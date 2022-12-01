ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

16-year-old arrested for attempting to steal two 4-wheelers: Mobile Police

By Brett Greenberg
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L1iZF_0jUEJH4400

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police said they arrested a 16-year-old and transported him to Strickland Youth Center for allegedly trying to steal two 4-wheelers Wednesday, according to a release from the MPD.

The suspect was not named because he is a minor, but he was charged with theft of property and two counts of attempted theft of property.

1 arrested in connection to Paparazzi Club shooting: Mobile Police

Officers were called to the 6000 block of Belle Bayou Drive at around 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 30 in reference to “a subject attempting to steal a 4-wheeler.” The 16-year-old fled the scene before police arrived.

On the same day, officers were called to Dauphin Island Parkway and Bayou Road when a resident “detained” the 16-year-old while trying to steal another 4-wheeler. The suspect suffered “minor injuries” while being detained.

Through further investigation, officers determined the 16-year-old had the reported stolen 4-wheeler and was responsible for “two attempted 4-wheeler thefts.”

Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile , Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama . Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Teen ejected from vehicle dies following Mobile police chase

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Mobile Police Department, three people were injured and one killed during an early Sunday morning police chase. It happened just before 3:00 a.m. on Sunday, when officers noticed a vehicle with no tag on University Boulevard. During an attempted traffic stop, the...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD needs help identifying burglary suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police need the public’s help identifying a burglary suspect. According to investigators it happened Tuesday, November 29th at approximately 8:20 a.m. Officers responded to 1351 Cody Road North, Toland Auto Parts, regarding a burglary complaint. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the subject seen in...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

1 wounded after shots fired at Fairhope bar

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Gunfire broke out at a Fairhope bar, leaving on victim with injured early Saturday morning. Fairhope police responded to The Little Whiskey on Church Street around 2:19 a.m. on a report of shots fired and found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The injury was...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile police chase ends with girl being ejected from the car, dying

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said an attempted traffic stop led to a chase and ended with a 19-year-old losing her life. According to investigators, officers tried to stop a vehicle on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road for having no tag. The driver, Jh’Isaiah Franklin, 18, led police on […]
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Police chase ends with car striking tree, passenger ejected, killed

An early Sunday morning police chase ended when the driver struck a tree and two passengers were ejected, killing one of them. Mobile police said the accident happened at approximately 2:50 a.m. Sunday. Kailyn Draine, 19, a back seat passenger, was ejected from the vehicle and died later at a...
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Man suffers life-threatening injury in sports bar shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating a shooting at a sports bar that left a man seriously wounded early Saturday morning. Officers responding to Phat Tuesdays Sports Bar at 1608 St. Stephens Road just before 3 a.m. Saturday found a man suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital for his injuries, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigate shooting on Hathcox Street

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are investigating shooting that left one person injured Thursday. Officers were called to a local hospital around 5:30 p.m. Thursday in reference to a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. According to police, the victim was shot by a male suspect in the 2000 block of Hathcox Street and taken to the hospital by personal vehicle. His injury is non-life-threatening, police said.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: One dead after vehicle crashes into tree following police chase

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police said one person has died and three were injured in a vehicle crash on Highpoint Boulevard near Bear Fork Road. At approximately 2:53 a.m. Sunday morning, police attempted to make a traffic stop on a vehicle without tags on University Boulevard near Old Shell Road, according to authorities. Police said the vehicle led them on a pursuit and the precinct Sergeant called the pursuit off as it reached University Boulevard near Bear Fork Road.
PRICHARD, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests 16-year-old boy on multiple theft charges

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a 16-year-old boy on several theft charges related to vehicles. According to police, officers responded to the 6000 block of Belle Bayou Drive at 3 p.m. Wednesday in reference to a male subject attempting to steal a 4-wheeler. The suspect fled before officers arrived. Later Wednesday, police were called to Dauphin Island Parkway and Bayou Road in reference to a resident detaining a male subject who allegedly attempted to steal a 4-wheeler.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

One shot near The Little Whiskey in Fairhope

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out early this morning near a bar and grill in Fairhope. It happened just after 2:00 a.m. in an alley way near The Little Whiskey on North Church Street. Police say one person was shot, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing. We...
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

‘Armed & extremely dangerous’ man arrested, charged with 2 counts of attempted murder: Mobile Co. Sheriff’s Office

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office located and arrested a man Thursday afternoon who they previously said was “armed and extremely dangerous” after being accused of shooting a man in Citronelle on Nov. 27, according to the jail log. Joshua Skipper, 37, was booked into Metro Jail at around 5:00 p.m. […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police identify man who forced 2 people into walk-in cooler

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have identified the man who allegedly forced two people into a walk-in cooler and robbed the Fulton Food Mart off Dauphin Island Parkway on Nov. 10. Christopher Lamar Joseph, 45, was the man identified by MPD. Police are still looking for Joseph. Joseph is accused of robbing the Fulton […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

66K+
Followers
23K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy