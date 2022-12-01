ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

KOAT 7

APD investigates 114th homicide of the year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — With less than a month away from the new year, the Albuquerque Police Department reported an alarming rate of homicides in 2022 compared to 2021. As of Dec. 3, APD is investigating its 114th homicide of the year. According to police, a man crashed his vehicle...
krwg.org

Albuquerque has record 115 homicides and counting this year

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say Albuquerque has set a new record for the most homicides in one year at 115 and counting. The Albuquerque Journal reported the record was previously set in 2021 with 117 homicides by year’s end around the city, but at least three of those have since been ruled self-defense shootings or otherwise. Before that, the highest total was 81 homicides in 2019. There were 69 people killed in Albuquerque from May through September this year, the lowest monthly total in that stretch being the 10 homicides in July. Outside of the Albuquerque city limits, the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has recorded 19 homicides in 2022, the agency’s highest total in recent memory. Before 2022, the county had fluctuated between 11 homicides in 2021 and five homicides in 2017.
KOAT 7

Police investigate homicide in northwest Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are beginning a homicide investigation in northwest Albuquerque. Police say a person was found dead outside of 9911 Avalon Road NW. The APD homicide unit was called to investigate the scene. No further details about the incident have been released by police.
KRQE News 13

Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth

Las Cruces mother allegedly exposed her kids to meth. Trial for man charged in fatal drunk driving crash …. The trial for a former police officer accused of driving drunk and killing two people has a start date. It will begin in mid-December.
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque police looking for info on stabbing suspect

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are asking the public for assistance identifying a suspect in a stabbing. Police say the stabbing happened on November 27, near Central Ave. and Caguna Dr. Officials say surveillance video shows several people involved in an altercation; the victim can be seen falling down and being stabbed a number of […]
KRQE News 13

Pedestrian injured in northeast Albuquerque crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police department is investigating a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle Friday. Police say the crash happened near Montgomery Blvd. and Carlisle Blvd. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition according to APD. Police say the driver remained on scene. No other information has been […]
KRQE News 13

Man turns himself into APD after hit-and-run

It's unclear if the man accused in the hit-and-run had a change of heart or not, but he returned to the scene with his mother to turn himself in.
