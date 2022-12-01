Effective: 2022-12-04 18:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-04 19:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Madison River Valley; Missouri Headwaters A band of snow, heavy at times, is moving through Southwest Montana, reducing visibility to 1/4 mile at times. Heavy snow may occur across I-90 between Homestake Pass and Bozeman Pass, where snow rates can approach 1 inch per hour. Those traveling in these areas are urged to drive slow with low beams on, keeping the distance between you and the driver in front of you.

BROADWATER COUNTY, MT ・ 6 HOURS AGO