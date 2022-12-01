Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man suspected of burglary flees police
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (BCN) — A man suspected of burglarizing a restaurant in Morgan Hill Monday was arrested after he reportedly fled from officers and was ultimately apprehended with the help of a K-9 unit. Anthony Moses Garcia, 29, of San Jose, was arrested on suspicion of burglary, resisting arrest and possession of narcotic paraphernalia, […]
Police investigating attempted robbery in Morgan Hill
MORGAN HILL, Calif. (BCN)– Police in Morgan Hill are investigating an attempted robbery that occurred Monday. On Monday at 6:42 p.m. officers with the Morgan Hill Police Department responded to the area of the Llagas Creek Trail and Watsonville Road to investigate an attempted robbery. Responding officers learned a woman was walking south on the […]
KSBW.com
Gun bust by Monterey Sheriff's Department nets more than 50 firearms
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County SWAT team served a search warrant early Friday morning in the 1000 block of Old Stage Road in Salinas. According to the sheriff's office, during their investigation, a sheriff's K-9 unit was used and they found more than 50 illegal guns and fentanyl pills.
Salinas man arrested with over 50 firearms and fentanyl pills
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- The Monterey County Sheriff's Office said they arrested a man Friday with a cache of firearms. Travis Neligh, 42, of Salinas, was charged with possession of narcotics, felon in possession of firearms, felon in possession of ammo, illegal possession of an assault weapon, and participating in a criminal street gang. Neleigh was The post Salinas man arrested with over 50 firearms and fentanyl pills appeared first on KION546.
Santa Cruz Police makes DUI arrest after driver hits multiple parked cars.
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (KION-TV): On Friday morning, Santa Cruz Police announced that they arrested a female driver after she crashed into four parked vehicles on Broadway and Seabright Avenue on Sunday evening. Corrine Roland was arrested and booked into the Santa Cruz County Jail on charges of DUI, hit and run, driving with a suspended The post Santa Cruz Police makes DUI arrest after driver hits multiple parked cars. appeared first on KION546.
Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2021 DUI collision that killed woman
SALINAS, Calif. (BCN)– A Greenfield man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for a 2021 DUI collision that killed a 23-year-old woman in San Ardo, Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni announced Thursday. Balthazar Donato, 28, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder. He also received an […]
westsideconnect.com
Police raid illegal marijuana grow operation
A tip about a building in Newman being used to illegally grow marijuana led to a large seizure of marijuana and the arrest of two suspects by the Newman Police Department. The tip was regarding a building in the 2000 block of L Street. Newman Police Officer Bayer conducted the...
61-Year-Old Person Killed In A Fatal Crash In Sunnyvale (Sunnyvale, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday evening in Sunnyvale. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the accident. Officials stated that the collision occurred on westbound Highway 237, near Mathilda Avenue.
Morgan Hill Times
Morgan Hill Police search for robbery suspect
Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a woman who was walking in Morgan Hill the night of Nov. 28, according to authorities. About 6:42pm, Morgan Hill Police officers responded to the area of the Llagas Creek Trail and Watsonville Road to investigate a report of an attempted robbery, says a press release from MHPD. Upon arrival, officers learned the female victim was walking by herself south on the Llagas Creek Trail, when a male subject dressed in black approached her from behind.
KSBW.com
Greenfield police arrest known gang with guns
GREENFIELD, Calif. — The Greenfield Police Department reported an assault on an officer by Uriel Medina on Monday night at around 8:30 p.m., at the intersection of 7th Street and Oak Avenue. According to police, Medina was detained but while police began to search him, he manage to escape...
KSBW.com
Seaside shooting was a family feud, police say
SEASIDE, Calif. — Police say a family feud between two brothers led to a shooting in broad daylight in a Seaside neighborhood and detectives confiscating a cache of firearms the following morning. The shooting happened just before noon at different intersections on San Pablo Avenue, with two cars speeding...
salinasvalleytribune.com
Greenfield officer assaulted by man with gun
GREENFIELD — An officer from the Greenfield Police Department was assaulted Sunday night while attempting to arrest a man who had a gun. At about 8:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, Greenfield patrol officers contacted Uriel Medina near the intersection of Seventh Street and Oak Avenue. According to a news...
Paradise Post
Lassen County correctional officers shoot two inmates dead
SUSANVILLE – High Desert State Prison correctional officers fatally shot two inmates as they stabbed a third inmate from Santa Clara County, authorities said Wednesday. Around 10:50 a.m. Tuesday, 32-year-old Frank Nanez and 48-year-old Raul Cuen used inmate-made weapons to attack 68-year-old Anthony Aguilera, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said in a statement.
Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire
SALINAS, Calif, (KION-TV): Salinas Fire saved two kittens from an apartment fire that occurred on the 300 block of Hayes Street on Sunday morning. Firefighters told KION they responded to an apartment fire that took place from an upstairs apartment unit around 10 a.m. Firefighters said that the fire was coming from the wall heater The post Salinas Fire saves two kittens from apartment fire appeared first on KION546.
pajaronian.com
Reward offered for dogs’ killer
WATSONVILLE—People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a suspect who poisoned two dogs in a residential backyard in Watsonville. PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said the dogs—named Bruno and Luna—died “in agony” after the incident on...
Paul Flores sentencing for Kristin Smart murder delayed by months. When will it take place?
Paul Flores’ lawyer asked the judge for more time to file a motion for a new trial.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Sunnyvale (Sunnyvale, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Sunnyvale on Wednesday. The accident happened On Highway 237 in the west, just east of Mathilda Avenue at around 6:50 p.m.
Seaside suspect arrested for shooting 40 rounds into occupied car with brother inside
SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE Nov. 30, 2022, at 3:08 p.m.- The charges against a Seaside man who shot at his brother more than 40 times have been revealed. Anthony Johnston, 51, has been charged with premeditated attempted murder, possession of a machine gun, a felon in possession of a firearm and violating his probation, manufacturing The post Seaside suspect arrested for shooting 40 rounds into occupied car with brother inside appeared first on KION546.
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Santa Cruz (Santa Cruz, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Santa Clara. A 61-year-old Capitola resident was traveling north in an Acura. A 31-year-old Watsonville man was strolling on Highway 1's northbound lanes, south of park avenue.
padailypost.com
$35,000 heist at Apple Store goes viral, employees tell customers not to interfere
A customer at the Apple Store in downtown Palo Alto recorded a Black Friday heist by two men, and the video shows the thieves ripping iPhones off the cords while employees usher customers out of their way. “Should we stop them?” one customer can be heard asking in the crowded...
Comments / 0