Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Massive Thrift Shop in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitJoe MertensPhiladelphia, PA
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
A Delicious Weekend in Chestnut HillMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Eagles players team up off the field to deliver “A Philly Special Christmas” albumJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Related
fox29.com
'Unprovoked': Female suspect attacked woman walking in Center City in broad daylight, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Police are investigating after a woman was attacked by another woman on a Center City street last month. The 23-year-old was walking on the 1400 block of Spruce Street when she was physically attacked in the middle of the day on November 20. Police say the attacked was...
Ex-BF Shot During Custody Exchange Outside Pottstown Family Dollar: Police
A 20-year-old man was arrested after shooting the ex-boyfriend of the mother of his child during a custody exchange outside of a Montgomery County Family Dollar over the weekend, authorities said. Ali Ortiz, of Upper Pottsgrove Township, went inside of the Farmington Avenue store around 6:50 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2,...
fox29.com
Police: Woman shot multiple times while sitting inside car in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was struck by bullets inside a vehicle in West Philadelphia early Sunday morning. Officers found a 41-year-old woman lying in the street when they responded to shots fired on the 5400 block of Race Street around 5 a.m.
fox29.com
Police: Boy, 14, shot to death after birthday party in Camden
CAMDEN, N.J. - A 14-year-old boy from Lindenwold became the victim of a fatal shooting that erupted in Camden Saturday night. Officers responding to the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue found the shot teen around 9:30 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Police search for suspect in unprovoked Center City attack
Police are investigating a daytime assault of a 23-year-old college student near Broad and Spruce streets. Instagram video has surfaced of the November attack.
South Philly shooting leaves one dead
A man was shot in the eye and back outside a South Philadelphia supermarket Saturday evening. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.
fox29.com
Man killed after deadly shooting inside supermarket in South Philadelphia, police say
PHILADELPHIA - A shooting erupted inside a supermarket in South Philadelphia Saturday night, leaving one man dead. Police say at least two shots were fired inside the Mifflin Supermarket on the 1900 block of South 5th Street around 6:43 p.m. A 37-year-old man was struck in the right eye and...
New Video Links Philly City Worker's Killer To Bronx Shooting: Police
Philadelphia police have released new video of a shooting in New York City that they say is linked to the killing of a Philly parking authority worker last month. The city employee was walking along the 4500 block of Frankford Avenue on Nov. 25 when an unknown man walked up behind him and shot him in the head point blank, as Daily Voice has reported.
Philadelphia Police Officer struck by vehicle in Center City
A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after being hit by an SUV in Center City.
Woman in critical condition after being shot inside a car in West Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is in critical condition Sunday morning after police say she was shot several times in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. at 54th and Race Streets.Police say the woman was sitting inside a car when she was shot multiple times. She was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where she was placed in critical condition.No one has been arrested.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK
(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
fox29.com
Man burned with propane heater during South Philadelphia attack, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia police are investigating an attack that left a man with severe burns to his face and body early Friday morning. The incident occurred around 6:20 a.m. in the area of 22nd and Fitzwater Streets. Police say the victim, a 48-year-old man, was walking to a friends home...
NBC Philadelphia
Dog That Went Missing Outside Philly Wawa Found Safe
A dog that went missing outside of a Philadelphia Wawa store last month was found safe after 18 days, his owners announced. On November 15 around 7:30 p.m., Matt and Natalie Berk were inside the Wawa on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues. Their two dogs, Frankie and Theo, were inside their car that was parked outside the store.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN
Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
fox29.com
Police: Speeding man critical after crashing truck into home, train pillar, parked car in Frankford
PHILADELPHIA - A home, train pillar and parked car were all struck by a pickup truck when police say the driver lost control early Sunday morning in Philadelphia's Frankford section. Police say a 57-year-old man was speeding when he first hit an "El" train pillar on the 4200 block of...
proclaimerscv.com
Man Stabbed and Beheaded His Wife in Northeast Philadelphia
Police authorities arrested a man in Northeast Philadelphia who stabbed and beheaded his wife because she was calling him names. Ahmad Shareef, 34 years old, was arrested after he stabbed and beheaded his wife. Law enforcement officers said that the incident happened on Tuesday. The suspect claimed that he did it because she was calling him names. It was found that the suspect has a criminal record already.
'House of Horrors': ‘Unhinged’ Philadelphia Man Allegedly Decapitated Wife
Ahmad Shareef is accused of murdering his wife, 41-year-old Leila Al Raheel, in their Philadelphia home. A Philadelphia man is behind bars for the alleged brutal murder of a mother of two, whose severed head was discovered by police this week. Ahmad Shareef, 34, has been charged with murder and...
Dog stolen from car in Wawa parking lot in Philadelphia reunited with family
PHILADELPHIA — Theo is home again after an 18-day odyssey. The 2-year-old rescue dog, a boxer-Golden Retriever mix, went missing last month after Natalie Ciervo and Matt Berk said he was stolen from their car at a Wawa parking lot in Philadelphia, WTXF-TV reported. The couple, who live in...
University of Pennsylvania student attacked in Center City; female suspect sought
"She turned toward me and started running toward me. (She) swung on me and broke my glasses and my nose," said the young woman, who did not want to be identified.
fox29.com
Police: Shoe theft in New Jersey leads to arrest of Pennsylvania fugitive
BURLINGTON COUNTY, N.J. - A man wanted in Pennsylvania is now in custody thanks to a shoe theft investigation in New Jersey last week. Police say Jonathon A. Wheeler, 36, was caught on surveillance video stealing a pair of shoes from a porch on Carroll Street in Riverside, New Jersey.
Comments / 7