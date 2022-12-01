ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox29.com

Police: Boy, 14, shot to death after birthday party in Camden

CAMDEN, N.J. - A 14-year-old boy from Lindenwold became the victim of a fatal shooting that erupted in Camden Saturday night. Officers responding to the 1800 block of Mt. Ephraim Avenue found the shot teen around 9:30 p.m. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
CAMDEN, NJ
CBS Philly

Woman in critical condition after being shot inside a car in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A woman is in critical condition Sunday morning after police say she was shot several times in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened just before 5:30 a.m. at 54th and Race Streets.Police say the woman was sitting inside a car when she was shot multiple times. She was transported to Presbyterian Hospital where she was placed in critical condition.No one has been arrested.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATION: NEWTOWN ROAD – NEWARK

(Newark, DE 19702) On Sunday, December 4, 2022, at approximately 12:28 PM officers from the New Castle County Division of Police were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of Sandburg Place – Newark in reference to an in-progress domestic dispute that involved weapons. The initial caller reported that there were two male suspects at the residence armed with firearms.
NEWARK, DE
NBC Philadelphia

Dog That Went Missing Outside Philly Wawa Found Safe

A dog that went missing outside of a Philadelphia Wawa store last month was found safe after 18 days, his owners announced. On November 15 around 7:30 p.m., Matt and Natalie Berk were inside the Wawa on Aramingo and Wheatsheaf avenues. Their two dogs, Frankie and Theo, were inside their car that was parked outside the store.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
nccpdnews.com

POLICE INVESTIGATE SHOTS FIRED IN SPARROW RUN

Newark, Del.-19702 On Sunday (12/4) at approximately 2:50 p.m., New Castle County Police were called to the unit block of Teal Circle in the community of Sparrow Run for the report of a burglary in progress. Multiple calls to 9-1-1 were made from residents advising there was a large crowd...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
proclaimerscv.com

Man Stabbed and Beheaded His Wife in Northeast Philadelphia

Police authorities arrested a man in Northeast Philadelphia who stabbed and beheaded his wife because she was calling him names. Ahmad Shareef, 34 years old, was arrested after he stabbed and beheaded his wife. Law enforcement officers said that the incident happened on Tuesday. The suspect claimed that he did it because she was calling him names. It was found that the suspect has a criminal record already.
HOME, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy