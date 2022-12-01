Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
4 Great Burger Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
This Connecticut Christmas Market is a Must VisitTravel MavenNewington, CT
A funny story when woman finds Shrek's face in her curry ordered at a curry house in EnfieldMuhammad Junaid MustafaEnfield, CT
Local Institutions Collaborate to Address Clinical Care Staffing ShortageConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
franklincountynow.com
Fires, Power Outages Following High Winds
(Franklin County, MA) With the high winds in yesterday’s storm, many downed trees and wires resulted in electrical fires and power outages across Franklin County. In Northfield, there were at least two reported fires and multiple downed wires causing a transformer to blow. Wires on a home on Caldwell...
East Street in Easthampton closed due to accident
East Street from Fort Hill Road to North Street is closed in Easthampton.
Single-family home sells for $510,000 in Longmeadow
Nicholas Sulham acquired the property at 39 Harwich Road, Longmeadow, from Laurie B Ernst on Nov. 8, 2022, for $510,000 which represents a price per square foot of $201. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 7,670 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
Sale closed in Amherst: $700,000 for a five-bedroom home
Daniel Grindley and Jallicia Jolly acquired the property at 36 Tanglewood Road, Amherst, from Shirley R Vernick on Nov. 10, 2022, for $700,000 which works out to $215 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 21,878 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
WWLP 22News
December brings cold weather and chance for snow
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in the first week of December and with that comes the start of meteorological winter. Usually December is cold here in the Pioneer Valley, but it can also have its swings of warm temperatures. Our average high temperature in December is 40...
Dudley mail carrier saves packages when truck catches fire
A mail carrier in Dudley was praised by police for his quick thinking when his mail truck caught fire on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the Dudley Police Department, the mail carrier called 911 at about 11:43 a.m. Friday when he realized that the mail truck caught fire while he was making deliveries on Dresser Hill Road.
Man hospitalized after car drives into Vernon reservoir
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after a car accidentally drove into a reservoir in Vernon Saturday morning. According to Vernon police, a car accidentally drove off the road at 415 Lake St. into Risley Reservoir just before 12 p.m. The driver, an adult man, was transported to a hospital for injuries. Police […]
Three-bedroom home sells in East Longmeadow for $560,000
Matthew Johan and Tamara Davis bought the property at 28 Terry Lane, East Longmeadow, from A Scibelli Ret Michael on Nov. 10, 2022, for $560,000 which represents a price per square foot of $225. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 40,871 square-foot lot. These...
Car vs train accident in West Springfield Thursday evening
Lieutenant Tony Spears from the West Springfield Fire Department told 22News a train hit a car on Front Street Thursday evening.
Single family residence in Amherst sells for $495,000
Sophan Pich and Sopheap Pich bought the property at 72 Chapel Road, Amherst, from Benjamin S Lee and Christine Lee on Nov. 9, 2022, for $495,000 which works out to $249 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,485-square-foot lot. These nearby...
Car catches on fire in Southampton driveway
The Southampton Fire Department was called to a car fire on Thursday.
whdh.com
Plane crash in Falmouth kills pilot, sends passenger to hospital
FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot was killed in a plane crash in Falmouth Friday, according to officials. Authorities said a couple was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass. after flying there for a day trip. The single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy are short of a runway.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car vs. train crash in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a train at the Front Street Strathmore Bridge intersection in West Springfield. According to the West Springfield Police Department, the vehicle driver was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening, lower body injuries. The driver will be issued a citation.
Springfield’s yard waste collection ending for winter
The City of Springfield Department of Public Works announced that they are suspending yard waste collection for the winter on December 16.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews responded to a two-car crash on Springfield Street in Chicopee. Chicopee Police told Western Mass News no injuries have been reported. Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.
westernmassnews.com
Tavern on the Hill hoping to reopen this month after devasting August fire
Annual tree lighting and Toys for Tots Parade returns to Ludlow. People who attended were told to bring an unwrapped toy for donation. Local children embrace the spirit of giving at 12th Annual Teddy Bear Brunch. Updated: 6 hours ago. Several guests and characters were in attendance for the kids,...
See all homes sold in Hampden County, Nov. 27 to Dec. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampden County reported from Nov 27 to Dec 3. There were 97 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,580-square-foot home on Belli Drive in Wilbraham that sold for $280,000.
Sale closed in Westfield: $484,000 for a five-bedroom home
Kyle Beauregard acquired the property at 14 Woodsong Road, Westfield, from Anthony T Nomakeo and Maureen Nomakeo on Nov. 8, 2022, for $484,000 which works out to $158 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 46,609-square-foot lot. These nearby houses have also...
Former Pine Grove Golf Course in Northampton awarded grant for restoration project
The City of Northampton has been awarded a $250,000 grant to continue ecological restoration work at the former Pine Grove Golf Course, announced by Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra on Friday.
House on Allen Street in Springfield moved to allow new subdivision to be built
A house on Allen Street in Springfield was moved to make room for a subdivision.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
70K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0