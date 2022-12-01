ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chincoteague Island, VA

Chincoteague’s oldest pony, Wild Thing, dies at 25 years old

By Kassidy Hammond
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WRIC) — The oldest Chincoteague wild pony has died at the lofty age of 25.

The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company made the announcement on Thursday, Dec. 1 that the pony known as Wild Thing had “crossed the rainbow bridge and joined the big herd in the sky.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rsf6Y_0jUEQ5WG00
Wild Thing (right) alongside another Chincoteague Island pony (Photo: Cynthia Steyer)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H0cb5_0jUEQ5WG00
The oldest wild pony on Chincoteague Island, Wild Thing, has died at the lofty age of 25. (Photo: Cynthia Steyer)

Wild Thing fathered many foals during his two decades on the island, many of which were sold as “buybacks” during the yearly round-up events the island holds. A buyback pony is auctioned with the stipulation that it will be donated back to the Fire Company and returned to Assateague Island to replenish the herd. The winners of buyback ponies get to name the horses before they return to the island.

During the annual event, ponies are rounded up before swimming across the Assateague Channel to the eastern side of Chincoteague Island. The next day, some of the wild horses are auctioned off in order to control their population in the area.

The Valentine’s annual Winter Wander event in Richmond to feature historic tours, carriage rides, music

“Wild Thing was known as the “Popes Island Stud” by cowboys because nearly every roundup he would be on his own island where he stayed almost all year and our boat crews would have to walk the entire island to get him to swim back to Assateague, it usually held up the roundups quite a bit,” the volunteer fire company wrote in a Facebook post.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2S44L2_0jUEQ5WG00
Wild Thing, a well-known Chincoteague Island pony, died at the lofty age of 25 years old (Photo: Cynthia Steyer)

“He was also a constant sight for many boat tours that traveled to his home territory to see the ponies, Wild Thing’s herd was out more than any other group in Virginia most of the time,” the post continued.

According to the Chincoteague Island website, the ponies have lived on Assateague for over 400 years and became their own official breed in 1994. The Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Company maintains the island’s herd of around 150 ponies.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
shoredailynews.com

Cool things happening this weekend on the Shore

Santa and his crew of happy elves will be bringing holiday cheer to children and their families on Saturday, December 3rd from 10am – Noon at the Eastern Shore Public Library at 23610 Front Street in Accomac. Children through age 12 will receive an age-appropriate book from the Jolly Old Elf himself. Parents are encouraged to bring their cameras to capture this special moment. All believers in the magic of Santa will receive a candy cane! Santa, his helpers and the Friends of the Library look forward to seeing you at this fun, festive and free holiday event.
ACCOMAC, VA
WTOP

Injured hunter air rescued by Maryland State Police in Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge

An injured hunter was air rescued by Maryland State Police on Friday after he became trapped by marshy terrain inside a Dorchester County nature refuge. According to a news release, the MSP Trooper 6 crew responded to Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge near Cambridge, Maryland, to rescue the hunter, who had fallen about 14 feet out of a tree stand. Trooper 6 is assigned to the Easton section of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
baltimorepositive.com

Maryland Crab Cake (and Brewery) Tour Day 16: Salisbury kindness at Mogan’s Oyster House and pair of beers at Evolution and Burnish

The sixteenth day of the Maryland Crab Cake Tour presented by The Maryland Lottery, Goodwill, Window Nation and the Restaurant Association of Maryland featured a beautiful morning drive across the Bay Bridge to spend the day in Salisbury. Mayor Jake Day & Delegate Carl Anderton were great hosts at Mogan’s Oyster House and a pair of after dark beers at Evolution and Burnish. Plus, the Secretary of Kindness Grace Foxwell Murdock, one of our favorite guests.
SALISBURY, MD
shoredailynews.com

