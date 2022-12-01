Man accused of stealing $2,000 worth of cigarettes from Upstate QT

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Police are looking for a man who they said stole $2,000 worth of cigarettes from a QuikTrip in Greenville.

According to the Greenville Police Department, a man entered the QT at 127 Mauldin Road between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. and stole a tub of cigarettes.

Police said the suspect went behind the counter, grabbed the items, and then left in a black Acura SUV.

The suspect left in a black Acura SUV. (Source: Greenville Police Department)

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.