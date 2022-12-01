When Trail Lake in Moose Pass freezes over, it becomes a community hub. John Gaule has been plowing the lake for decades. In the 80s, it was just him and a four-wheeler plow he bought to clear his driveway. In the 90s, he bought a truck with a plow and used it to create big hockey rinks and trails on the ice.

MOOSE PASS, AK ・ 2 DAYS AGO