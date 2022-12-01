Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
One person dead after car crashes into tree in Elk Grove, police say
ELK GROVE, Calif. — One person is dead following a car erupting into flames Sunday morning in Elk Grove, authorities said. The crash happened around 3:58 a.m. when the Sacramento Communications Center was made aware of a vehicle fire and a vehicle that struck a tree off the northbound ramp on Interstate 5 near Laguna Boulevard.
Sierra Sun
One person found dead in Truckee house fire
TRUCKEE, Calif. — One person was found dead in a house fire on Dec. 1, in the Pla-Vada Woodlands subdivision. There were not other known occupants in the building at the time. Due to the condition of the decedent, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office – Coroners Division is working to confirm the identity.
KCRA.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by vehicle in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A pedestrian has major injuries after a vehicle collision on Saturday in Sacramento, according to authorities. Find Saturday's top stories in the video player above. The collision happened on Rio Linda Boulevard between Eleanor Avenue and Lampasas Avenue, the Sacramento Police Department said. The roads in...
Woman dead after single-vehicle accident in Placer County
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A woman died overnight Wednesday after hitting a power pole and tree in Placer County. According to California Highway Patrol, a 48-year-old woman was speeding east on Foresthill Road when she crossed into the westbound lanes. She hit a curb, swiped a PG&E power pole, and went airborne.
Car hits man, leaves him with major injuries
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police have closed down a section of Rio Linda Blvd. after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and sustained major injuries, Saturday evening. Rio Linda Blvd between Eleanor Ave and Lampasas Ave are closed, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers were called to the...
citrusheightssentinel.com
Helicopter assists in arrest after driver flees Citrus Heights traffic stop
By Mike Hazlip— A Friday-night police pursuit on Greenback Lane began after a driver fled from officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop of a pickup truck and trailer. Police Sgt. Anthony Boehle told The Sentinel the suspect traveled westbound along Greenback before turning onto Park Oaks Drive. Officers lost the driver for a short time, Boehle said, before the vehicle was spotted just outside Citrus Heights near Park Oaks Drive and Coyle Avenue.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Sacramento Vehicle Crashes Into Diner Injures Four People
Pickup Crashes Into Howe Avenue Diner, Causing Injuries. A vehicle crashed into Mel’s Diner in Sacramento on November 27, causing four injuries, with two people being transported to a hospital. The accident occurred on Howe Avenue when a driver with his wife lost control of their Dodge Ram. The driver said he realized there was a problem with the vehicle once he started the engine. When he did so, he said the pickup jumped, and he couldn’t stop it.
abc10.com
Suspect arrested after firing gun in Sacramento neighborhood, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A suspect has been arrested after allegedly firing a gun in a Sacramento neighborhood Sunday afternoon. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers responded to the 5600 block of Carmela Way around 3:50 p.m. Sunday after reports came in of a person firing a gun. Officers...
2news.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing vehicle in Placer County
A man from northern California was arrested after allegedly being in possession of a stolen vehicle in unincorporated Lincoln. During a traffic stop, a Placer County Sheriff's Office Deputy noticed the ignition of the vehicle was punched, possibly indicating the vehicle had been stolen. Upon further investigation, the deputy discovered...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Wrong-Way Crash Near Placerville Causes Injuries
Accident on El Dorado Freeway Caused by Wrong-Way Driver. A wrong-way crash occurred east of Placerville on the El Dorado Freeway on November 28 that resulted in minor injuries. The accident happened along U.S. 50 near Schnell School Road around 9:20 p.m., according to a report by Caltrans. Two people were transported to a hospital with injuries described as minor as well as another patient who was treated and released at the scene by medics with the El Dorado Fire Protection District.
Big rig catches fire on Eastbound I-80
(KRON)– A big rig truck caught fire on I-80 eastbound at the Donner Lake Interchange Friday morning around 10:20 a.m., according to a tweet from Truckee CHP. Traffic in the area is temporarily being held due to fire, the tweet stated. “Good thing there was plenty of snow in the area,” the tweet read in […]
Homicide suspect and his girlfriend led detectives on car chase, crashed into patrol cars, sheriff says
OROVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives with the Butte County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested a homicide suspect on Thursday who tried to pull a gun and knife on them after a car chase. The sheriff’s office said that officials had been looking for the suspect, 39-year-old Daniel Shamblin, after determining that he may have been […]
Man dies days after being attacked with machete in Rancho Cordova | Update
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — The 60-year-old man allegedly attacked by a homeless man with a machete Monday in Rancho Cordova has died. The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the death of Timothy Fairall, Friday afternoon. A small memorial was held where Fairall was attacked, Friday evening. The alleged...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: DUI, trespassing, warrants
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. Nov. 22. Dakota Taylor Fitchett, 19, was arrested at 4:09 p.m. on suspicion of an outside felony warrant in the 12500 block of...
CHP: Man struck by vehicle in Antelope believed to still be alive
ANTELOPE, Calif. — A man California Highway Patrol describe as transient was struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning in Antelope as he walked across northbound Walerga Road near Big Cloud Way.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Suspected DUI Driver Causes Fatality Near Rio Vista
Fatal Accident on Highway 160 Involves Possible DUI Driver. A head-on crash close to Rio Vista on November 27 cost the life of a young man, and the other motorist was arrested as a suspected DUI driver. The collision occurred along southbound Highway 160 when the driver of a Subaru, age 20, and a West Sacramento resident crossed the double lines and caused a collision with a Honda driven by an 18-year-old. The Honda being driven by the younger man, exited the roadway after the head-on collision and passed down the levee on the highway’s east side.
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
Rancho Cordova man slashed with machete dies shortly after suspected attacker appeared in court
RANCHO CORDOVA — The man who was brutally attacked by a machete-wielding suspect Monday has died, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says. The suspect in the attack, 42-year-old James Hall, appeared in court Friday on attempted murder charges. At the hearing, Hall was assigned a public defender. His next hearing, a formal arraignment, was scheduled for December 15. CBS13 is reaching out to the Sacramento County D.A.'s office to see if Hall's charges will be upgraded to murder.The victim's family identified the victim as 60-year-old Timothy J. Fairall of Rancho Cordova. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, Hall confessed to attacking Fairall as Fairall was riding his eBike in the 2500 block of Zinfandel Drive and Italia Way. Hall, who is experiencing homelessness, left the scene of the attack but was later arrested Wednesday by detectives in Shasta Community Park in South Sacramento. They say he confessed to the crime shortly after his arrest. Hall was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on charges of attempted murder. He is being held without bail.Fairall was declared brain-dead shortly after he was attacked, according to the sheriff's office. On Friday, he was taken off of life support.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Multiple Fatalities Occur in Woodland Single-Vehicle Crash
Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash Occurs on County Road 32A. Two fatalities occurred as well as major injuries in Woodland in a single-vehicle crash on November 24. The accident happened at about 2:30 a.m. on County Road 32A between County Road 105 and Mace Boulevard. It is believed by officers with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) that the Ford in question was speeding west along I-80 nearing Mace Boulevard when it exited the roadway.
krcrtv.com
"Emotional sentencing" ends with Chico man sentenced to 10 years for deadly DUI crash
OROVILLE, Calif. — A Chico man was sentenced to 10 years in prison Friday following what prosecutors described as an emotional sentencing hearing for a March crash that left one man dead. According to the Butte County District Attorney's Office, Chase Jacobsen, 25, of Chico, was sentenced to the...
