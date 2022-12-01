ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Villanova, PA

MONTCO.Today

Former Horsham CRE Site Being Reimagined as Think-Tank Location for Healthcare Entrepreneurs

Work is already proceeding on the renovation of a former Horsham mail-order pharmacy distribution center to the Center for Diagnostic Discovery. The Horsham site of a former mail order pharmacy is being redesigned as the Center for Diagnostic Discovery, an entrepreneurial environment for healthcare innovation. John George broke the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
HORSHAM, PA
MONTCO.Today

Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool

The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Workers at Visionworks in Plymouth Meeting vote to join union

Four workers at the Visionworks in Plymouth Meeting recently voted 3-1 to unionize. They will be joining the IUE-CWA Local 81408 United Optical Workers who represent nearly 1,000 workers in Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The union provided the following quote from one of the unnamed...
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA
chestercounty.com

Kennett School Board announces Holcroft is a ‘Legend’

Former teacher, coach and athlete Ed Holcroft has been added to the Kennett School District’s exclusive society known as “Legends.”. A plaque at the high school’s Legacy Fields on Birch Street in Kennett Square bearing his name will be added to those of athlete Robert Morse, school board member Shirley Annand and community activist Leon Spencer.
KENNETT TOWNSHIP, PA
findplace.xyz

Best Hospital In Abington

I believe you are looking for the excellent hospital completed list in the Pennsylvania metropolis? You are going to know a hospital completed list details in Pennsylvania. You will get a approximate regular users reviews, details direction, Hotline, Website information, and also a directional link from your location. All information has been gathered from these hospital ‘, official page.
ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, PA
WHYY

A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?

In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
DELCO.Today

Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media Welcomes New Librarian

Patrick Lyons, the new library director at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in MediaPhoto byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media celebrated the grand reopening of its campus library on Nov. 17 at 800 Manchester Ave. as it welcomed its new library director Patrick Lyons to campus.
MEDIA, PA
DELCO.Today

New DCCC Campus at Prendie Will Focus on Community

Delaware County Community College’s new southeast campus at the former Archibishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill will serve 2,000 students, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “It is going to be so wonderful for that community and Delaware County as a whole,” said Dr. L. Joy...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
