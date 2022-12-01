Read full article on original website
Myhighplains.com
77th Army Band Hosting Free Concert in Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The 77th U.S. Army Band from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, is embarking on a two-state free holiday concert tour to bring some good cheer across Oklahoma and Texas this holiday season. The band will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary holiday favorites, from Big Band to...
City of Amarillo offers ‘Explore the Four Pass’ for area golfers
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo announced that they have a great holiday gift for golfers in the Amarillo area. According to a COA press release, COA is offering a $120 “Explore the Four Pass” that offers golfers a round of golf at the city`s four courses. The COA added that passes are […]
KFDA
Downtown Amarillo getting into the holiday spirit with many festivities tonight
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Downtown Amarillo is getting into the holiday spirit tonight with many festivities taking place. The night will begin with the City of Amarillo’s Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. on the west side of the Amarillo Civic Center Complex across from the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts.
Myhighplains.com
Northside Toy Drive Readies for Black Tie Affair/Toy Giveaway
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Northside Toy Drive is back for another year making sure kids in our area get something this holiday season. The organization is hosting its annual Black Tie Affair on Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Amarillo Civic Center. While tables are sold out, people can still get into the event with a new unwrapped toy as their ticket into the event.
KFDA
Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens Corning this afternoon. According to a post by RCFD, crews were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. for a fire in the south furnace area. RCFD says crews remain on scene to...
Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business
One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
Hodgetown to host second ‘Christmas in the Sky’ event
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Hodgetown, along with the Fairly Group and The Occunet Company, recently released the details for the “Christmas in the Sky” event, scheduled for later this month. According to a news release, the “Christmas in the Sky” event will be at 5:45 p.m. Dec. 16 at Hodgetown, located at 715 […]
KFDA
Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare running adoption special this holiday season
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Animal Management and Welfare is running adoption specials this holiday season. During the month of December, families and friends can adopt dogs or cats for a discounted price. Adult dogs are $25, puppies are $10, and cats are $5. The fee includes spay/neuter, vaccinations, and...
Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire
Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
abc7amarillo.com
Winners of Center City's Electric Light Parade announced
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Downtown Amarillo was lit up with holiday spirit, and lights, as Center City Amarillo presented their annual, holiday-welcoming parade Friday evening. The theme was "Christmas Around the World" and included dozens of floats from businesses across the city - including ABC 7. According to Center...
The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock
It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
Another Business on Canyon’s Square Saying Good-bye
It seems like this time of year we start hearing about businesses closing. The end of the year seems to bring them out. This is the second business in a couple of days to hear they are closing in Canyon. The Square is going to lose yet another business in...
Amarillo Fire Department responds to tire shop fire at 27th & Ross
UPDATE: 3:57 p.m. The Amarillo Fire Department reports that the fire was out as of around 1 p.m. This story will be updated as information becomes available. AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at a tire shop near east Amarillo at around 1 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to […]
Pleasanton Express
ZAMARRIPA VISITS CADILLAC RANCH
On Sept. 14, Atascosa County native Johnny Zamarripa fulfilled his dream of being able to visit the famous Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. While there with his wife Josie, he met members of a motorcycle club from Poland, the Polish Legion. Zamarripa, 87, struck up a conversation with the men about cars, painting and Johnny’s Paint and Body Shop in Pleasanton. Before they left, the club members all lined up behind Zamarripa to take a photo with him.
The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown
Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
KFDA
Windy Friday, Damp Weekend
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be the warmest day we’ve seen in quite a few weeks, with highs building into the low to mid 70′s, thanks to some strong westerly winds entering the area. Sustained winds will range from 20-30 mph, with wind gusts possibly topping 50 mph at times. A cold front will blow through the region tonight, cooling down temperatures once again. Tomorrow we will only see highs in the upper 40. A disturbance will move through the area Saturday into Sunday, giving us a chance for showers Saturday night, especially south. It won’t be anything too widespread, but a few places could see a measurable amount of rain.
KFDA
City of Amarillo Public Health Department hosting free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo Public Health Department will be hosting free COVID-19 mobile vaccine clinics. The mobile vaccine clinics will have first and second doses and the new booster available. The COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are currently free but will not be in the near future....
Photos: Take A Look At The Beautiful Lights Of Wolflin Square
When it comes to this time of year, a big sign that the holiday season is upon us is the lights that adorn many of our favorite local spots. The Botanical Gardens are one location. Recently, someone recommended I take a look at the lights in Wolfin Square. They were...
1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
Amarillo is Getting a New Restaurant on South Soncy
It's only a matter of time until Amarillo and Canyon merge into the glorious Microplex of Amaranyon. In other words, the city is growing, and it isn't going to stop any time soon. Think about it, just a decade ago South Soncy was farmland as far as the eye could...
