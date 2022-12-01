ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
smh in milwaukee
3d ago

Milwaukee courts disgust me with the low bail that they're giving these people I just read another article today where a judge regrets setting a bail to low so the guy could go out and commit murder while he was on bail and look at the Christmas parade driver he was out of a bail because it was too low what's it going to take to change things all these people reckless driving getting a slap on the wrist and letting them go what's it going to take please somebody tell me our justice system is broken the only ones smiling are the criminals .

Reply(1)
8
Drew
3d ago

I agree wholeheartedly on the issue of low bail. I also want to question this … why would someone be hanging around a person with so many felony charges?

Reply(1)
7
Fuzzy Bumbles
2d ago

Mr. Peer must bear some responsibility for this, he knowingly got in the car with this fine felonious fella of privilege. With that said, I hope his family prevails. The fine felonious fella of privilege should of had his privilege card revoked a long time ago.

Reply
2
 

