr Grimes, 28, survived a harrowing 15 hours at sea that could have turned tragic had he not managed to keep himself afloat while waves...
6abc
1 dead, 4 injured after 'rogue wave' strikes Antarctic cruise ship
A passenger on an Antarctic cruise died and four others were injured after their Viking ship was struck by a "rogue wave," the cruise line said. The incident happened on Tuesday around 10:40 p.m. local time while the Viking Polaris ship was sailing toward Ushuaia, Argentina, Viking said. A guest...
6abc
New B-21 stealth bomber unveiled: What did we see?
The big reveal for the new B-21 Raider stealth bomber finally took place Friday night in a glitzy unveiling worthy of a Hollywood production as the aircraft was rolled out of a California hangar, but every effort was made to ensure that details about the new aircraft will continue to remain shrouded in secrecy.
6abc
Cruise ship passenger who went overboard was 'dead set' on surviving during 20-hour wait for rescue
James Michael Grimes is speaking out for the first time in an exclusive interview with ABC News after going overboard on a Carnival cruise ship after being missing for almost 20 hours. The 28-year-old man said he was determined to make it out of the Gulf of Mexico alive, calling...
