1470 WMBD
Peoria man found guilty of federal gun, drug charges
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man could face up to life in prison now that a federal jury has convicted him of drug and weapons offenses. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Harold McGhee, 48 was convicted Thursday of eight felony drug and weapons possession charges. He’ll be sentenced...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids man charged with killing Illinois teen pleads guilty to lesser charges
A Cedar Rapids man charged with murdering a 15-year-old girl from Peoria, Illinois during a gun deal in 2021 has pled guilty to lesser charges. Marshawn Jackson, age 19 was charged with first-degree murder for the death of Tyliyah Whitis. He pled not guilty to the charge. On December 2,...
1470 WMBD
No injuries, but fire destroys one home in South Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. — There are no injuries reported, but a Peoria home had to be demolished following a fire early Saturday. According to a release from Peoria Fire officials, it happened shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday at a home at 1304 S. Faraday Ave. Firefighters say they launched an...
Central Illinois Proud
Officer involved in deadly Oct. shooting also involved in 2017 incident
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One of the police officers involved in a deadly officer-involved shooting in October was also involved in a previous officer-involved shooting in Peoria. Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria released the names of the four officers involved in the shooting death of 59-year-old Samuel Vincent Richmond...
25newsnow.com
Repeat drug offender from Peoria faces possible life sentence
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A federal jury has found a Peoria man with a long criminal record guilty on several drug and weapons charges. Harold U. McGhee, 48, faces up to life in prison after the jury on Thursday convicted him on eight federal charges, including possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl.
Central Illinois Proud
WATCH: Peoria police hold press conference on officer-involved shooting
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Almost two months after an officer-involved shooting that left one man dead, the Peoria Police Department held a press conference where officials released pictures and body cam videos of the deadly incident. Samuel Vincent Richmond, also known as ‘Meatman’, was shot to death near Martin...
Central Illinois Proud
Illinois man flees from Peoria Police, arrested on gun charges
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested a man on multiple charges Thursday Morning. According to a Peoria Police Department press release, officers initially responded to Big Al’s at 2:05 a.m. to a report of a man, later identified as 38-year-old Willie Dawson, threatening to return to the business with a firearm.
Central Illinois Proud
Coroner identifies victim of Orange Prairie Rd. Crash
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified the victim of the crash near Orange Prairie and American Prairie Road Wednesday. According to a press release, 38-year-old Martisha S. Bell of Peoria died from multiple blunt force trauma injuries. She likely died instantly. Peoria police, fire...
25newsnow.com
Victim of 2-vehicle crash in Peoria identified
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has identified a driver who was ejected from a vehicle and later died. Martisha S. Bell, 38, of North Delaware Street in Peoria, was transported to OSF pulseless and not breathing and was pronounced deceased at 5:05 p.m., despite resuscitative efforts.
Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 million
Tyler Westefer, 20, Kewanee, is charged with several gun offenses stemming from a November drive-by shooting of a Kewanee residence.Photo byCourtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Man Pleads Guilty To Strangling A Puppy To Death
A Mendota man has admitted to strangling a puppy to death and will find out his punishment next month. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was back in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday morning and entered a blind plea of guilty to the class 4 felony count of aggravated animal cruelty. Judge H. Chris Ryan will sentence him January 19th. He could get a range of sentencing options including up to 3 years in prison, jail time, probation or community service. A blind plea means no sentence was agreed to by the prosecution and defense.
Central Illinois Proud
Pedestrian identified in fatal crash outside Civic Center
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood has released the name of the elderly woman who died when struck by a vehicle outside the Peoria Civic Center on Wednesday evening. The woman has been identified as 77-year-old Jayne G. English. According to Harwood, English suffered multiple blunt...
25newsnow.com
Peoria Police release body cam video, new details from Oct. officer-involved shooting
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Police have released body cam footage of the October night when a man died in an officer-involved shooting. It’s been nearly two months since Samuel “Meatman” Richmond died October 3. Several officers were placed on leave as the Illinois State Police...
Central Illinois Proud
UPDATE: Coroner identifies victim of McLean County crash
UPDATE (2:39 p.m.) — McLean County Coroner Dr. Kathy Yoder released information on the crash. According to a press release, 62-year-old Edeberto Alameda of Bloomington was pronounced deceased at 9:53 p.m. The preliminary autopsy opinions indicate Alameda died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained when he was struck by...
starvedrock.media
Streator Man Behind Fatal La Salle Bar Fight Lands Back In Jail
New drug charges have a convicted felon back in the La Salle County Jail. Thirty-one-year-old Dezzan Phillips of Streator was booked Tuesday evening for delivery charges and allegedly missing a prior court date. According to jail records, his bond is a million dollars. Court records indicate Phillips is facing four drug charges filed this year in La Salle County.
1470 WMBD
Peoria crews battle fire overnight
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria firefighters were called to a home on S. Arago Street, near W. Humbolt early Thursday morning. Peoria Fire Battalion Chief Tom Stimeling said the first company on-scene around 2:20 a.m., reported smoke and flames coming from the back of the home. It took them about 20 minutes to bring the fire under control.
wvik.org
Rock Island County May Soon Demolish Old Courthouse
This morning, the county board asked a Peoria County judge to acknowledge that it has fulfilled a recordation of the historic building as required an appellate court. That's according to board Chair Richard Brunk. In October, the county board filed a petition asking for today's hearing, saying two state agencies...
25newsnow.com
2 loaded assault rifles part of weapons stash in car as Peoria Police arrest fugitive pair
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A stash of weapons, including a pair of loaded assault rifles, are now in police hands after the arrest in Peoria of two fugitives. Peoria Police sent out a news release Wednesday listing guns, ammunition and other items recovered from a vehicle after arresting Kenneth Hobbs, 38, and Nathan McKinney, who’s 31.
25newsnow.com
UPDATE: Bloomington woman identified as victim of fatal multi-vehicle crash, says coroner
UPDATE 4:36 P.M. - The McLean County Coroner has identified a Bloomington woman as the victim of a fatal multi-vehicle crash at Rivian Motorway and College Avenue in Normal on Friday. The preliminary autopsy opinion indicates Charlene C. Jones, 57, died of multiple blunt traumatic injuries due to automobile and...
25newsnow.com
Peoria officer wins another court battle after ‘Baby Daddy Response Team’ post
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Despite complaints about a t-shirt and social media interactions, a once fired Peoria policeman got another win in court. In 2018, Jeremy Layman posted on Facebook, a picture of himself in a t-shirt reading “Baby Daddy Removal Team”. He was fired and has been...
