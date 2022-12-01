Police are looking for a man who tried to rob a woman who was walking in Morgan Hill the night of Nov. 28, according to authorities. About 6:42pm, Morgan Hill Police officers responded to the area of the Llagas Creek Trail and Watsonville Road to investigate a report of an attempted robbery, says a press release from MHPD. Upon arrival, officers learned the female victim was walking by herself south on the Llagas Creek Trail, when a male subject dressed in black approached her from behind.

