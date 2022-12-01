ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Almond Milk Or Oat Milk: Which Dairy-Free Alternative Do People Prefer?

By Brynna Standen
Throughout the 90s and the early aughts, anybody who was anybody donned a milk mustache. In fact, the "Got Milk?" campaign that launched in 1993 to boost milk sales became nothing short of a cultural phenomenon (per Fast Company ). With the help of all the biggest names in pop culture, the campaign seemed to work -- and is still known as one of the greatest ad campaigns of all time.

Fast forward to 2022, and -- as we pull our jackets tighter around our bodies and stroll down the chilly dairy aisle at our local grocery stores -- it's hard not to notice the extraordinary transformation that's taken place over the last decade. Alternative, plant-based milks -- in all their cardboard-boxed glory -- line the shelves in droves. Gone are the days when vegans had to search high and low for one measly soy-based option. Now, one in three people incorporate alternative milk in their weekly menu; for the taste, their health, and the environment (per Morning Consult ).

Health Digest conducted a survey asking 612 respondents which dairy-free milk they were most likely to reach for and here's what we found out.

Everybody's Nuts For Almond Milk

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DNbDC_0jUEOqhC00

The people have spoken, and it turns out everybody's nuts for almond milk ! With 53% of the votes, almond milk is the clear favorite amongst respondents. And it's no big surprise, really. According to Beverage Industry , almond milk is also the most popular dairy-free milk on the market, with 40% of Americans adding it to their grocery cart. Oat milk came in a not-so-close second place with about 17% of the votes. However, oat milk might be vying for that top spot in the future, as Beverage Industry data show that oat milk sales jumped about 55% between 2021 and 2022.

Soy milk -- the former king of alternative milk -- came in third amongst respondents, with nearly 12% of people deeming it their dairy-free crown jewel. Coconut milk followed closely behind, garnering about 10% of the votes. Cashew and macadamia milk were the least popular options, racking up 6% and about 3% of votes, respectively.

Read this next: When You Go Vegan, This Is What Happens To Your Body

