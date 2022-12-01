Read full article on original website
crossroadstoday.com
Body of 7-year-old Texas girl found, FedEx driver arrested
PARADISE, Texas (AP) — A 7-year-old Texas girl has been found dead, two days after being reported missing, and a FedEx delivery driver arrested in her death, authorities said. The body of Athena Strand was found Friday and Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, was arrested on kidnapping and murder charges...
crossroadstoday.com
Trial to start for Texas cop who shot Black woman in home
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A white former police officer is set to go on trial Monday for fatally shooting a Black woman through a rear window of her Texas home while responding to a call about an open front door in a case that has faced years of delays.
crossroadstoday.com
Body of missing 7-year-old, Athena Strand, found in Wise County
Wise County – After an extensive two-day search, at about 8:00 p.m., the body of 7-year-old Athena Strand was found dead about 6 miles away from her home. Authorities have identified Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, of Lake Worth as the lead suspect. Police say Horner was a contract FedEx driver, and he abducted Athena from the driveway when he delivered a package. It is presumed Athena was taken about 200 yards away from her home, in the driveway. Based on digital evidence and a confession, Athena died within the hour of her abduction.
