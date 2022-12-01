ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say Albuquerque has set a new record for the most homicides in one year at 115 and counting. The Albuquerque Journal reported the record was previously set in 2021 with 117 homicides by year’s end around the city, but at least three of those have since been ruled self-defense shootings or otherwise. Before that, the highest total was 81 homicides in 2019. There were 69 people killed in Albuquerque from May through September this year, the lowest monthly total in that stretch being the 10 homicides in July. Outside of the Albuquerque city limits, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has recorded 19 homicides in 2022, the agency’s highest total in recent memory. Before 2022, the county had fluctuated between 11 homicides in 2021 and five homicides in 2017.

8 HOURS AGO