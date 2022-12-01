ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cascade County, MT

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fergus County below 4500ft, Snowy and Judith Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-04 18:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Fergus County below 4500ft; Snowy and Judith Mountains; Southern Rocky Mountain Front WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM MONDAY TO 11 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, snow. Additional snow accumulations between 1 and 3 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 5 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Snowy and Judith Mountains, Fergus County below 4500ft and Southern Rocky Mountain Front. * WHEN...For the first Winter Weather Advisory, until Noon MST Monday. For the second Winter Weather Advisory, from 5 PM Monday to 11 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of blowing snow could reduce visibility at times.
FERGUS COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Canyon Ferry Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-04 18:52:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Target Area: Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains; Canyon Ferry Area; Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains; Gallatin Valley; Helena Valley; Meagher County Valleys; Missouri Headwaters WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations between 2 and 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central and southwest Montana. * WHEN...Until Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall rates of one half inch per hour will be possible this evening.
BROADWATER COUNTY, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy