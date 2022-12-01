Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WMBF
Police investigating after bomb threat at Myrtle Beach restaurant
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were called to a Myrtle Beach restaurant on Sunday after a bomb threat that turned out to be false. MCpl. Tom Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department said officers responded to the Mr. Fish location on the 6400 block of North Kings Highway.
WMBF
Woman charged in deadly Nichols stabbing, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A woman is now facing charges in connection to a deadly Pee Dee stabbing. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace said the incident happened in the area of Broomstraw Court and Cactus Court in Nichols on Friday. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson later confirmed the victim,...
WMBF
Horry County man accused of attacking victim with machete
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting someone with a machete in the Longs area. Records and documents obtained by WMBF News state Zaire Stevenson was arrested and charged with attempted murder following an incident Monday evening. According to a police report, officers from the...
First Responder Friday: Detective Kathy Thompson
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — It’s time for this week’s First Responder Friday. This week we are highlighting Detective Kathy Thompson with the Horry County Police Department. “I like being able to help people and follow the paper trail,” Thompson said. For 40 years, she has served her community. Nineteen with the city of Conway […]
Woman allegedly provided gun used in shooting at Florence On The Go store
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested and charged with attempted murder allegedly provided the gun that was used during an October shooting at a convenience store in Florence, police said. Florence police arrested LaTonya Henry, 33, on three outstanding warrants on Thursday. She is charged with three counts of attempted murder, possession of a […]
wpde.com
Victim in Nichols stabbing dies, Coroner says
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A stabbing in Nichols has turned into a murder. A reported stabbing brought the Marion County Sheriff's Office Friday afternoon to the area of Broomstraw and Cactus Courts in Nichols, according to Public Information Officer Tammy Erwin. “This is an active scene and ongoing...
WMBF
Deputies: Argument leads to shooting in Florence County, man arrested
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Pee Dee man has been charged in connection to a shooting that happened earlier this year. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office said 33-year-old Cornelius Cade was arrested Thursday and charged with attempted murder. Investigators said the charge stems from an incident that happened...
WMBF
Coroner: 1 person dead after stabbing in Nichols, deputies investigating
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after reports of a stabbing in the Nichols area. Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says deputies are on the scene in the area of Broomstraw ad Cactus Court. Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson confirmed Friday afternoon, the victim died from their injuries....
live5news.com
N. Charleston man arrested after being found in N.C. with stolen rescue SUV
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WCSC/WITN) - A North Charleston man was arrested in North Carolina after deputies say he was in possession of a stolen rescue vehicle from Dillon County. Ricky Norris, 41, is in the Nash County jail on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle, WITN reports. Nash...
WMBF
NC man struck, killed by truck on Highway 31
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - One person was killed in a crash on Highway 31 early Sunday, according to officials. LCpl. Nick Pye said the crash happened at around 2:15 a.m. in the area of Water Tower Road when a 2013 GMC pickup truck heading north on the highway struck a pedestrian.
WMBF
Darlington County corrections officer accused of receiving, returning contraband at prison camp
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Darlington County corrections officer is facing charges after taking and returning contraband at the county’s prison camp. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 29-year-old Larry Green, of Florence, was arrested Thursday and charged with furnishing or possessing contraband as well as misconduct in office.
WMBF
‘Hate has no place in Horry County’: HCPD looks to make residents aware of antisemitic flyers
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in Horry County are asking residents to be on the lookout for antisemitic flyers and material being handed out. The Horry County Police Department released a statement Friday stating it is aware of flyers circulating nationwide citing conspiracy theories related to Jewish government officials and other figures.
WMBF
Myrtle Beach police investigate shooting after 2 people found shot
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – An investigation is underway after an overnight shooting in Myrtle Beach. Police were called around midnight Thursday to Hemingway Street in between Graham and Randall avenues for a report of gunshots. When officers arrived at the scene, they found two people with life-threatening injuries....
myhorrynews.com
Infant and Conway man die from Highway 905 wreck, making three fatalities from crash
The driver of a GMC Yukon who was injured in a Nov. 21 wreck near Highway 905 died at the hospital on Wednesday, according to the Horry County Coroner's Office. S.C. Highway Patrol Cpl. David Jones said a 2018 International flatbed commercial truck and a 2008 GMC Yukon were both driving east on Secondary Highway 66 near Highway 905 when the Yukon struck the back of the commercial truck around 10:55 a.m. on Nov. 21.
Even with charges, no witnesses, no trial
LUMBERTON — Even grave charges like murder can be left hanging when there are no witnesses to provide accounts. “We do
1 injured, lanes blocked after 3-vehicle crash on Highway 501 near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was injured in a three-vehicle crash Sunday morning on Highway 501 that resulted in blocked lanes of traffic, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at about 10:50 a.m. in the area of East Highway 501 and Bill Jones Road near Aynor, HCFR said. One person was […]
24-year-old North Carolina man dies after being hit by pickup truck on Highway 31 near Myrtle Beach, coroner’s office says
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 24-year-old man died after he was hit by a pickup truck early Sunday morning on Highway 31, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The Horry County Coroner’s Office said the 24-year-old was identified as De’Ron Bellamy, of Calabash, North Carolina. The incident happened at about 2:15 a.m. near […]
2 suffer life-threatening injuries after gunshots reported on Hemingway Street in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two people were taken to the hospital early Thursday morning with life-threatening injuries after a reported shooting on Hemingway Street in Myrtle Beach, police said. The two people were found by officers, who responded to the 1300 block of Hemingway at about midnight after gunshots were reported. No additional information […]
Student in custody after loaded gun found at North Carolina high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a student was taken into custody for bringing a loaded revolver onto the campus at White Oak High School. Onslow County Sheriff Chris Thomas confirmed that a student was found with the gun on Friday. The gun has been seized. Thomas said it […]
WMBF
Missing Dillon teen found in Horry County, police say
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - Dillon police announced that a teen that had been missing since Monday night has been found. Police said 15-year-old Marcus Stanley was located in Horry County. The police department thanked everyone who helped in the search for the teen.
