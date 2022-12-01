Milwaukee courts disgust me with the low bail that they're giving these people I just read another article today where a judge regrets setting a bail to low so the guy could go out and commit murder while he was on bail and look at the Christmas parade driver he was out of a bail because it was too low what's it going to take to change things all these people reckless driving getting a slap on the wrist and letting them go what's it going to take please somebody tell me our justice system is broken the only ones smiling are the criminals .
I agree wholeheartedly on the issue of low bail. I also want to question this … why would someone be hanging around a person with so many felony charges?
Mr. Peer must bear some responsibility for this, he knowingly got in the car with this fine felonious fella of privilege. With that said, I hope his family prevails. The fine felonious fella of privilege should of had his privilege card revoked a long time ago.
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Motion Filed to Dismiss Homicide Charges against Waukesha WomanGreta NunezWaukesha, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
This Magical Christmas Town in Wisconsin is a Must-Visit For the HolidaysJoe MertensCedarburg, WI
Comments / 13