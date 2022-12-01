ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Porterville Recorder

Texas Tech 66, Incarnate Word 48

INCARNATE WORD () Perez 0-6 2-2 2, Storer 2-4 0-0 4, Bell 5-6 0-0 14, De Leon Negron 3-6 2-4 9, Terrell 3-7 0-0 6, Howell 1-3 1-2 3, Sanborn 0-0 0-0 0, Valcheva 0-0 0-0 0, Collins 1-7 0-0 2, Elliott 1-7 0-0 3, Simon 1-4 2-2 5, Wheeler 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 17-51 7-10 48.
LUBBOCK, TX
Porterville Recorder

TCU's dream season leads to Fiesta Bowl tilt vs. Michigan

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — TCU had done nearly all it could to complete a massive turnaround under first-year coach Sonny Dykes, putting itself in position to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff. All that was left was to beat Kansas State for a second time this season.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy