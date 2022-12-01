Read full article on original website
Cloud-Based Innovations Offer Retailers Cheaper Path to Cutting Edge
In a year filled with belt-tightening and challenges, retailers are tapping cheaper cloud-based tech solutions. From the ongoing Ukraine crisis and supply chain issues to an energy crisis and decreased consumer spending caused by rising inflation, this tough economic period has caused cutbacks and revisions, especially in new tech investments that have been powering their omnichannel transition since the start of the pandemic.
Intuit Buys SeedFi to Help Credit Karma Customers Build Credit
Global FinTech giant Intuit is looking to bolster its credit building business by acquiring . The parent company of TurboTax, QuickBooks and Credit Karma announced that it planned to combine SeedFi’s Credit Builder technology with Credit Karma, which has already been partnering with the San Francisco-based startup since last year in its efforts to help consumers improve their financial standing and credit scores.
Business Software Providers Report Cautious Customers
Business software providers are seeing their customers grow more cautious in a rocky economy. Citing recent comments from executives at companies like Salesforce, Okta and Crowdstrike, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on the shift in sentiment on Sunday (Dec. 4). “Certainly, the buyer environment has changed out there in...
Does Crypto Still Have a Role in the Evolving Payments Landscape?
Even with all the questions swirling around the cryptocurrency industry after the staggering implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s once-heralded FTX exchange, customers and merchants are still keen on the ability to easily and securely accept and send cryptocurrency payments. It bears repeating that FTX is not, by any means, a...
Spain’s Bizum Banks on Point of Sale Expansion to Drive Growth
Since its launch in 2016, Bizum has become an integral part of Spain’s payment ecosystem. But although the mobile payment system boasts over 22 million users, about 47% of Spain’s total population, initial adoption has been largely limited to eCommerce transactions, with cash payments still proving to be a strong local contender.
76% of Grocers Say Delivery Is Key to Customer Loyalty
Grocers believe that delivery options are essential to securing lasting relationships with their customers. Research from PYMNTS’ study “Big Retail’s Innovation Mandate: Convenience and Personalization,” created in collaboration with ACI Worldwide, which drew from a survey of 300 U.S. and U.K. retailers, found that three-quarters of grocers think that consumers would be very or extremely likely to switch merchants if the ability to order products for delivery were not provided.
Atomic Teams With Jack Henry for Direct Deposit Solution
Payroll company Atomic’s direct deposit tool is now accessible through Jack Henry’s digital banking platform. “Access to Jack Henry’s API, design, and authenticated frameworks has enabled Atomic to directly integrate into the digital banking platform, providing a seamless banking experience,” the companies said in a Thursday (Dec. 1) news release.
Temenos and Mbanq Look to Capture $7T BaaS Market
Temenos and Mbanq expanded their partnership to speed U.S. Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) adoption. The companies announced their deeper collaboration Thursday (Dec. 1), saying it continues a relationship that began last year when the companies joined forces to develop a Credit-Union-as-a-Service tool. "This partnership opens up the opportunity to target mid-sized banks...
An Insider’s Checklist for All-in-One Payments Success
--- The appeal of all-in-one platforms is well-known, but there is an important distinction to make about what they can do. Many platforms claim to handle both accounts payable (AP) and accounts receivable (AR), but few do this in actuality, according to O’Neill. If the platform is not providing end-to-end servicing of transactions, it is not really a comprehensive solution. To make cash flow move quickly, the entire transaction cycle must be addressed, and that happens most efficiently with one integration, as opposed to a patchwork of niche or incomplete solutions.
EBA: Banks Need to Understand Real-Time Data Use
The Euro Banking Association (EBA) says banks need a greater understanding of real-time data. That’s according to a report released Thursday (Dec. 1) by the EBA, on the use of real-time data in corporate liquidity management based on research by the association’s Liquidity Management Working Group (LMWG). The...
PYMNTS Intelligence: How Technology Can Align SMB Buyers’ and Suppliers’ Payment Priorities
As the digital transformation of consumer payments continues at a rapid pace, business-to-business (B2B) payments often remain mired in legacy systems and manual practices. Small businesses, in particular, need easier payment experiences and help with cash management, but their path to this goal may be fraught with hurdles — not the least of which is an inherent dilemma: While suppliers would rather have immediate access to their funds, buyers look to hold on to their funds longer. PYMNTS research found that 38% of SMB buyers prefer to pay suppliers via automated clearing house (ACH) or check, but more than half of small to mid-sized business (SMB) suppliers would rather receive payments through faster channels, such as real-time payments or same-day ACH.
African eCommerce Hub Jumia Closing Dubai Offices to Cut Costs
ECommerce platform Jumia is closing its Dubai office to cut costs and focus on Africa. The move comes a little less than a month after the departure of founders Sacha Poignonnec and Jeremy Hodara, and is happening as the company takes on a larger series of cost-cutting measures as it tries to reach profitability.
Virtual X Kitchen CEO Tells Restaurants Not to Be Afraid of Raising Prices
The fear of alienating customers may be keeping independent restaurants from increasing prices. As they struggle to balance the need to drive sales, to maintain a high quality of service and to mind their margins, price increases may be the only thing that gives them a fighting chance. Nomie Hamid,...
Online Betting Remains Bellwether Proving Ground for Real-Time Payments
Instant payments are increasingly what move the needle for sports bettors. The global sports betting industry is widely projected to deliver outsized growth in the coming years as digital transformation serves as the industry’s primary accelerant and consumers spend more time on their phones and get more comfortable with digital payments and wallets.
Modernizing Merchants Look to Boost Experience With Payments and Data
Easier payments and smarter customer data use will anchor the retail industry’s experiential modernization efforts. This, as new PYMNTS research involving major retailers shows a reprioritization of resources toward more seamless omnichannel experiences, especially the largest players. According to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,”...
DeFi Could Herald End of Centralized Exchange, Binance Exec Says
Binance is reportedly working on “proof of reserves” to reassure customers after FTX’s collapse. Also, a company executive said that with the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi), Binance’s centralized exchange may not exist in 10 years. With rival cryptocurrency exchange FTX having gone bankrupt, Binance wants...
Viva Capital Funding Notches $85M in Bank Credit Facilities
Invoice financing company Viva Capital Funding has closed on $85 million in bank credit facilities. The two bank credit facilities are split between a $45 million factoring platform and a $40 million land banking platform, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “The closing of these new credit facilities...
Victoria’s Secret Looks to Woo ‘Very Cautious’ Customers With Newness
Victoria’s Secret is hoping to entice customers with both bargains and innovation as sales drop. Speaking during an earnings call Thursday (Dec. 1), CEO Martin Waters projected a decrease in sales in the fourth quarter, saying the lingerie and beauty products retailer had seen a “very cautious customer” for most of November.
Mobile Checkout Brings Ease of eCommerce Payments Into Stores
Payments innovators are pushing past omnichannel retailing to meld POS-capable channels tied to databases. It’s a unified commerce approach that brings capabilities like checkout anywhere on the sales floor. By creating digital environments in physical retail spaces, new customer interactions are enabled that not only allow consumers to skip...
Monetization and Real-time Payments Define EU Open Banking API Innovation
Bank APIs are the foundation of European open banking. Since the EU’s second payment services directive (PSD2) came into force, regional banks have created application programming interfaces (APIs) that enable third parties to access account data and initiate payments. But while open banking highlighted numerous consumer benefits, the business...
