Who is Tanner Horner, the man who confessed to abducting and killing 7-year-old Athena Strand?
PARADISE, Texas — On Friday night, Wise County officials gave the heartbreaking update that 7-year-old Athena Strand, who had been missing since Wednesday, Nov. 30 and had an AMBER Alert issued on the morning of Dec. 1, was found dead less than 10 miles from her home. In a...
Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large
DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
WFAA reflects on the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson and impending trial of Aaron Dean
Just over three years later, former Fort Worth officer will go on trial for the death of Atatiana Jefferson. WFAA reflects on covering the case.
39-year-old Celina man gets life in prison for 2021 murder of his wife, 2 teen children
CELINA, Texas — A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the murder of his wife and two teenage children, the Collin County District Attorney announced Thursday. Michael Patrick Paton, of Celina, was found guilty of capital murder in the shooting...
Victim takes stand in 2019 Deep Ellum attack trial; suspect declines to testify
DALLAS — A woman who was attacked in Deep Ellum in 2019 took the witness stand at a trial against the man charged in the case on Thursday morning in Dallas. Austin Shuffield, who was charged with aggravated assault in the case, was expected to testify, but he stood before jury Thursday and told them he no longer was testifying in the case.
Frisco residents meet with police about recent purse snatching, home invasion crimes
FRISCO, Texas — After a series of reported crimes in Frisco, police held a town hall to address residents' concerns Wednesday night. In the last month alone, police reported three aggressive purse snatchings at a Walmart, H-E-B and Target, two incidents involving two people ripping jewelry off people’s bodies in broad daylight, and a violent home invasion robbery where a suspect assaulted a family with a weapon, restrained them, and stole their money.
2 arrested, charged with capital murder of 17-year-old, Grand Prairie police say
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Two people have been arrested and charged with capital murder in the shooting death of a 17-year-old, police said Wednesday. The Grand Prairie Police Department (GPPD) said officers responded to a shooting call at approximately 4:15 a.m. on Nov. 28 in the 2000 block of Aggie Drive and found the teen with a gunshot wound.
Son charged in shooting death of parents at Johnson County home, sheriff's office says
JOHNSON COUNTY, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was from a previous story. The son of a couple found dead in their Johnson County home in October has been charged with capital murder. The Johnson County Sheriff's Office said Samuel Scarlett has been charged in the murders of...
Dallas store customer fatally shoots suspected burglar who was fighting with employees, police say
DALLAS — Police say they've arrested a North Texas man who shot and killed another man who was suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store in Dallas and getting into an altercation with two female employees. Kevin Jackson, 47, faces a murder charge in the case, officials said.
Man found dead, woman critically injured in Haltom City house fire, officials say
HALTOM CITY, Texas — The Haltom City Fire Department is investigating the cause of a deadly fire that happened early Sunday morning. HCFD said multiple neighboring fire departments were dispatched to a fire on the 3200 block of Rita Lane shortly before 4 a.m. on Dec. 4. Firefighters started...
Dallas officer terminated after failing to help driver in fiery crash following brief chase, police say
DALLAS — A Dallas officer has been fired and another was suspended after an incident in May in which the two failed to help a driver who got into a fiery crash following a brief chase, according to police. Dallas police on Wednesday announced the firing of Senior Cpl....
Dallas police asking for help locating missing woman
DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. The missing woman, 56-year-old Vanessa Hendrix Lewis, was last seen at about 9 a.m. Nov. 25 at her residence in the 7700 block of Chorus Way, police say. Police describe Lewis as...
Fort Worth officer arrested in off-duty domestic violence incident, police say
SAGINAW, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer was arrested Monday morning in a domestic violence incident, according to the Saginaw Police Department. Saginaw police said that at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Parkhill Avenue for a domestic violence report. Police said when officers got to the scene, they found a woman standing outside who was upset and reported she had been assaulted by her husband.
Texans asked to wear pink Monday in honor of 7-year-old Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Residents throughout Texas are being asked to help honor a 7-year-old girl who was found dead following an abduction last week. Athena Strand, who was the subject of an AMBER Alert, went missing last week in rural Wise County, and her body was discovered on Friday night.
'It's all senseless' | Another deadly shooting reported at Dallas Family Dollar store location
Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker.
Wise County asks volunteers to stay clear amid search for Athena Strand
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Update at 10:57 p.m. on December 2, 2022: The body of 7-year-old Athena Strand has been found, Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin said at a press conference on Friday night, and a suspect is in custody. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, confessed to police to abducting...
Police investigating thefts at multiple Buddhist temples throughout North Texas
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — On Sunday, Nov. 20, just before 12:30 p.m., a car full of people pulled into Wat Busayadhammvanaram, the Buddhist temple in White Settlement. Witnesses said there were nine people, eight who got out of the car and entered the monastery. "We let them come in,...
Netflix's 'Killing Fields' features North Texas woman's cold case murder
DALLAS — In 2016, William Reece led authorities to a 7,000-yard strip of land along Texas Highway 288 in Brazoria County, about 25 miles south of Houston. It was there, he told investigators, they would find the remains of Kelli Ann Cox, a University of North Texas student who vanished in 1997.
Limo driver hits and kills pedestrian crossing street in Arlington, police say
ARLINGTON, Texas — A limousine driver hit and killed a man walking across a North Texas street Tuesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Arlington officers responded to the 3600 block of North Collins Street, which is near the Riverview Village shopping center. They were called to investigate a collision between a limousine and a pedestrian.
