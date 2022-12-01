Read full article on original website
Holiday Magic Comes to Life at Boston's New Immersive ExperienceDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Pooch Approved: 'South Shore Celebration of Lights' Promises Festive Fun For Everyone- Even Fido!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
A Magical Animal Adventure Awaits You at New England's ZooLightsDianna CarneyStoneham, MA
Developing: Murdered Couple Found Inside Home- Suspect at Large.Ridley's WreckageMarshfield, MA
Massachusetts town terrorized by a troop of terrifying turkeysMuhammad Junaid MustafaWoburn, MA
If This Report Is Accurate, It Would Make Xander Bogaerts Reunion Very Realistic
Longtime Boston Red Sox shortstop is getting plenty of attention in free agency, but still could return home after the latest report.
Mac Jones Makes Eye-Opening Comment About Patriots Coaching
FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots’ offense has scored one or zero touchdowns in four of their last five games. They’ve regressed in nearly every metric this season, and since Mac Jones returned from his high ankle sprain, they’ve been one of the least efficient units in the NFL.
Jimmy Butler's Amazing Instagram Post After The Heat Beat The Celtics
Jimmy Butler led the Miami Heat to a win over the Boston Celtics on Friday night.
Ex-Red Sox Slugger Signs With AL East Rival After Underwhelming Stint In Boston
The Boston Red Sox officially will be moving on from another key piece of an unsuccessful trade in the Chaim Bloom era. Outfielder/first baseman Franchy Cordero was non-tendered by the Red Sox on Nov. 18 and has since moved on to a division rival. The 28-year-old signed a minor-league deal...
Bruins’ Trent Frederic’s Reaction After Milestone Night Vs. Avalanche
The Boston Bruins, collectively, weren’t the only ones to deliver yet another milestone performance after they notched their 14th consecutive home ice win, over the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at TD Garden. Bruins forward Trent Frederic, who entered the contest without having scored a goal since Nov. 7 during...
Rumor: Potential Aaron Judge-Giants signing slapped with harsh reality by rival MLB executive
Aaron Judge’s two biggest suitors have been revealed to be the New York Yankees and the San Francisco Giants, with his next destination odds seemingly teetering somewhere around 50 percent. Not according to one rival executive, who poured cold water on a Giants’ Judge free agency signing when speaking to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, per the latest rumors.
Patriots Great ‘Obviously’ Agrees With Mac Jones’ Sideline Tirade
Mac Jones’ frustration with the New England Patriots’ offense boiled over Thursday night. James White didn’t blame him. In an interview Friday with The Ringer’s “Off the Pike” podcast, the former Patriots running back said he “obviously” agreed with Jones’ sideline tirade, which came late in New England’s 24-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. Jones explained after the game that he wanted the offense to attempt more “chunk plays” rather than sticking with the quick-passing concepts that Buffalo had snuffed out all night.
David Ortiz Wants Red Sox To Make Major Move, Mentions Mega Star Pitcher
The Red Sox have plenty of holes to fill and Ortiz has an idea on how to fill a major one
Former Red Sox Hurler Inks Deal With Diamondbacks After Difficult 2021 Season
The Arizona Diamondbacks made a move Thursday to try to shore up their shaky bullpen. Arizona -- like the Boston Red Sox -- didn't feature a strong bullpen in 2022. Boston had the fifth-worst bullpen in Major League Baseball with an ERA of 4.59 and the Diamondbacks weren't with the sixth-worst bullpen with an ERA of 4.58.
Dodgers Rumors: MLB Pundit Believes Free Agent Pitcher is Choosing Between Two Teams
MLB insider Jon Heyman says the Dodgers have the best chance of signing free agent Justin Verlander, one of the top starting pitchers on the market.
Jack Edwards issues statement on his Pat Maroon comments
BOSTON -- Bruins play-by-play man Jack Edwards always has a lot to say. But he had remained silent about his controversial comments from Tuesday night, when he poked fun at the weight of Lightning forward Pat Maroon during Boston's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.That silence ended on Friday.Unprompted, Edwards took a few shots at Maroon being listed at 238 pounds, saying that weight must have been from Day 1 of training camp. He added that Maroon "had a few more pizzas" since the season started, among other jabs regarding his weight.Those comments obviously didn't sit well with Maroon and many...
Cam Reddish moves to Knicks bench as Tom Thibodeau tweaks lineup
Tom Thibodeau made some changes to his rotation on Sunday with the hopes of sparking his slumping team. Regular reserves Cam Reddish and Derrick Rose didn’t play, although part of the reason for sitting Rose was because it was the back end of a back-to-back. He was available. Reddish, though, was strictly about performance. He had struggled since returning from a right groin injury and finding himself in a new role coming off the bench. He logged just seven minutes on Saturday against the Mavericks. Thibodeau only went nine deep in the Knicks’ 92-81 win over the Cavaliers, and used second-year guard...
Giants Claim Former Yankees Pitcher Off Waivers
San Francisco picked up this right-hander from the Pirates off waivers, a reliever that made his MLB debut with the Yankees a few years ago
Red Sox Sign Veteran Reliever Coming Off Incredible Stretch To Bolster Bullpen
The Boston Red Sox finally made a notable move in the an offseason full of question marks, adding right-hander Chris Martin to the bullpen.
Ian Rapoport Predicts Major Change To Patriots Offense
The New England Patriots offense has been operating under a collaborative effort between Bill Belichick, Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. Patricia is currently the primary play caller, but that could reportedly be changing soon. During his weekly appearance with The Pat McAfee Show, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Belichick...
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Requests Trade Opening Door For Pursuit
The Red Sox very easily could improve their outfield depth with one trade
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky: 1 Starting NFL Quarterback Should Demand Trade If Changes Aren't Made
New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones was clearly upset with his team's offensive play calling during Thursday night's loss to the Buffalo Bills. The second-year QB had a public, profanity-filled outburst directed at the Patriots' coaching staff. "Throw the f-----g ball! F-----g quick game sucks! F--k!" he appeared to say.
MLB Rumors: Cardinals, Red Sox among teams in the running to trade for Sean Murphy
Despite being pretty set behind the plate, the Atlanta Braves are reportedly the frontrunners to acquire catcher Sean Murphy from Oakland. Plot twist! After reporting that the Braves were the frontrunners to acquire Murphy, Feinsand walked his report back. Instead of Atlanta, the Cardinals, Rays, Guardians, and Red Sox are in the mix to acquire the Gold Glove winner.
Miami Dolphins win streak snapped but made it interesting late
The Miami Dolphins don’t have a win streak anymore, and they are not on top of the AFC East after getting beat by the 49ers and a 3rd string QB. Tua Tagovailoa finally woke up in the 2nd half but by then it was too late. The 49ers had put enough points on the board that Miami needed a Baltimore type comeback in the 4th. Down by 13 heading into the final period, Tua got them close with a 50 yard TD to Tyreek Hill.
Bill Belichick gives excuse for Patriots offensive struggles
It’s no secret that the New England Patriots offense has struggled recently, averaging just 15.3 points over the last three games. And while the team is trying to improve its offensive production, Bill Belichick revealed one reason why it’s been difficult to improve the offense consistently. As Bill Belichick explains, making overall improvements to the Read more... The post Bill Belichick gives excuse for Patriots offensive struggles appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
