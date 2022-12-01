Wise County – After an extensive two-day search, at about 8:00 p.m., the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found dead about 6 miles away from her home. Authorities have identified Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, of Lake Worth as the lead suspect. Police say Horner was a contract FedEx driver, and he abducted Athena from the driveway when he delivered a package. It is presumed Athena was taken about 200 yards away from her home, in the driveway. Based on digital evidence and a confession, Athena died within the hour of her abduction.

