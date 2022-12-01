ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

Myhighplains.com

77th Army Band Hosting Free Concert in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) —The 77th U.S. Army Band from Fort Sill, Oklahoma, is embarking on a two-state free holiday concert tour to bring some good cheer across Oklahoma and Texas this holiday season. The band will perform a mix of traditional and contemporary holiday favorites, from Big Band to...
AMARILLO, TX
Myhighplains.com

Northside Toy Drive Readies for Black Tie Affair/Toy Giveaway

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Northside Toy Drive is back for another year making sure kids in our area get something this holiday season. The organization is hosting its annual Black Tie Affair on Dec. 16 from 6 p.m. to midnight at the Amarillo Civic Center. While tables are sold out, people can still get into the event with a new unwrapped toy as their ticket into the event.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Crews responding to fire at Owens Corning

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Randall County Fire Department along with Amarillo Fire Department responded to a fire at Owens Corning this afternoon. According to a post by RCFD, crews were dispatched just before 1:30 p.m. for a fire in the south furnace area. RCFD says crews remain on scene to...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

Popular Amarillo Bakery Going Out Of Business

One of the great things about Amarillo is we have a lot of places to get bakery goods. However, there is one particular bakery in Amarillo that takes us overseas to the home of one of the world's most famous landmarks and that is France. Franks Bakery is. The only...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Local Amarillo Business Destroyed In Fire

Is it me or does it seem like more fires than usual have been happening lately? The first day of this month greeted Amarillo with its first fire early Thursday morning. Early Thursday morning around 1 a.m. the Amarillo Fire Department received a call to Advanced Amarillo Tire Shop on SE 27th and Ross. They arrived on the scene to find the tire shop in a blaze, with both the building and the tires on the inside on fire. According to reports from fire crews, propane bottles were also exploding inside the building. The entire block was cleared out and took more than 7 hours to put out the fires. A great deal of the difficulty behind this fire came from the fact that many of the tires on the inside caught fire, which is generally difficult to put out.
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Winners of Center City's Electric Light Parade announced

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Downtown Amarillo was lit up with holiday spirit, and lights, as Center City Amarillo presented their annual, holiday-welcoming parade Friday evening. The theme was "Christmas Around the World" and included dozens of floats from businesses across the city - including ABC 7. According to Center...
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

The Panhandle’s Gas Station Battle Just Arrived In Lubbock

It's a battle that has been raging for a long time. The war for gas station dominance in Amarillo has left us with Pak-A-Sak locations and Toot'n Totum locations scattered all over the city. In some instances, they stare each other down from across the street like two old cowboys at high noon. Amarillo was just the start.
LUBBOCK, TX
Pleasanton Express

ZAMARRIPA VISITS CADILLAC RANCH

On Sept. 14, Atascosa County native Johnny Zamarripa fulfilled his dream of being able to visit the famous Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo. While there with his wife Josie, he met members of a motorcycle club from Poland, the Polish Legion. Zamarripa, 87, struck up a conversation with the men about cars, painting and Johnny’s Paint and Body Shop in Pleasanton. Before they left, the club members all lined up behind Zamarripa to take a photo with him.
AMARILLO, TX
FMX 94.5

The Great Amarillo Drag Queen Meltdown

Amarillo has a burr under its saddle, and it's fabulous. Amarillo is the latest place to buy into the national drag queen kick-down. We experienced a bit of that here in Lubbock, but it appears that for the most part, Lubbock is of a mind to let people do what they wanna do. Amarillo, on the other hand, decided this was the latest emergency that needed to be dealt with.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Windy Friday, Damp Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today will be the warmest day we’ve seen in quite a few weeks, with highs building into the low to mid 70′s, thanks to some strong westerly winds entering the area. Sustained winds will range from 20-30 mph, with wind gusts possibly topping 50 mph at times. A cold front will blow through the region tonight, cooling down temperatures once again. Tomorrow we will only see highs in the upper 40. A disturbance will move through the area Saturday into Sunday, giving us a chance for showers Saturday night, especially south. It won’t be anything too widespread, but a few places could see a measurable amount of rain.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

1 hospitalized after Wednesday afternoon fire in north Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department responded to an incident Wednesday afternoon after a structure fire was reported in north Amarillo. According to officials with the Amarillo Fire Department, officials arrived at a residence in the 3000 block of Walnut around 2:37 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said that an officer with the […]
AMARILLO, TX

