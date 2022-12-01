Read full article on original website
US Authorities Ask Crypto Firms for Information About FTX
Firms that worked with FTX are reportedly being asked to voluntarily give information to U.S. authorities. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), separately, have asked crypto trading firms and investors for information about, and their communications with, select FTX employees and associates, Bloomberg reported Friday (Dec. 2).
FTX Bankruptcy Sparks Worldwide Disputes Between Governments and New CEO
The fall of FTX has reportedly set off clashes between its CEO and overseas regulators. John J. Ray III took over as FTX's chief executive last month after the firm declared bankruptcy, and soon made headlines for saying the firm was the worst-run company he'd seen in his 40 years of corporate turnaround experience.
Visa’s ‘Compelling Evidence 3.0’ Battles Friendly Fraud
Friendly fraud. First-person fraud. Call it what you will — maybe “mistaken fraud.”. For many merchants, purchase disputes and chargebacks are an unfortunate cost of business, one that’s been on the rise amid the great digital shift. Illegitimate chargebacks — aka friendly fraud — occur when a...
Senate Agriculture Committee To Grill U.S. Financial Regulator Over FTX
The first congressional inquiry into what went wrong at FTX is happening today (Dec. 1). In what is sure to be just one of many such hearings investigating the historical demise of Sam Bankman-Fried’s $32 billion cryptocurrency empire, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) Chair Rostin Behnam will testify before the Senate Agriculture Committee about his agency’s role in the exchange’s collapse and whether it could have been avoided with better oversight.
US Lawmakers Say FinTechs in PPP Acted ‘Recklessly’
A U.S. House subcommittee said FinTech companies facilitated fraud in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). A staff report of the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis said the companies were tasked with processing PPP applications and screening out those with signs of fraud, but failed to do so, “in many cases recklessly,” according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release.
Washington Examiner
Parents could see $300 monthly payments under proposal Democrats seek to pass in December
Democrats are looking to introduce another child tax credit provision as the time nears for a year-end Congress spending bill. The tax credit provision began during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the American Family Rescue Plan in 2021 with the goal to raise children out of poverty. Payments were split in half, with the first batch of monthly payments going to families from July through December and the second batch arriving once families filed their taxes in early 2022. However, the program was only slated to last a year.
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Direct payments worth $1,631 to be sent out to millions in 12 days
Millions of Social Security recipients are set to get their next monthly retirement payments, worth an average of $1,631 per check, in 12 days. People who receive Social Security and were born from the 1st through the 10th of their birth months will receive their regular checks on Dec. 14, with those who have birth dates from the 11th through the 31st of a month set to receive their monthly checks later in December.
Update: The Sending Of A Fourth $1,400 Stimulus Check [Opinion]
63% of Americans support the federal government sending more stimulus checks. Inflation has plagued the country plenty, after the pandemic. Since the midterm elections, discussion about stimulus checks has returned among experts. Analysts monitoring it are weighing in on the likelihood of a fourth payment. Do these professional observers think Americans will get the money? What will happen to the child tax credit benefits?
Washington Examiner
Trump’s legal troubles: Where the Donald stands after special master smackdown
Former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles have gotten more complicated following an appeals court shutting down a special master days after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special counsel. An appeals court sided with the Justice Department on Thursday in reversing a district court appointment of a special master...
EU Governments Could Ditch Facebook Platform Over Poor Data Handling
The Dutch government will stop using Facebook if private data handling is not improved. In a recent letter to Parliament, State Secretary Alexandra van Huffelen said that the personal data of users visiting Dutch government Facebook pages is not adequately processed by Meta to comply with privacy laws. “If the...
DOJ Seeks Independent Examiner for FTX
The U.S. Department of Justice wants an independent examiner to look into FTX. In a Thursday (Dec. 1) filing in bankruptcy court, U.S. Trustee Andrew R. Vera said that while John J. Ray III — who was appointed FTX CEO as part of the bankruptcy proceedings — and the company’s new management had done valuable preliminary work, “the questions at stake here are simply too large and too important to be left to an internal investigation.”
Komgo Acquires GTC in Major Trade Finance Tech Merger
U.S.-based GlobalTrade Corporation (GTC) announced it has been acquired by Swiss-headquartered Komgo. Terms of the deal, which sets the stage for a merger of two of the biggest names in trade finance software, were not disclosed. The two companies provide trade finance digitization solutions to over 120 multinational clients, helping...
Insiders Reveal How Telecom Payments Can Boost Banking Access
Individuals with mobile phones outnumber those with bank accounts in the most underbanked regions of the world, offering the telecom industry a prime opportunity to fulfill a vital role. In this month’s “Telecommunications Payments Tracker®,” four telecom providers tell PYMNTS how the industry is ideally positioned to provide financial access to unbanked households.
DeFi Could Herald End of Centralized Exchange, Binance Exec Says
Binance is reportedly working on “proof of reserves” to reassure customers after FTX’s collapse. Also, a company executive said that with the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi), Binance’s centralized exchange may not exist in 10 years. With rival cryptocurrency exchange FTX having gone bankrupt, Binance wants...
Viva Capital Funding Notches $85M in Bank Credit Facilities
Invoice financing company Viva Capital Funding has closed on $85 million in bank credit facilities. The two bank credit facilities are split between a $45 million factoring platform and a $40 million land banking platform, according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) press release. “The closing of these new credit facilities...
FTX Collapse Brings Crypto Investment Assets to 2-Year Low
Cryptocurrency investment-product assets are at a two-year low thanks to the collapse of FTX. That’s according to a Thursday (Dec. 1) report from Bloomberg, which said the figure fell 15% to $19.6 billion last month compared to November 2021. The report cited both the FTX implosion and a reduction in token prices.
Spain’s Bizum Banks on Point of Sale Expansion to Drive Growth
Since its launch in 2016, Bizum has become an integral part of Spain’s payment ecosystem. But although the mobile payment system boasts over 22 million users, about 47% of Spain’s total population, initial adoption has been largely limited to eCommerce transactions, with cash payments still proving to be a strong local contender.
Online Betting Remains Bellwether Proving Ground for Real-Time Payments
Instant payments are increasingly what move the needle for sports bettors. The global sports betting industry is widely projected to deliver outsized growth in the coming years as digital transformation serves as the industry’s primary accelerant and consumers spend more time on their phones and get more comfortable with digital payments and wallets.
FTX Collapse Renews Microscope on Tether Stablecoin Backing
Tether, an asset-backed cryptocurrency stablecoin, has been lending its coins to customers. That’s according to a new report by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) today (Dec. 1). Tether, which is also known as USDT, is a stablecoin, or a cryptocurrency that, rather than fluctuating in value, is “pegged” to the U.S. Dollar (USD) stablecoin, meaning that each Tether is supposedly backed in value 1:1 with one USD or the equivalent.
EBA: Banks Need to Understand Real-Time Data Use
The Euro Banking Association (EBA) says banks need a greater understanding of real-time data. That’s according to a report released Thursday (Dec. 1) by the EBA, on the use of real-time data in corporate liquidity management based on research by the association’s Liquidity Management Working Group (LMWG). The...
