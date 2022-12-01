Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
theadvocate.com
Curious Louisiana: How is Louisiana's legal system different from other states and why?
There are many things that Napoleon Bonaparte was known for — his leadership abilities, his rise and fall, his height, his hand tucked in his coat, Josephine. In Louisiana, however, he is widely known for establishing the Napoleonic Code adopted from France that guides the legal system in the state.
KTBS
LPD debuts documentary “Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi… or Any Place Else”
SHREVEPORT, La. - Most of us know that Louisiana isn’t like any place else, but this December, Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB)takes viewers on a trip across the state to show you all the ways that Louisiana is unique and special. LPB premieres the two-part, four-hour documentary, "Why Louisiana Ain’t...
KTBS
Shreveport restaurants rated among the best in Louisiana
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport's Cat Daddy’s and Eddie’s Restaurant Make Louisiana’s Top 10 Best List”. Cat Daddy’s Old School Café and Eddie’s Seafood & Soul Food Restaurants are two Shreveport Eatery selected as Top 10 Best List Mom &Pop Restaurants Louisiana by Bestingsla.com. It...
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Louisiana was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
ancientpages.com
Mounds In Louisiana, North America Offer Insight Into Middle Archaic Lifestyles
Conny Waters - AncientPages.com - The Louisiana State University (LSU) Campus Mounds sit on high ground overlooking the Mississippi River floodplain and have been a gathering place and destination for people for thousands of years. They are some of the oldest mounds in Louisiana and North America. LSU Campus Indian...
kalb.com
Natchitoches Christmas Parade ushers in the holiday spirit
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KALB) - The streets of Natchitoches were filled with holiday cheer on Saturday, as the city hosted its annual Christmas parade during its 96th annual Christmas celebration. The City of Lights is known for its Christmas traditions, lighting up the city with festive decorations. During the parade, floats,...
WATCH: Heartfelt surprise for Louisiana 8-year-old after losing mother
The holiday season is all about showing people you care, and they are not alone. Cares Krewe surprises widowed father's 8-year-old son with a birthday party from Surge Entertainment.
theadvocate.com
French adviser to assist Louisiana in transition to cleaner energy under agreement
With French President Emmanuel Macron looking on, Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Collona signed an agreement Friday afternoon outlining how their two governments will assist each other in the development of climate-friendly energy sources. The aim is "to assist the companies...
KEDM
TRICARE Authorizes Temporary Prescription Refill Waivers in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi
FALLS CHURCH, Virginia – The Defense Health Agency (DHA) announced that TRICARE beneficiaries in eight counties/parishes in Alabama, Louisiana, and Mississippi may receive emergency prescription refills now through December 10 due to tornadoes. The following counties/parishes are impacted:. · Montgomery in Alabama. · Caldwell and Bossier in Louisiana...
ktalnews.com
‘Give it to God:’ Zwolle woman set to turn 100
ZWOLLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Sabine Parish woman is set to turn 100 next week, but the celebration will happen early for this youthful centurion. Murline Cooper Finuf is turning 100 years young on December 5. Aimwell Baptist Church in Zwolle, where Murline has been a member since 1983, is throwing a bash on Saturday from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. in her honor.
Two women plead guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana
Two women have pled guilty to trafficking fentanyl in Louisiana.
theadvocate.com
Live: High school football scores in South Louisiana for the state semifinals
The high school football postseason is in the semifinals in South Louisiana, and this will be the spot to follow scores from all the big playoff games in the Baton Rouge, Lafayette and New Orleans areas. You can follow below to keep up with the important games across the region...
theadvocate.com
Lanny Keller: For John Kennedy, the governor's race is as easy as freezing a fruitcake
The people of Louisiana ought to give a big holiday “thank you” to John N. Kennedy. Of course, you’d think that voting him another six-year term in the U.S. Senate would be enough. But political egos being what they are, Kennedy promptly began teasing his entry into the governor’s race next year.
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
theadvocate.com
82 serious violations in 1 year: Feds accuse Louisiana salt mine of dangerous conditions
Federal regulators accused the operator of the Morton Salt mine in New Iberia on Friday of a pattern of serious violations that threatened the health and safety of the facility's employees. In a recent 12-month period, the U.S. Mine Safety and Health Administration cited Morton's Weeks Island Mine and Mill...
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women
Five men in Louisiana Arrested After Allegedly Drugging and Raping Two Women. Fort Polk, Louisiana – The Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on December 1, 2022, that on November 25, 2022, they were contacted by a Beauregard Medical Facility regarding a sexual assault involving two female victims. Detectives...
wrkf.org
What Louisiana needs to know about 3 constitutional amendments on Dec. 10 runoff ballot
In New Orleans, all eyes are on the Public Service Commission runoff on Dec. 10, but in many parts of the state, three proposed constitutional amendments will be the only thing on Louisiana voters’ ballots. If passed, the amendments would clarify who can vote in state and local elections and would give the state Senate the opportunity to weigh in on the governor’s appointment to certain state oversight panels.
avoyellestoday.com
Allen Desselles, 38, Marksville
On November 19, 1984, a baby boy was born to Allen and Wanda Desselle in Alexandria, Louisiana, they named him, Allen Preston Desselles. As a child, Allen Preston attended Holy Ghost Catholic School and went on to Marksville High School. He is a member of the class of 2002. He attended Holy Ghost Church.
wbrz.com
Federal judge refuses to throw out employees' lawsuit against disgraced Louisiana contractor
BATON ROUGE - Troubled contractor Kelly Sills lost a fight in federal court this week when a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit filed against him by two former employees. Those former employees worked for Sills and his company Coastal Bridge. They had health premiums deducted from their paychecks, but when it was time for the health insurance to pay for their medical procedures, both men learned the health insurance lapsed.
