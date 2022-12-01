Read full article on original website
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers explains why he saluted Bears fans
Aaron Rodgers gave a salute to Chicago Bears fans after Sunday’s 28-19 Week 13 win, and he explained his actions after the game. Rodgers’ Green Bay Packers fell behind to the Bears and were down 19-10 in the fourth quarter. But Green Bay scored 18 straight points to get the comeback win.
Anthony Davis Says Packers QB Aaron Rodgers Told Him To Score 30 Points Before The Game
Los Angeles Lakers superstar big man Anthony Davis is a well-known superfan of the Green Bay Packers and their star quarterback Aaron Rodgers. This despite being from Chicago, home of the Packers’ biggest rival, the Bears. Despite that, Davis is a diehard fan, regularly mentioning their results as putting him in a good or bad mood prior to games at certain times.
Joe Burrow had savage response for Chiefs’ Justin Reid after Bengals win
Joe Cool lived up to his nickname in more ways than one on Sunday. The Cincinnati Bengals got a big win in Week 13 over the Kansas City Chiefs. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow spearheaded the movement, throwing for 286 yards and two touchdowns on top of adding another 46 yards and a touchdown on the ground.
Broncos Workout Former Browns QB
Fans of the Cleveland Browns have already seen one of their former quarterbacks go to another team this season. However, there’s another former quarterback of the team who’s going to another team. This quarterback is heading to Colorado, as they workout with the Denver Broncos. So which former...
Southern band takes shot at Deion Sanders during halftime show
One of the best parts about SWAC games are the halftime shows put on by the bands. During Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Southern and Jackson State, the Southern band sure put on a show. And they had fun with Deion Sanders at the same time. Jackson State beat...
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Ex-Colorado star Joel Klatt shares message for new HC Deion Sanders
Deion Sanders on Saturday was officially named the new head coach at the University of Colorado, and one notable Buffaloes alumnus is ecstatic about the hire. FOX analyst Joel Klatt was calling Saturday night’s Big Ten Championship Game between Purdue and Michigan when the Sanders news broke. Klatt, who played quarterback at Colorado from 2002-2005, could not contain his excitement.
Eagles’ Ndamukong Suh Speaks Out On Early Thoughts Of Team
There hasn’t been much this season that the Philadelphia Eagles have struggled with. They are 11-1 after dismantling the Tennessee Titans this past weekend and have the inside track to earning the No. 1 seed in the NFC as they own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Minnesota Vikings as well.
Jim Leonhard decides to remain at Wisconsin as HC
Much speculation has settled around former Wisconsin defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard and his role under new coach Luke Fickell. As of Saturday, it appeared as if Leonhard had made up his mind. Leonard has decided to remain at Wisconsin, likely returning to his role as defensive coordinator, according to Jeff...
Scott Satterfield reveals how he plans to handle awkward bowl situation
Scott Satterfield was named the new head coach at Cincinnati on Monday, but the new job came with a pretty awkward caveat. The Bearcats hired Satterfield away from Louisville, the team Cincinnati is set to face in the inaugural Fenway Bowl on Dec. 17. Essentially, Satterfield’s new team will be playing against the team he just left.
Jason Garrett goes viral for his prediction about Cowboys
Despite firing him roughly three years ago, the Dallas Cowboys can still make Jason Garrett look good from time to time. The former Cowboys coach Garrett, who is now a studio analyst for NBC’s “Sunday Night Football,” went viral for his pregame prediction about the team, who were playing on the “SNF” slot for the week. Garrett predicted that the Cowboys would defeat the Indianapolis Colts “by 40.”
Panthers WR D.J. Moore gives curious response to Baker Mayfield question
Hearing Moore initially use the word "upset" -- before stepping back on his words slightly -- is curious, given that the release was reportedly a mutual decision. After four largely underwhelming seasons with Mayfield under center, the Cleveland Browns controversially acquired Deshaun Watson last offseason, leading to a trade request from the Oklahoma product. The Browns eventually moved Mayfield to the Panthers in July, and he beat out Sam Darnold for the team's starting job in training camp.
ESPN's Adam Schefter blasted for report on Browns' Deshaun Watson
ESPN's Adam Schefter took hits from peers following his report about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the weekend, Schefter pointed out that sources told him Watson has made "'signs of progress' during his mandatory treatment program" that is part of the settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association. It also involved the 27-year-old serving an 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As shared by the Barrett Sports Media website, media members and fans took to Twitter to blast Schefter regarding the report considering that Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing:
Aaron Judge’s contract demands take an interesting turn
The New York Yankees had an offer on the table for superstar slugger Aaron Judge that lasted eight years and $300 million. Essentially, that would pay him $37.5 million per year, but according to new reports, his demands have slightly changed, looking for even more length on a prospective contract.
Deion Sanders sent ruthless message to Colorado players
Deion Sanders has inherited a Colorado team that just finished one of its worst seasons in program history, and he has already sent a very strong message to his players. Sanders addressed his team for the first time on Sunday after Colorado formally introduced him as their new head coach. He said the days of embarrassing fans, students, alumni and families are over. Sanders also encouraged players to transfer if they want to be somewhere else.
Ex-Georgia QB Aaron Murray has message for Nick Saban
Nick Saban spent some time on Saturday campaigning for Alabama to be included in the College Football Playoff, but his pitch fell on deaf ears. One former rival player is pleased about that. Saban joined FOX for an interview during halftime of the Big Ten Championship Game between Michigan and...
For the first time in 100 years, there's a new franchise with the most wins in NFL history
Green Bay now has 787 wins all time, one more than Chicago. Through three quarters, it looked as though the Bears would hold on to its century-old claim. The Packers pulled away in the fourth quarter, outscoring their division rival 18-0 during the final 15 minutes. The win continues Aaron...
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson claps back at Jets CB D.J. Reed
Although he was kept relatively quiet until the fourth quarter, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson scored the eventual winning touchdown in Sunday’s 27-22 win over the New York Jets. But after Jets cornerback D.J. Reed, whom Jefferson beat on his lone touchdown catch, told reporters after the game that...
Five candidates Colts should consider for coaching job
The Jeff Saturday era of the Indianapolis Colts might be on thin ice. The Colts allowed 33 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night after only being down 21-19 after three quarters. The novelty of Saturday's interim hire has worn off, and Colts fans...
Is Luke Getsy to blame for the Bears loss to Packers?
Luke Getsy has earned a lot of respect this season, but it’s respect for doing things that Matt Nagy didn’t do, not things that he has done right. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy did absolutely nothing to help the Bears win a game today. His playcalling was in a word abysmal in a game in which the Bears led by two scores. The Bears could have gone up by more but Luke Getsy was predictable, conservative and downright baffling. There have even been questions about if his play calling got Justin Fields injured two weeks ago.
