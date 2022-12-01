ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NESN

Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive

Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NESN

Patriots Great ‘Obviously’ Agrees With Mac Jones’ Sideline Tirade

Mac Jones’ frustration with the New England Patriots’ offense boiled over Thursday night. James White didn’t blame him. In an interview Friday with The Ringer’s “Off the Pike” podcast, the former Patriots running back said he “obviously” agreed with Jones’ sideline tirade, which came late in New England’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Jones explained after the game that he wanted the offense to attempt more “chunk plays” rather than sticking with the quick-passing concepts that Buffalo had snuffed out all night.
Yardbarker

Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season

The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
PHOENIX, AZ
CBS Boston

Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments

BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
BOSTON, MA
New York Post

Cam Reddish moves to Knicks bench as Tom Thibodeau tweaks lineup

Tom Thibodeau made some changes to his rotation on Sunday with the hopes of sparking his slumping team. Regular reserves Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose didn’t play, although part of the reason for sitting Rose was because it was the back end of a back-to-back. He was available. Reddish, though, was strictly about performance. He had struggled since returning from a right groin injury and finding himself in a new role coming off the bench. He logged just seven minutes on Saturday against the Mavericks. Thibodeau only went nine deep in the Knicks’ 92-81 win over the Cavaliers, and used second-year guard...
The Spun

Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense

The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
FanSided

Miami Dolphins win streak snapped but made it interesting late

The Miami Dolphins don’t have a win streak anymore, and they are not on top of the AFC East after getting beat by the 49ers and a 3rd string QB. Tua Tagovailoa finally woke up in the 2nd half but by then it was too late. The 49ers had put enough points on the board that Miami needed a Baltimore type comeback in the 4th. Down by 13 heading into the final period, Tua got them close with a 50 yard TD to Tyreek Hill.
The Comeback

Bill Belichick gives excuse for Patriots offensive struggles

It’s no secret that the New England Patriots offense has struggled recently, averaging just 15.3 points over the last three games. And while the team is trying to improve its offensive production, Bill Belichick revealed one reason why it’s been difficult to improve the offense consistently. As Bill Belichick explains, making overall improvements to the Read more... The post Bill Belichick gives excuse for Patriots offensive struggles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ARIZONA STATE
