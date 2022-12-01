ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fires, Power Outages Following High Winds

(Franklin County, MA) With the high winds in yesterday’s storm, many downed trees and wires resulted in electrical fires and power outages across Franklin County. In Northfield, there were at least two reported fires and multiple downed wires causing a transformer to blow. Wires on a home on Caldwell...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells for $510,000 in Longmeadow

Nicholas Sulham acquired the property at 39 Harwich Road, Longmeadow, from Laurie B Ernst on Nov. 8, 2022, for $510,000 which represents a price per square foot of $201. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a garage and sits on a 7,670 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
LONGMEADOW, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in Amherst: $700,000 for a five-bedroom home

Daniel Grindley and Jallicia Jolly acquired the property at 36 Tanglewood Road, Amherst, from Shirley R Vernick on Nov. 10, 2022, for $700,000 which works out to $215 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 21,878 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently...
AMHERST, MA
WWLP 22News

December brings cold weather and chance for snow

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – We are now in the first week of December and with that comes the start of meteorological winter. Usually December is cold here in the Pioneer Valley, but it can also have its swings of warm temperatures. Our average high temperature in December is 40...
CHICOPEE, MA
MassLive.com

Dudley mail carrier saves packages when truck catches fire

A mail carrier in Dudley was praised by police for his quick thinking when his mail truck caught fire on Friday. According to a Facebook post by the Dudley Police Department, the mail carrier called 911 at about 11:43 a.m. Friday when he realized that the mail truck caught fire while he was making deliveries on Dresser Hill Road.
DUDLEY, MA
WTNH

Man hospitalized after car drives into Vernon reservoir

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after a car accidentally drove into a reservoir in Vernon Saturday morning. According to Vernon police, a car accidentally drove off the road at 415 Lake St. into Risley Reservoir just before 12 p.m. The driver, an adult man, was transported to a hospital for injuries. Police […]
VERNON, CT
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Amherst sells for $495,000

Sophan Pich and Sopheap Pich bought the property at 72 Chapel Road, Amherst, from Benjamin S Lee and Christine Lee on Nov. 9, 2022, for $495,000 which works out to $249 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms and sits on a 33,485-square-foot lot. These nearby...
AMHERST, MA
whdh.com

Plane crash in Falmouth kills pilot, sends passenger to hospital

FALMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A pilot was killed in a plane crash in Falmouth Friday, according to officials. Authorities said a couple was returning from Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport in Westfield, Mass. after flying there for a day trip. The single-engine aircraft crashed in a grassy are short of a runway.
FALMOUTH, MA
westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to car vs. train crash in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a car and a train at the Front Street Strathmore Bridge intersection in West Springfield. According to the West Springfield Police Department, the vehicle driver was transported to the hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening, lower body injuries. The driver will be issued a citation.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Tavern on the Hill hoping to reopen this month after devasting August fire

Annual tree lighting and Toys for Tots Parade returns to Ludlow. People who attended were told to bring an unwrapped toy for donation. Local children embrace the spirit of giving at 12th Annual Teddy Bear Brunch. Updated: 6 hours ago. Several guests and characters were in attendance for the kids,...
LUDLOW, MA
