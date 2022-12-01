Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ponduce Farms in Elysburg is a Christmas Wonderlandfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
Joy Through the Grove Returns to Knoebels in Elysburgfamilyfunpa.comElysburg, PA
This Pennsylvania Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMifflinburg, PA
Women’s Soccer: Sears scores 107th-minute winner as No. 6 Buckeyes beat Bucknell 1-0, advance to the second round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Soccer: No. 6 Buckeyes to face Bucknell in first round of NCAA TournamentThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Penn State wrestlers take down Lehigh, 24-12; freshmen deliver but Michael Beard downs Max Dean
BETHLEHEM — Cael Sanderson might not have seen everything he wanted to see during Penn State’s first double-dual wrestling weekend that the Lions capped off on Sunday with a 24-12 victory over in-state rival Lehigh, but seeing a 3-0 record in early December and the team’s 31st straight victory overall is good enough for now.
Mid Penn Conference announces season all-stars
As the fall seasons come to an end, the season accolades are just beginning. The Mid Penn released its list of all-stars for each sport; these are the recipients from West Perry. Starting with field hockey, Autumn Albright, Jordan Byers and Molly Zimmerman all received first team honors for their...
‘The Mountain’ leads Cumberland Valley wrestlers to 3rd place finish at CV Kickoff Classic
Cumberland Valley had plenty more likely candidates to win its own Kickoff Classic season-opening tournament than its senior heavyweight with a modest 0-2 career record. But there was Anthony Joppy, the football player who was stuck as a junior varsity wrestler for two years and missed half his junior season to injury. He was the only Eagles wrestler to reach the finals in his weight class and took a 1-0 decision over Red Land’s Ethan Eisner to win a tournament title when he got there.
Olivia Jones, Kathryn Sansom lead Cedar Cliff past State College in tourney title game
Olivia Jones and Kathryn Sansom led the way Saturday as Cedar Cliff scored a 63-41 win in the title game of the State College Tip-Off. Jones finished with 19 points and Sansom had 16.
Video: Harrisburg boys basketball team shares hopes and expectations for this season
Demone Maxwell and two of his Harrisburg basketball players showed up to PennLive’s Winter Sports Media Day on Nov. 10 at Cumberland Valley High School enthused and eager to talk about projections for this year’s team. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Central Dauphin dominates Solanco Mule Classic, Chambersburg off to 2-0 start: HS wrestling roundup
Central Dauphin crowned four champions and had two other finalists at the Solanco Mule Classic to win the tournament title with 206 team points, pacing Kennett (163.5), Red Lion (125.5), Salesanium, Delaware (115.5) and Pennsbury (111.0). Northern Lebanon checked in sixth in the team standings, while Hershey was 15th, Susquenita 17th and Middletown 24th.
Penn State’s Nittany Lion reflects on being the mascot during COVID, career plans
Michael McDermott has recently been revealed as the Nittany Lion, the beloved Penn State mascot, in the final home game of his senior year at the college. As he prepares to finish the season, the Mechanicsburg native will soon trade in his mascot costume for another uniform, as he finishes Penn State’s ROTC program and enters the Army.
Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player from opening weekend
Hoops season got underway in the Mid-Penn with a handful of tip-off tournaments on Friday and Saturday, and there were some pretty, good performances turned in. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from Friday and Saturday’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
Wayne Fletcher II drops 18 points in Central Dauphin’s win against Manheim Township
Wayne Fletcher II carried the Central Dauphin Rams Saturday in their 58-46 win against Manheim Township. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Alexis Ferguson’s 20 points help Central Dauphin down Penn Manor in tip-off tournament
Central Dauphin’s girls basketball team played in a tip-off tournament game on Saturday against Penn Manor and absolutely dominated in the win. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
College football top 25 ballot: Our rankings and where Penn State stands after championship weekend
Conference championship weekend is in the books. As an Associated Press top 25 voter this season, I’ll be sharing my ballot week by week and giving you a peek behind the curtain as to my thought process.
Mason Blazer’s blazing fourth quarter leads Middletown past Littlestown
Mason Blazer led the way Saturday as Middletown opened its season with a 60-50 win over Littlestown. Blazer finished with 28 points.
Hailey Irwin leads the way as Northern takes down Carlisle in tip-off tournament title win
DILLSBURG - When you think Northern athletics, you think tough, gritty kids who get after it. And that certainly appears to apply to the Polar Bears girls basketball squad after they scrapped their way to a 42-21 win over Carlisle Saturday in the title game of the Northern York Tip-Off tourney.
Kyle Williams Jr. banks 263 rushing yards, leads Harrisburg back to Class 6A championship round
ALTOONA – Harrisburg knew this was a formidable opponent. State College had proved its mettle weeks ago and entered Saturday’s 6A semifinal with an unblemished report card. But once the Cougars’ fuse was lit, however, that prompted a volcanic shift at Mansion Park Stadium that the Little Lions...
Penn State wrestlers run roughshod over Rider, 37-3; No. 1-ranked Max Dean suffers upset loss
Penn State won nine of the 10 bouts against Rider Friday night in Trenton, New Jersey, but the one that got away will open wrestling fans’ eyes nationwide. The top-ranked Nittany Lions, who cruised to a 37-3 victory over the Broncs before 3,229 people at CURE Insurance Arena, were unable to secure a shutout after Rider’s 12th-ranked Ethan Laird upset No. 1 Max Dean 3-1 with a takedown in 14 seconds into the sudden victory overtime period at 197 pounds.
Mid-Penn boys basketball stars for opening night, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022
Mechanicsburg defeats Spring Grove 58-38 in boys high school basketball Several Mid-Penn players turned in big performances in boys basketball on the opening night of the season. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Local field hockey star earns NCAA tournament title
If someone is a fan of Perry County field hockey, or field hockey in general, chances are they have heard the name Paityn Wirth. For those who don’t know the name, here’s some background. Wirth graduated from Greenwood high school in 2018 after taking her team to the...
Reece Brown scores 24 in varsity debut as Trinity downs Selinsgrove, 77-52
Freshman Reece Brown got his varsity hoops career off to a pretty, good start Friday to help lead Trinity to a dominant, 77-52, win over Selinsgrove.
Lock Haven's men’s wrestling romps to 'White Out Night' victory
Lock Haven, Pa. — In front of a packed Thomas Fieldhouse, the Lock Haven men's wrestling team (1-2) cruised to a 31-13 victory over Davidson College (0-2) in the annual White-Out match. The non-conference dual served as the Bald Eagles first home match of the season and The Haven grab their opening win of the 2022-23 season. The Bald Eagles were victorious in seven bouts on the night including two...
Duce Middleton’s 18 points not enough for West Perry against Upper Perkiomen
Duce Middleton scored 18 points Saturday, but it wasn’t enough for West Perry in a 48-37 loss to Upper Perkiomen. Josiah Twigg added 10 points for the Mustangs (0-2).
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
83K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0