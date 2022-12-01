Read full article on original website
kdll.org
The man behind the plow at Trail Lake
When Trail Lake in Moose Pass freezes over, it becomes a community hub. John Gaule has been plowing the lake for decades. In the 80s, it was just him and a four-wheeler plow he bought to clear his driveway. In the 90s, he bought a truck with a plow and used it to create big hockey rinks and trails on the ice.
alaskasnewssource.com
Man dies in accident near Big Lake
According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, a Dodge pickup truck and a Kia SUV collided in the southbound lane of the Sterling Highway near mile 162 between Anchor Point and Homer on Dec. 2. Troopers identified the woman who died as 56-year-old Bertha Sargeant of Anchor Point. Anchorage...
radiokenai.com
Stars Hockey Sweep Kodiak: Kenai Falls In Juneau
The Soldotna Stars hockey team improved to 2-0 in the Railbelt Conference with a 10-0 win over Kodiak on Saturday; Kenai fell for a second time in Juneau to the Crimson Bears. Boone Theiler scored four goals in the Stars 10-0 shutout of the Kodiak Bears in Railbelt Conference play on Saturday.
radiokenai.com
Soldotna Celebrates Christmas In The Park On Saturday
Santa Clause is coming to town! So are the Victorian Carolers, a live nativity scene, Rudolph and friends, a tree-lighting ceremony and a fireworks display; all as the City of Soldotna and the Soldotna Chamber of Commerce bring “Christmas to the Park” at Soldotna Creek Park on Saturday, December 3rd.
radiokenai.com
Stars Shut Out Bears: Juneau Tops Kenai In Railbelt Hockey
The Soldotna Stars defended home ice and the Kardinals dropped a road contest in Juneau in Railbelt Conference hockey, opening a pair of two-game series for SoHi and Kenai. SoHi’s experience and depth proved overpowering for the Kodiak Bears as the Stars posted a 9-0 shutout on Friday night in Railbelt Conference hockey action.
Alaska activist describes decades dedicated to anti-abortion work
Rebecca Hinsberger was raised thinking the right to abortion was a good thing. “My mother was a very outspoken supporter of abortion,” she said. “So I grew up in that atmosphere: that abortion was perfectly OK and shouldn’t be stigmatized.” Hinsberger started adulthood this way. She lived in a yoga ashram for six months. She […] The post Alaska activist describes decades dedicated to anti-abortion work appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskasnewssource.com
1 dead in crash on Sterling Highway near Anchor Point
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - One person has died in a crash near Anchor Point, according to Alaska State Troopers. According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, a Dodge pickup truck and a Kia SUV collided in the southbound lane of the Sterling Highway near mile 162 between Anchor Point and Homer.
radiokenai.com
Ruffridge Relinquishes Council Seat December 14th
Soldotna City Council member Justin Ruffridge, following a successful bid to become Alaska House District 7 representative for Soldotna and Kenai, will officially resign his seat on the Soldotna City Council as of December 14th, 2022. Council Member Ruffridge announced at the Soldotna City Council meeting held November 30th, that...
radiokenai.com
One Dead In Head On, Near Anchor Point
The Sterling Highway was closed on Friday December, 2nd, in both directions near mile 162 in the Anchor Point area due to a vehicle collision. According to the Alaska State Troopers, at approximately 12:13 p.m. the Alaska State Troopers (AST) received a call that reported a two vehicle head-on collision near mile 162 of the Sterling Highway.
kdll.org
As Hilcorp drills for more natural gas, some Ninilchik neighbors refuse to sign on
Don Shaw bought his nearly 10-acre property in Clam Gulch for $9,000 in 2003 with an inheritance from his mother’s death. He’s a self-described techno-hermit, and can stay on his property for upwards of two months, leaving only for cigarettes. He’s also a member of the Exxon Valdez oil spill class-action lawsuit from 1994, and has deep resentments about the way oil companies have affected the state.
kdll.org
Four file for borough mayor special election
Wednesday was the last day for candidates to file for the special election for Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor, to fill out the remainder of former Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce’s second term. And as of Wednesday evening, four candidates were listed on the borough website. Linda Farnsworth-Hutchings has thrown her...
radiokenai.com
Wasilla Man, With Ties To Kenai, Indicted On Federal Kidnapping And Firearm Charges
A federal grand jury in Alaska returned an indictment charging David Wayne Anderson with kidnapping and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Anderson, age 49 of Wasilla, was arrested on November 3rd by Alaska State Troopers and remains in custody at Anchorage Correctional Complex. Anderson also faces State of Alaska charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor, robbery, assault, misconduct involving a controlled substance and tampering with evidence.
