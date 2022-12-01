ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade County, MT

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Canyon Ferry Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-04 18:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Helena Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one half inch per hour will be possible this evening.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-05 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-06 17:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Eastern Glacier, Western Toole, and Central Pondera; Eastern Pondera and Eastern Teton; Eastern Toole and Liberty; Hill County; Northern High Plains; Western and Central Chouteau County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 5 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. * WHERE...A portion of north central Montana. * WHEN...From 5 PM Monday to 5 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous.
CHOUTEAU COUNTY, MT

