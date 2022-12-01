ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

Man accused of stealing $2,000 worth of cigarettes from Upstate QT

By Bethany Fowler
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ThIxs_0jUELJ2m00

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who they said stole $2,000 worth of cigarettes from a QuikTrip in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a man entered the QT at 127 Mauldin Road between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. and stole a tub of cigarettes.

Police said the suspect went behind the counter, grabbed the items, and then left in a black Acura SUV.

The suspect left in a black Acura SUV. (Source: Greenville Police Department)

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 4

Anna Chasse
3d ago

Y'all need to make the picture of the person's face bigger

Reply
7
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Carolina

Police arrest teen on multiple charges including possession

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Police said an officer arrested a teen on Saturday morning on multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle at around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, in reference to an car break-in.
GREENVILLE, SC
Queen City News

16-year-old faces multiple charges in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department arrested a 16-year-old early Saturday morning on many charges. According to police, an officer responded to an apartment complex off Century Circle in reference to an auto break-in. Upon arrival, the officer located two suspects in the parking lot. When he made contact with the suspects, […]
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for suspect following armed robbery

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are looking for a suspect following an armed robbery on Friday. Deputies said they responded to the Enoree Mart on Highway 92 at around 6:47 p.m. According to deputies, the clerk told deputies that the suspect...
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Greenville bank robber caught with ‘significant’ amount of cash

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A man who robbed two Greenville County banks was convicted by a jury on Thursday. Preston Hancock, 27, stole $1,130 in cash from the BB&T bank on Hampton Avenue in November 2018. Officials say Hancock and his co-defendant, Derrick Davis, held two tellers at gunpoint and presented a note saying “$20,000 in the bag or I will kill you.”
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Asheville police arrest suspect after shooting, crash

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a suspect is in custody after a shooting in November. Officers were called to investigate on Druid Drive on Nov. 18 around 4:24 a.m. They found a crashed vehicle with a 223 TGI-15 AR pistol inside. After an investigation, police...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Laurens Co. using cameras to monitor littering, illegal dumping

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — Keep Laurens County Beautiful has been working to clean the community for years. But they said people continue littering and dumping unwanted items. The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office said its inmate litter crew picked up more than 61,000 pounds of trash in November. “Everything from coolers, dryers, refrigerators — you […]
LAURENS COUNTY, SC
proclaimerscv.com

Couple Is Arrested For Not Helping a Pregnant Woman Beaten To Death in Greenville County

A couple was arrested by police authorities for not helping a pregnant woman who was beaten to death by her boyfriend in Greenville County. Clarissa Winchester, 22 years old, was beaten to death by her boyfriend 21-year-old boyfriend Tyler Wilkins on Nov.9, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. When they arrived at the scene after receiving a 911 call, deputies discovered the bodies of Winchester and her fetus at a residence on Saw Mill Road in Marietta, South Carolina.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

42K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy