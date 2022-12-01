ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milton, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Mid Penn Conference announces season all-stars

As the fall seasons come to an end, the season accolades are just beginning. The Mid Penn released its list of all-stars for each sport; these are the recipients from West Perry. Starting with field hockey, Autumn Albright, Jordan Byers and Molly Zimmerman all received first team honors for their...
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

‘The Mountain’ leads Cumberland Valley wrestlers to 3rd place finish at CV Kickoff Classic

Cumberland Valley had plenty more likely candidates to win its own Kickoff Classic season-opening tournament than its senior heavyweight with a modest 0-2 career record. But there was Anthony Joppy, the football player who was stuck as a junior varsity wrestler for two years and missed half his junior season to injury. He was the only Eagles wrestler to reach the finals in his weight class and took a 1-0 decision over Red Land’s Ethan Eisner to win a tournament title when he got there.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Central Dauphin dominates Solanco Mule Classic, Chambersburg off to 2-0 start: HS wrestling roundup

Central Dauphin crowned four champions and had two other finalists at the Solanco Mule Classic to win the tournament title with 206 team points, pacing Kennett (163.5), Red Lion (125.5), Salesanium, Delaware (115.5) and Pennsbury (111.0). Northern Lebanon checked in sixth in the team standings, while Hershey was 15th, Susquenita 17th and Middletown 24th.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Vote for the Mid-Penn’s top boys basketball player from opening weekend

Hoops season got underway in the Mid-Penn with a handful of tip-off tournaments on Friday and Saturday, and there were some pretty, good performances turned in. We’ll leave that up to you — the fans — to decide. The following is a quick look at the top performances reported to PennLive from Friday and Saturday’s games. Check them out below, and be sure to vote in the poll that follows. Voting will close at noon on Tuesday, and the winner will be highlighted on PennLive.
MECHANICSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Penn State wrestlers run roughshod over Rider, 37-3; No. 1-ranked Max Dean suffers upset loss

Penn State won nine of the 10 bouts against Rider Friday night in Trenton, New Jersey, but the one that got away will open wrestling fans’ eyes nationwide. The top-ranked Nittany Lions, who cruised to a 37-3 victory over the Broncs before 3,229 people at CURE Insurance Arena, were unable to secure a shutout after Rider’s 12th-ranked Ethan Laird upset No. 1 Max Dean 3-1 with a takedown in 14 seconds into the sudden victory overtime period at 197 pounds.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Lock Haven's men’s wrestling romps to 'White Out Night' victory

Lock Haven, Pa. — In front of a packed Thomas Fieldhouse, the Lock Haven men's wrestling team (1-2) cruised to a 31-13 victory over Davidson College (0-2) in the annual White-Out match. The non-conference dual served as the Bald Eagles first home match of the season and The Haven grab their opening win of the 2022-23 season. The Bald Eagles were victorious in seven bouts on the night including two...
LOCK HAVEN, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
195K+
Followers
83K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy