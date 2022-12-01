ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

1470 WMBD

Peoria man found guilty of federal gun, drug charges

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man could face up to life in prison now that a federal jury has convicted him of drug and weapons offenses. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Harold McGhee, 48 was convicted Thursday of eight felony drug and weapons possession charges. He’ll be sentenced...
1470 WMBD

No injuries, but fire destroys one home in South Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — There are no injuries reported, but a Peoria home had to be demolished following a fire early Saturday. According to a release from Peoria Fire officials, it happened shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday at a home at 1304 S. Faraday Ave. Firefighters say they launched an...
Central Illinois Proud

Officer involved in deadly Oct. shooting also involved in 2017 incident

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in October was also involved in a previous officer-involved shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released the names of the four officers involved in the shooting death of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond...
25newsnow.com

Repeat drug offender from Peoria faces possible life sentence

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A federal jury has found a Peoria man with a long criminal record guilty on several drug and weapons charges. Harold U. McGhee, 48, faces up to life in prison after the jury on Thursday convicted him on eight federal charges, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
Central Illinois Proud

WATCH: Peoria police hold press conference on officer-involved shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Almost two months after an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead, the Peoria Police Department held a press conference where officials released pictures and body cam videos of the deadly incident. Samuel Vincent Richmond, also known as ‘Meatman’, was shot to death near Martin...
Central Illinois Proud

Illinois man flees from Peoria Police, arrested on gun charges

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man on multiple charges Thursday Morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers initially responded to Big Al’s at 2:05 a.m. to a report of a man, later identified as 38-year-old Willie Dawson, threatening to return to the business with a firearm.
Central Illinois Proud

Coroner identifies victim of Orange Prairie Rd. Crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the crash near Orange Prairie and American Prairie Road Wednesday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Martisha S. Bell of Peoria died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. She likely died instantly. Peoria police, fire...
25newsnow.com

Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
starvedrock.media

Mendota Man Pleads Guilty To Strangling A Puppy To Death

A Mendota man has admitted to strangling a puppy to death and will find out his punishment next month. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was back in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday morning and entered a blind plea of guilty to the class 4 felony count of aggravated animal cruelty. Judge H. Chris Ryan will sentence him January 19th. He could get a range of sentencing options including up to 3 years in prison, jail time, probation or community service. A blind plea means no sentence was agreed to by the prosecution and defense.
Central Illinois Proud

Pedestrian identified in fatal crash outside Civic Center

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of the elderly woman who died when struck by a vehicle outside the Peoria Civic Center on Wednesday evening. The woman has been identified as 77-year-old Jayne G. English. According to Harwood, English suffered multiple blunt...
Central Illinois Proud

UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of McLean County crash

UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released information on the crash. According to a press release, 62-year-old Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinions indicate Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained when he was struck by...
starvedrock.media

Streator Man Behind Fatal La Salle Bar Fight Lands Back In Jail

New drug charges have a convicted felon back in the La Salle County Jail. Thirty-one-year-old Dezzan Phillips of Streator was booked Tuesday evening for delivery charges and allegedly missing a prior court date. According to jail records, his bond is a million dollars. Court records indicate Phillips is facing four drug charges filed this year in La Salle County.
1470 WMBD

Peoria crews battle fire overnight

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to a home on S. Arago Street, near W. Humbolt early Thursday morning. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling said the first company on-scene around 2:20 a.m., reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. It took them about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.
wvik.org

Rock Island County May Soon Demolish Old Courthouse

This morning, the county board asked a Peoria County judge to acknowledge that it has fulfilled a recordation of the historic building as required an appellate court. That's according to board Chair Richard Brunk. In October, the county board filed a petition asking for today's hearing, saying two state agencies...
25newsnow.com

2 loaded assault rifles part of weapons stash in car as Peoria Police arrest fugitive pair

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A stash of weapons, including a pair of loaded assault rifles, are now in police hands after the arrest in Peoria of two fugitives. Peoria Police sent out a news release Wednesday listing guns, ammunition and other items recovered from a vehicle after arresting Kenneth Hobbs, 38, and Nathan McKinney, who’s 31.

