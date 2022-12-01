Read full article on original website
Related
ABQ Biopark welcomes first penguin chick hatched at exhibit
Cheep-cheep! There's a new chick in town!
KOAT 7
WATCH: Twinkle Light Parade in Albuquerque's Nob Hill
The Twinkle Light Parade is underway in Nob Hill. Dozens of floats are participating in the yearly holiday event in Albuquerque's Nob Hill. Watch the parade in the video player above.
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 2 – Dec. 8
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 2 – December 8. Dec. 2 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
Crossing guards across Albuquerque collecting canned foods for families in need
The drive will run from December 5 to 9.
How much should New Mexicans spend on Christmas this year?
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A new WalletHub study in time for the Christmas shopping season has calculated the maximum holiday budgets for over 550 U.S. cities – including Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Las Cruces, and Santa Fe. The study compared 558 cities across five metrics: 1) Income, 2) Age, 3) Debt-to-Income Ratio, 4) Monthly Income-to-Monthly Expenses Ratio, […]
Patio in ABQ Old Town turns blue in support of law enforcement
"I thought this would be a good way to honor everybody in police enforcement," said Michelle Lameres, owner of Blackbird Coffee House.
KRQE News 13
Albuquerque event will give award participants that turn in their guns
You want to get rid of your gun, an event is coming to Albuquerque. Community members will be given the opportunity to turn in their firearms for a gift card. Albuquerque event will give award participants that …. you want to get rid of your gun, an event is coming...
KRQE News 13
Gloomy, wet, and chilly Saturday evening
The rain is slowly moving across south central New Mexico this evening. A particularly heavy band of rain is falling near Belen southward to Socorro. In this narrow band, we could wind up with heavier rain totals between 0.75-1″ into Sunday. The clouds and gloomy conditions will stick around...
KOAT 7
New Mexico non-profit aims to fight homelessness during the holidays
New Mexico is battling a housing crisis, and for many, these cold winter months can be difficult without a place to call home. Ed and Krista Luna are a husband and wife that began a non-profit called Humanity33. Their mission is to help people in their community throughout the year, especially during the holidays.
KRQE News 13
Steady rain continues tonight
The heavier rain arrived just in time to wreck havoc with the Twinkle of Lights Parade unfortunately. A pretty narrow, but steady band of rain dumped nearly 1″ of rain in northern parts of Socorro County bordering with Valencia County into the South Valley. The persistent showers will continue overnight into Sunday morning before slowly breaking apart later in the day. So keep the umbrella handy through the first half of Sunday. The damp and gloomy conditions will stick around for another day before exiting Monday with higher wind gusts.
krwg.org
Albuquerque has record 115 homicides and counting this year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say Albuquerque has set a new record for the most homicides in one year at 115 and counting. The Albuquerque Journal reported the record was previously set in 2021 with 117 homicides by year’s end around the city, but at least three of those have since been ruled self-defense shootings or otherwise. Before that, the highest total was 81 homicides in 2019. There were 69 people killed in Albuquerque from May through September this year, the lowest monthly total in that stretch being the 10 homicides in July. Outside of the Albuquerque city limits, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has recorded 19 homicides in 2022, the agency’s highest total in recent memory. Before 2022, the county had fluctuated between 11 homicides in 2021 and five homicides in 2017.
KOAT 7
Love is in the air for Special Olympics fundraiser
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — In a holiday tradition that has gone on for at least 20 years, the Posole Ole Fun Walk sponsored by Special Olympics New Mexico got athletes and their families up and out early Saturday for some food, fun, walking and more — all to raise money for Special Olympics teams' uniforms, travel expenses and whatever else they need to participate in competitions around New Mexico.
KOAT 7
Albuquerque plans to convert hotels into stable housing
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller recently unveiled his plan, to add 5,000 housing units by 2025, which includes hotel conversions to potentially house 1,000 people. “We are just interested in acquiring multiple hotels because this is a fast, cost-effective way to add more housing units relatively quickly,”...
gotodestinations.com
The 8 Best Breakfast Spots in Santa Fe, New Mexico – (With Photos)
We’ve compiled a short list of the best breakfast and brunch restaurants in Santa Fe, New Mexico. We cover excellent spots downtown, southwestern spots if you are craving a little heat, and frankly everything in-between. Without further adieu, bon appetit!. Pantry Restaurant. Pantry Restaurant is a great local spot...
UNM offers new, 16-month program to increase the number of nurses
"Definitely, there is a big need here in New Mexico for nurses. During the pandemic we faced, the challenges were the travel nurses. We were in a big shortage here," said UNM Psychiatry Resident Hugo Gomez.
KOAT 7
New Mexico man reunited with stolen Native American regalia
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — For Ashkia Trujillo, the last few days have been a journey to find his stolen cultural treasures. On Sunday morning, he woke up at a hotel in Albuquerque and found that his Native American regalia had been stolen. He is from the Ohkay Owingeh Pueblo. Since...
If you live on ABQ’s west side, you might be able to be a temporary legislator
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County is looking for someone to fill in as a legislator until the end of the year. Residents of District 16, on Albuquerque’s west side, who are over 21 years old are eligible. Former Representative Antonio “Moe” Maestas recently resigned from representing the district in order to serve as a state senator. […]
losalamosreporter.com
It’s Sugar Plum On The Hill Weekend In Los Alamos With Third Ballet In Trilogy
Sugar Plum on “The Hill” rehearsal in full swing. Photo by Brad Henderson. Artistic Director Jonathan Guise, who wrote all three ballets in the trilogy, leads a dancer through Monday’s rehearsal. Photo by Maire O’Neill/losalamosreporter.com. Rats and mice alike were part of Monday evening’s rehearsal. Photo...
rrobserver.com
New Mexico’s Winter Wonderland starting Dec. 2
Expo New Mexico is hosting it’s annual Winter Wonderland from December 2 to January 1 but will be closed Christmas Day of course. A portion of every ticket sold from this event will be donated to the Carrie Tingley Hospital Foundation , Ronald McDonald House Charities-New Mexico and the Assistance League of Albuquerque.
desertexposure.com
Holiday Munchies Festival to be Held at the Plaza in Las Cruces
The Munchies Festival, born in Albuquerque, is headed to Las Cruces Dec. 17. Tell ABQ has taken the festival on the road, with a holiday flair, to southern New Mexico. The event is set 4-9 p.m. for Plaza de Las Cruces, Saturday, Dec. 17. Organizer Tierna Unruh Enos went to...
Comments / 0