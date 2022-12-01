ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
KTBS

LPD debuts documentary “Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi… or Any Place Else”

SHREVEPORT, La. - Most of us know that Louisiana isn’t like any place else, but this December, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB)takes viewers on a trip across the state to show you all the ways that Louisiana is unique and special. LPB premieres the two-part, four-hour documentary, "Why Louisiana Ain’t...
KTBS

Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
ancientpages.com

Mounds In Louisiana, North America Offer Insight Into Middle Archaic Lifestyles

Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds sit on high ground overlooking the Mississippi River floodplain and have been a gathering place and destination for people for thousands of years. They are some of the oldest mounds in Louisiana and North America. LSU Campus Indian...
kalb.com

Natchitoches Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday spirit

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The streets of Natchitoches were filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, as the city hosted its annual Christmas parade during its 96th annual Christmas celebration. The City of Lights is known for its Christmas traditions, lighting up the city with festive decorations. During the parade, floats,...
theadvocate.com

French adviser to assist Louisiana in transition to cleaner energy under agreement

With French President Emmanuel Macron looking on, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Collona signed an agreement Friday afternoon outlining how their two governments will assist each other in the development of climate-friendly energy sources. The aim is "to assist the companies...
KEDM

TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi

FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in eight counties/parishes in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi may receive emergency prescription refills now through December 10 due to tornadoes. The following counties/parishes are impacted:. · Montgomery in Alabama. · Caldwell and Bossier in Louisiana...
ktalnews.com

‘Give it to God:’ Zwolle woman set to turn 100

ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish woman is set to turn 100 next week, but the celebration will happen early for this youthful centurion. Murline Cooper Finuf is turning 100 years young on December 5. Aimwell Baptist Church in Zwolle, where Murline has been a member since 1983, is throwing a bash on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in her honor.
theadvocate.com

Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the state semifinals

The high school football postseason is in the semifinals in South Louisiana, and this will be the spot to follow scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region...
wrkf.org

What Louisiana needs to know about 3 constitutional amendments on Dec. 10 runoff ballot

In New Orleans, all eyes are on the Public Service Commission runoff on Dec. 10, but in many parts of the state, three proposed constitutional amendments will be the only thing on Louisiana voters’ ballots. If passed, the amendments would clarify who can vote in state and local elections and would give the state Senate the opportunity to weigh in on the governor’s appointment to certain state oversight panels.
avoyellestoday.com

Allen Desselles, 38, Marksville

On November 19, 1984, a baby boy was born to Allen and Wanda Desselle in Alexandria, Louisiana, they named him, Allen Preston Desselles. As a child, Allen Preston attended Holy Ghost Catholic School and went on to Marksville High School. He is a member of the class of 2002. He attended Holy Ghost Church.
wbrz.com

Federal judge refuses to throw out employees' lawsuit against disgraced Louisiana contractor

BATON ROUGE - Troubled contractor Kelly Sills lost a fight in federal court this week when a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by two former employees. Those former employees worked for Sills and his company Coastal Bridge. They had health premiums deducted from their paychecks, but when it was time for the health insurance to pay for their medical procedures, both men learned the health insurance lapsed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy