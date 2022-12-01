ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Three Fort Worth officers, driver injured during pursuit, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — Four people, including three police officers, were taken to a hospital after a car pursuit ended in a wreck in Fort Worth Sunday morning. According to Fort Worth police, officers saw a man revving his engine at about 2:30 a.m. on West 7th Street, "as if he was looking for a street race." Police said there was heavy traffic in the area with pedestrians and vehicles since bars had recently closed.
FORT WORTH, TX
Dallas store employee killed after Thursday shooting; suspect remains at large

DALLAS — Police hope surveillance video can help them identify a man suspected of shooting and killing an employee at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. Dallas police said officers responded to a call at the store located at 1928 E. Ledbetter Drive. When officers arrived, Dallas police said they found Tenery Walker, 46, inside the store with a gunshot wound.
DALLAS, TX
Frisco residents meet with police about recent purse snatching, home invasion crimes

FRISCO, Texas — After a series of reported crimes in Frisco, police held a town hall to address residents' concerns Wednesday night. In the last month alone, police reported three aggressive purse snatchings at a Walmart, H-E-B and Target, two incidents involving two people ripping jewelry off people’s bodies in broad daylight, and a violent home invasion robbery where a suspect assaulted a family with a weapon, restrained them, and stole their money.
FRISCO, TX
Dallas police asking for help locating missing woman

DALLAS — The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing woman. The missing woman, 56-year-old Vanessa Hendrix Lewis, was last seen at about 9 a.m. Nov. 25 at her residence in the 7700 block of Chorus Way, police say. Police describe Lewis as...
DALLAS, TX
Fort Worth officer arrested in off-duty domestic violence incident, police say

SAGINAW, Texas — A Fort Worth police officer was arrested Monday morning in a domestic violence incident, according to the Saginaw Police Department. Saginaw police said that at approximately 3:30 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1100 block of Parkhill Avenue for a domestic violence report. Police said when officers got to the scene, they found a woman standing outside who was upset and reported she had been assaulted by her husband.
FORT WORTH, TX
Limo driver hits and kills pedestrian crossing street in Arlington, police say

ARLINGTON, Texas — A limousine driver hit and killed a man walking across a North Texas street Tuesday night, according to the Arlington Police Department. Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, Arlington officers responded to the 3600 block of North Collins Street, which is near the Riverview Village shopping center. They were called to investigate a collision between a limousine and a pedestrian.
ARLINGTON, TX
