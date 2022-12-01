Read full article on original website
marinlocalnews.com
Novato girl returns to head up Marin County’s HR department
Christina Cramer, a 17-year veteran of the Sonoma County government’s human resources department and its leader for the past eight years, is the County of Marin’s choice to lead its Department of Human Resources. Cramer’s first day on the job will be Jan. 17. Cramer, who grew...
mendofever.com
Adventist Health Ukiah Valley Launches State-of-the-Art Magnetic Resonance Imagining(MRI) Machine
The following is a press release issued by Adventist Health Ukiah Valley:. To thank the community for its generous contributions, Adventist Health Ukiah Valley officially opened its new, state-of-the-art magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on November 16. The new MRI is the culmination of a years-long, community-based fundraising effort to bring advanced medical imaging technology to area residents.
piedmontexedra.com
Sonoma County Office of Education buys property for educator housing
The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased a piece of property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. Office of Education officials plan to ask the city to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Napa County launches program to spur ADU construction
Napa County will make forgivable loans available to help people build accessory dwelling units — commonly called "granny flats" — with rents meeting affordability standards. The county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday adopted the guidelines. Forgivable loans to cover a portion of construction costs will be available to...
ksro.com
Property Bought in Santa Rosa for Teacher’s Housing
A step towards teacher housing has been taken. The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. The Office of Education plans to ask the City of Santa Rosa to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees. The project will be next to the alternative education campus Amarosa Academy. The project was started by County Superintendent Dr. Steve Herrington and will continue to be a priority for incoming Superintendent, Amie Carter.
indybay.org
Bad Deal: Seeno's and Tagami's Newest Proposal for Concord
"Concord First", a partnership of Phil Tagami and the Seeno family, held the first of of two public meetings revealing their term sheet proposal for the Concord Naval Weapons Station redevelopment project. This is the last step in the process ahead of the January vote by Concord city council to finalize or cancel the contract with the development team.
‘It’s a game changer’: State floods millions in drought relief to four small water districts
Four small Bay Area drinking water systems will receive millions of dollars as part of California’s effort to protect water deliveries as the drought drags into its fourth year. On Tuesday, the California Department of Water Resources announced $44 million in statewide Small Community Drought Relief Program grants —...
PLANetizen
Napa County Announces Forgivable Loans for Affordable ADU Rentals
Napa County residents will now be able to access forgivable loans for building accessory dwelling units (ADUs), provided that they rent the ADU at below-market rates for five years, with a portion of the loan to be forgiven for each year of compliance. According to an article by Barry Eberling...
sfstandard.com
San Francisco’s Fisherman’s Wharf Is Getting a Rare, Brand-New Hotel
The San Francisco Planning Commission has unanimously approved a hotel project in Fisherman’s Wharf, paving the way for the first new ground-up hospitality project in a generation in one of the city’s premier tourist destinations. The project would demolish the existing one-story commercial building at 2629 Taylor St.,...
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few months
It is part of a new and amazing program. The trans community in San Francisco is one of the most prominent communities in the United States. They have their specific rights and different activist and groups work for their betterment in one way or the other.
Hundreds of San Francisco employees acknowledge unauthorized jobs after scandal: report
Hundreds of San Francisco Health Department employees are believed to be holding second jobs in violation of government policy that requires permission.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Sonoma, California
Although Sonoma, California, may be synonymous with incredible wine, there’s so much more to see and do when you visit this gorgeous area. Going wine tasting is just one of the unique experiences you can have on your Sonoma trip. Visiting Sonoma means eating fresh local foods, marveling at...
northbaybiz.com
Graton Resort & Casino, Federated Indians of Graton Rancheria Donate to Redwood Empire Food Bank
On November 21, Executives from Graton Resort & Casino helped deliver more than 400 turkeys and hams to the Redwood Empire Food Bank in Santa Rosa. The donation was made in time for Thanksgiving and marks an annual tradition of the two organizations partnering to help feed Sonoma County residents who may not otherwise have food on their table.
sonomasun.com
City of Sonoma has new police chief
The City of Sonoma announced today the selection of Lieutenant Brandon Cutting as the new Chief of Police, effective December 6, 2022. An 18-year veteran of the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department, Cutting was the top pick following an internal recruitment process. “Brandon’s commitment to the department, extensive police experience...
Home price growth is slowing most in these California cities, data shows
These are the California metros where price growth is decelerating fastest, Redfin says:
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
Santa Rosa reduces rent Jan. rent hikes at most mobile home parks
Mobile home roofs peek over the soundwall on Fulton Rd. photo credit: Credit: GoogleMaps Residents of most mobile home parks in Santa Rosa will likely see smaller rent increases than expected after the city council opted to forestall a pending inflation-linked jump set for January. Set to rise nearly 6 percent, the rent increase at regulated mobile home parks was trimmed to 4 percent. At the suggestion of council member Natalie Rogers, the formula was also changed for future increases. While still linked to annual changes in the region's consumer price index, future increases would be limited to seventy...
Humphry Slocombe Is Expanding in the Bay Area
The local ice cream company opened its first shop in 2008 — it now has six locations throughout San Francisco, Emeryville, Redwood City, Berkeley, and Oakland.
ksro.com
Tesla Store Coming to Old Furniture Showroom in Santa Rosa
An old furniture showroom in northwest Santa Rosa is being turned into a Tesla store. Tesla signed a ten-year lease for the building back in May. It will also operate as a service center for the electric vehicles. More than 18-hundred new battery-powered electric vehicles were registered in Sonoma County in the first nine months of this year. Fifty-seven-percent of them were Tesla models.
NBC Bay Area
SF State Lecturer, Jazz Musician Killed in Burlingame Train Crash
A man who was killed in a recent vehicle versus trains accident in Burlingame, has been identified as a San Francisco State University lecturer. Investigators identified the victim as 58-year-old Andrew Speight. Speight lived in Burlingame and was a well-known fixture of the local jazz community. He played the alto...
