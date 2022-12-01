Effective: 2022-12-04 18:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fergus County below 4500ft; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Snowy and Judith Mountains, Fergus County below 4500ft and Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM Monday to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.

FERGUS COUNTY, MT ・ 4 HOURS AGO