Washed up remains identified as missing Chincoteague man

The remains that washed up on Assateague Island on Thanksgiving Day have been positively identified as a missing Chincoteague Island man. The Chincoteague Police Department was alerted that a body of a deceased male had been found near the water on Assateague Beach in the area of the old Coast Guard Station on the southern end of Assateague Island. The Chincoteague Police Department dispatched a Federal Wildlife Officer to the area as well as a CPD officer to assist. An Investigator with the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office was requested to assist in recovering the body.
CHINCOTEAGUE ISLAND, VA
WDEL 1150AM

Investigators probe 2 weekend fires in Delmar

Two fires in 3 days in the same Sussex County town kept Delaware State Fire Marshal's investigators busy over the weekend. There's no word yet about what touched off the first fire, which engulfed a 2-story house on Red Berry Road in Holly Ridge in Delmar Friday afternoon. Damage to...
DELMAR, DE
Cape Gazette

The story of Jason Beach at Trap Pond

Most people in the Lewes area are well aware of the efforts to rename Lewes Beach 2 to Johnnie Walker Beach in honor of the prominent African American businessman who operated a restaurant/entertainment venue at the site. It was not talked about, but Lewes had a beach for African Americans...
LEWES, DE
Ocean City Today

Local teenager passes away after year-plus cancer fight

There’s no doubt, Jayden Alton said the day after her 18-year-old brother died from cancer, that he’s in heaven, chatting and making friends. “He wanted to talk to everyone. He wanted to know about everyone. He’s talking Jesus’s ear off right now, I’m sure,” she said with a smile, adding she wants Joshua Jason Miggs Alton, who was born four years after she was, and who died on Tuesday, Nov. 29, to be remembered as a light who shined brightly.
OCEAN PINES, MD
maryland.gov

Maryland State Police Helicopter Crew Rescues Hunter In Dorchester County

(Cambridge, MD) – An injured hunter stranded near Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge was rescued Friday by a Maryland State Police Aviation Command (MSPAC) helicopter. The crew from Trooper 6, assigned to the Easton Section, responded to the area of Blackwater National Wildlife Refuge shortly after noon on Friday. They were summoned to conduct the aerial rescue after Dorchester County emergency responders were called for a man that fell from a tree stand.
DORCHESTER COUNTY, MD
WBOC

Perdue Truck Drivers Deliver Holiday Cheer

SALISBURY, Md. - Perdue Farms truck drivers and volunteers held their annual Operation Teddy Bear in Holly Center. On Dec. 3, Perdue held the Operation Teddy Bear event at Holly Center, a facility for people with mental and physical disabilities in Salisbury. The holiday decorated convoy rode on an 11-mile loop through Wicomico County starting at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium.
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

Economic Forecast for Southern Delmarva

SALISBURY, Md. -- Officials from all across the lower shore spoke at Salisbury University on Friday, December 2nd, about their economic expectations for 2023. The expansion at NASA's Wallops Island location in 2023 posed a lot of growth opportunity. Three officials from the Wallops Flight Facility spoke at the presentation....
SALISBURY, MD
WBOC

New Operating Hours for Woodland Ferry

SEAFORD, Del. - The Woodland Ferry in Seaford has new operating hours, the Delaware Department of Transportation announced Friday. The ferry's operating hours are 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an hour closure from 11 a.m.-noon. The ferry is closed on weekends. DelDOT owns and operates the Woodland Ferry,...
SEAFORD, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Holly Festival brings seasonal fun for all ages Dec. 10

The Milton Chamber of Commerce Holly Festival will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10. This year, The Milton Holly Festival will offer shuttles, three vendor locations with more than 90 juried merchants, plus Santa and fun for all ages at the Milton Historical Society. Attendees...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Code Purple site opens at St. Jude the Apostle Church

Never underestimate what one man on a mission can accomplish, especially when he has a vibrant, community-oriented church behind him. A Code Purple emergency shelter site for the homeless has opened at St. Jude the Apostle Parish Life Center off Route 1 near Lewes. And it's thanks to the efforts...
LEWES, DE
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

63K+
Followers
18K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy