1470 WMBD
No injuries, but fire destroys one home in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — There are no injuries reported, but a Peoria home had to be demolished following a fire early Saturday. According to a release from Peoria Fire officials, it happened shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday at a home at 1304 S. Faraday Ave. Firefighters say they launched an...
Central Illinois Proud
Officer involved in deadly Oct. shooting also involved in 2017 incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in October was also involved in a previous officer-involved shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released the names of the four officers involved in the shooting death of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond...
1470 WMBD
PPD releases bodycam videos, 911 calls, of October officer-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – The investigation is continuing, but Peoria Police Friday released body camera video and images from October 3’s officer-involved shooting in South Peoria. “This incident resulted in a weapon being found next to Mr. Richmond’s body,” said Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria. The video...
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Orange Prairie Rd. Crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the crash near Orange Prairie and American Prairie Road Wednesday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Martisha S. Bell of Peoria died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. She likely died instantly. Peoria police, fire...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: PPD locate man missing from St. Francis Woods
UPDATE (3:55 p.m.) — A spokesperson for the Peoria Police Department announced Friday afternoon that Mr. Kuhn has been located safely. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department is requesting the public’s help to locate 67-year-old Robert Kuhn, who went missing from his assisted living home Friday morning.
wcbu.org
Peoria police release body camera footage 2 months after fatal shooting of Samuel Richmond
Peoria authorities are publicly releasing some materials related to the fatal shooting by police of 59-year-old Samuel "Vincent" Richmond, two months after the incident happened. Richmond, affectionately called "Meatman" by friends and family because of his longtime job working in the East Bluff Kroger's meat department, was shot and killed...
Central Illinois Proud
Fatal crash near Rivian Friday morning leaves one dead
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A three-car crash on Rivian Motorway turned fatal Friday morning when two automobiles and a semi-truck collided, leaving a Bloomington woman dead. 57-year-old Charlene C. Jones was pronounced dead at 7:20 a.m. Friday by McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder after the collision occurred. Jones reportedly died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to the crash, as she was the driver and sole occupant of one of the two cars involved.
25newsnow.com
Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian identified in fatal crash outside Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of the elderly woman who died when struck by a vehicle outside the Peoria Civic Center on Wednesday evening. The woman has been identified as 77-year-old Jayne G. English. According to Harwood, English suffered multiple blunt...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of McLean County crash
UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released information on the crash. According to a press release, 62-year-old Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinions indicate Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained when he was struck by...
25newsnow.com
Repeat drug offender from Peoria faces possible life sentence
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A federal jury has found a Peoria man with a long criminal record guilty on several drug and weapons charges. Harold U. McGhee, 48, faces up to life in prison after the jury on Thursday convicted him on eight federal charges, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle crash, says coroner
UPDATE 4:36 P.M. - The McLean County Coroner has identified a Bloomington woman as the victim of a fatal multi-vehicle crash at Rivian Motorway and College Avenue in Normal on Friday. The preliminary autopsy opinion indicates Charlene C. Jones, 57, died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to automobile and...
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: State Police investigate deadly pedestrian versus vehicle crash in McLean County
9:15 AM UPDATE: Illinois State Police confirm to 25 News that one person died late Wednesday night after being hit by a vehicle. It happened at US Route 51 and Old Colonial Road in McLean County around 9:40 PM. State police say the person hit was pronounced dead at the...
wglt.org
Bloomington woman dies in crash on Rivian Motorway
A Bloomington woman died Friday morning following a three-vehicle crash in west Normal. According to a news release from McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder, the crash happened at the intersection of Rivian Motorway and West College Avenue. Yoder said Charlene Jones, 57, of Bloomington, was the sole occupant in a...
Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 million
Tyler Westefer, 20, Kewanee, is charged with several gun offenses stemming from a November drive-by shooting of a Kewanee residence.Photo byCourtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office.
wglt.org
Pedestrian struck and killed in far south Bloomington
Authorities have identified the 62-year-old pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in far south Bloomington. Authorities say a passenger vehicle struck Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington around 9:30 p.m. near U.S. 51 and Old Colonial Road, just south of the Interstate 74 interchange. Southbound lanes closed for several hours after the incident.
1470 WMBD
Two arrested, including one fugitive, by Peoria Police
PEORIA, Ill. – A pair of arrests by Peoria Police Wednesday included a long-wanted fugitive. Police say Nathan McKinney, 31, and Kenneth Hobbs, 38, were arrested Wednesday near MacArthur and Jefferson, in a vehicle Hobbs allegedly used to flee from officers in another jurisdiction. McKinney had been the one...
wlds.com
JPD Investigating Thanksgiving Holiday Criminal Damage Case
Crime Stoppers of Morgan, Scott & Cass Counties are requesting Information to assist the Jacksonville Police Department in their Investigation of a recent criminal damage to property case that occurred over the Thanksgiving holiday. Sometime between 3:30 pm on Thursday, November 24th, and 10 am on Saturday, November 26th, unknown...
Central Illinois Proud
One dead after Peoria car crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A woman has been pronounced dead resulting from a vehicle collision at Orange Prairie Road and Rt 150. Peoria Police responded to the site of the accident just before 4:30 Wednesday after a report that a car had rolled over and ejected a passenger. Orange Prairie...
25newsnow.com
Peoria officer wins another court battle after ‘Baby Daddy Response Team’ post
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Despite complaints about a t-shirt and social media interactions, a once fired Peoria policeman got another win in court. In 2018, Jeremy Layman posted on Facebook, a picture of himself in a t-shirt reading “Baby Daddy Removal Team”. He was fired and has been...
