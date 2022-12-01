Read full article on original website
Former Horsham CRE Site Being Reimagined as Think-Tank Location for Healthcare Entrepreneurs
Work is already proceeding on the renovation of a former Horsham mail-order pharmacy distribution center to the Center for Diagnostic Discovery. The Horsham site of a former mail order pharmacy is being redesigned as the Center for Diagnostic Discovery, an entrepreneurial environment for healthcare innovation. John George broke the story in the Philadelphia Business Journal.
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Pennsylvania
Diners have been a quintessential part of the American dining experience for decades. During the past century, they've become known for their large menu, homemade desserts, friendly service, and old-school ambiance.
Francesca Shuda of Media Rolls Over Boys’ Turf in Skateboarding
Francesca Shuda from Media is aiming her skateboard at the Olympics, so she’s lobbying for more skateparks in the region as she challenges what has traditionally been a boys’ sport, writes Noah Zuker for The Philadelphia Inquirer. “She’s a very determined little lady,” said Gloria Haag who runs...
Expansive and Expensive: Montco Realtor Lists Home Large Enough for an Olympic-Sized Indoor Pool
The home with this indoor Olympic-sized pool is being represented by a Blue Bell real estate agency. A tally of some of the top-drawer amenities inside Pa. estates includes things like wine cellars, saunas, elevators, and indoor pools. But according to Lia Picard of The Wall Street Journal, a Montgomery County realtor has a listing that includes an Olympic-sized swimming pool under its roof.
morethanthecurve.com
Workers at Visionworks in Plymouth Meeting vote to join union
Four workers at the Visionworks in Plymouth Meeting recently voted 3-1 to unionize. They will be joining the IUE-CWA Local 81408 United Optical Workers who represent nearly 1,000 workers in Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The union provided the following quote from one of the unnamed...
chestercounty.com
Kennett School Board announces Holcroft is a ‘Legend’
Former teacher, coach and athlete Ed Holcroft has been added to the Kennett School District’s exclusive society known as “Legends.”. A plaque at the high school’s Legacy Fields on Birch Street in Kennett Square bearing his name will be added to those of athlete Robert Morse, school board member Shirley Annand and community activist Leon Spencer.
Halftime contest booed, both students win $100,000
Two college students each wound up winning $100,000 in tuition Saturday, shortly after boos filled Mercedes-Benz Stadium because of a confusing ending in a halftime contest during the SEC championship game.
'Tree equity' can decrease Philly neighborhood gun violence, new Penn study says
A new study from the University of Pennsylvania shows evidence revealing that making the most deprived neighborhoods more green could lead to nearly 10% fewer shootings.
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Abington
I believe you are looking for the excellent hospital completed list in the Pennsylvania metropolis? You are going to know a hospital completed list details in Pennsylvania. You will get a approximate regular users reviews, details direction, Hotline, Website information, and also a directional link from your location. All information has been gathered from these hospital ‘, official page.
Maryland Firm Acquires Lower Pottsgrove Medical Building
A private equity investor is shifting focus to healthcare buildings along the East Coast megapolis. And their next project is a Montgomery County property. Thomas Park Investment’s $75 million dollar fund targets “lower middle market” properties, writes Jeff Ward for 69 News. One of them is in Lower Pottsgrove.
cityofbasketballlove.com
Boys: Roman Catholic's Stewart-Herring helps fend off Plymouth Whitemarsh in debut
— As defending PIAA Class 6A state champion Roman Catholic struggled to pull away from Plymouth Whitemarsh through three quarters in both teams’ season opener on Friday night, the Cahillites leaned on their energy and athleticism to create separation in the fourth. Led by a 22-point performance from high-flying...
Teaching and Saving the Lenape Language at Swarthmore College
Teaching the Lenape language is Shelley DePaul’s calling, with repercussions that reach beyond the classroom, writes TaRhonda Thomas for 6abc. DePaul was teaching the course at the Swarthmore College campus. These days her course has expanded online, on Zoom.
americanmilitarynews.com
Training service dogs for military members is therapy for veterans at Penn’s new program
Curious passers-by often can’t help but peek into Jennifer Desher’s office on the University of Pennsylvania’s campus: On any given afternoon, she’s playing host to a handful of rambunctious puppies as young as nine weeks old. But Desher isn’t running a doggy day care. She’s training...
A name change five years in the making: Should Philadelphia rename Taney Street?
In 2018, George Basile, a Temple University senior, created a petition to rename Taney Street in Philadelphia. Four years have passed, and the street name remains the same. Taney street is widely believed to be named after Roger B. Taney, the Chief Supreme Court Justice in the Dred Scott v. Sanford case. The Supreme Court ruled that currently and formerly enslaved people were not American citizens and had no right to sue in federal courts. That verdict was announced in 1857, and the city of Philadelphia renamed Minor Street to Taney Street one year later.
Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media Welcomes New Librarian
Patrick Lyons, the new library director at the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in MediaPhoto byPennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology in Media celebrated the grand reopening of its campus library on Nov. 17 at 800 Manchester Ave. as it welcomed its new library director Patrick Lyons to campus.
Wharton School’s New MBA DEI Majors Offers Glimpse of Changes in Corporate Realm
The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania will begin offering new MBA majors next fall, in diversity, equity, and inclusion and in environmental, social, and governance factors for business, writes Emma Goldberg for The New York Times. The move, along with similar actions taken by other top business schools,...
For Sailing Couple, a Houseboat Moored at Penn’s Landing Is Home Sweet Home
Jeannie Richter Conn, an ESL Specialist at Rose Tree Media School District, and husband Peter decided to fully embrace their love of sailing and move to a houseboat, writes Terri Akman for The Philadelphia Inquirer. Their lilac houseboat with shiny white shutters and gleaming metal roof is moored at Penn’s...
General Recreation: Playground Nurtures Whole Child at Oak Knoll School
General Recreation in Newtown Square often has client projects that are years in the making but sometimes the creation of a great playground, like one at Oak Knoll School, is very swift. General Recreation’s Joe Del Vecchio worked closely with Oak Knoll School of the Holy Child in Summit, New...
morethanthecurve.com
Conshohocken’s Cindy Griffin wins 400th game as college basketball coach
Conshohocken resident Cindy Griffin recently won her 400th game as a college basketball coach. She has been the head coach for Saint Joseph’s University’s women’s team since 2001 and prior to that for three seasons at Loyola University. This season the Hawks are off to a 7-0...
New DCCC Campus at Prendie Will Focus on Community
Delaware County Community College’s new southeast campus at the former Archibishop Prendergast High School in Drexel Hill will serve 2,000 students, writes Kathleen E. Carey for the Daily Times. “It is going to be so wonderful for that community and Delaware County as a whole,” said Dr. L. Joy...
