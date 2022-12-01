Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bernalillo County SWAT responds to armed, barricaded suspect
The incident took place in South Valley.
Albuquerque crash response turns into homicide investigation
The lanes surrounding the area were shut down, and officials were advising the public to avoid the area.
Suspect in August 2022 murder arrested by Albuquerque police
The murder took place on August 6.
Albuquerque police continue search for suspect in shooting outside wing eatery
Using a license plate number and surveillance video, police identified the shooting suspect.
Crossing guards across Albuquerque collecting canned foods for families in need
The drive will run from December 5 to 9.
KOAT 7
APD investigates 114th homicide of the year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With less than a month away from the new year, the Albuquerque Police Department reported an alarming rate of homicides in 2022 compared to 2021. As of Dec. 3, APD is investigating its 114th homicide of the year. According to police, a man crashed his vehicle...
1 dead in US 550 crash, New Mexico State Police say
Police said they are still investigating.
1 hospitalized after SW ABQ shooting, police say
Authorities are responding to a shooting.
Hospital patient arrested for shutting off roommate’s ventilator — twice
A 72-year-old woman has been arrested after she allegedly switched off a hospital roommate's ventilator — twice — because she was annoyed by the sound it made, authorities in Germany said Thursday.
Santa Fe police determine no driver error after crash kills pedestrian
Southbound lanes of Cerrillos Road from Siler Road to Calle de Cielo were closed during the investigation.
krwg.org
Albuquerque has record 115 homicides and counting this year
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say Albuquerque has set a new record for the most homicides in one year at 115 and counting. The Albuquerque Journal reported the record was previously set in 2021 with 117 homicides by year’s end around the city, but at least three of those have since been ruled self-defense shootings or otherwise. Before that, the highest total was 81 homicides in 2019. There were 69 people killed in Albuquerque from May through September this year, the lowest monthly total in that stretch being the 10 homicides in July. Outside of the Albuquerque city limits, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has recorded 19 homicides in 2022, the agency’s highest total in recent memory. Before 2022, the county had fluctuated between 11 homicides in 2021 and five homicides in 2017.
Arrest made in string of Albuquerque mail robberies; one suspect still on the run
Although one person has been arrested for mail robberies, another person is still on the run.
Man faces second-degree murder charge for shooting man at ABQ car wash
A man has been arrested in connection to a fatal shooting.
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide in northwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are beginning a homicide investigation in northwest Albuquerque. Police say a person was found dead outside of 9911 Avalon Road NW. The APD homicide unit was called to investigate the scene. No further details about the incident have been released by police.
KRQE News 13
Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth
Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth. Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth. Trial for man charged in fatal drunk driving crash …. The trial for a former police officer accused of driving drunk and killing two people has a start date. It will begin in mid-December.
APD shares what led to the officer-involved shooting near Foothills area as investigation goes on
Chief Medina said this is still an ongoing investigation, and it has not been determined if the involved officer violated department policies.
Santa Fe District Attorney tackling DUIs with new filing program
According to the DA's office, before the new program, Santa Fe County had DWI conviction rates ranging from 30% to 40%
Albuquerque police looking for info on stabbing suspect
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a stabbing. Police say the stabbing happened on November 27, near Central Ave. and Caguna Dr. Officials say surveillance video shows several people involved in an altercation; the victim can be seen falling down and being stabbed a number of […]
Pedestrian injured in northeast Albuquerque crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle Friday. Police say the crash happened near Montgomery Blvd. and Carlisle Blvd. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition according to APD. Police say the driver remained on scene. No other information has been […]
KRQE News 13
Man turns himself into APD after hit-and-run
It's unclear if the man accused in the hit-and-run had a change of heart or not, but he returned to the scene with his mother to turn himself in. It's unclear if the man accused in the hit-and-run had a change of heart or not, but he returned to the scene with his mother to turn himself in.
Comments / 1