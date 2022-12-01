Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Canyon Ferry Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 18:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-04 19:30:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains; Madison River Valley; Missouri Headwaters A band of snow, heavy at times, is moving through Southwest Montana, reducing visibility to 1/4 mile at times. Heavy snow may occur across I-90 between Homestake Pass and Bozeman Pass, where snow rates can approach 1 inch per hour. Those traveling in these areas are urged to drive slow with low beams on, keeping the distance between you and the driver in front of you.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area, Melville Foothills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-04 20:05:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches, with locally higher accumulations possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions will impact the Monday morning commute.
Comments / 0