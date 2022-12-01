Read full article on original website
Bears Label Late Collapses Part of their Education
Finding a way to win games at the end is something the Bears still haven't learned, as their 28-19 loss to Green Bay indicated.
Old Jim Irsay video resurfaces after embarrassing Colts loss
Making a strong pledge to your fans can be endearing. It can also come back to bite you pretty hard. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is finding that out the hard way in the aftermath of his team getting humiliated by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 on Sunday Night Football. For anyone needing a Read more... The post Old Jim Irsay video resurfaces after embarrassing Colts loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders tells current Buffaloes players to enter transfer portal
Deion Sanders arrived in Boulder on Sunday, where he was officially announced as Colorado's next head coach. He came with a very clear message to current Buffaloes players, too. Sanders already has his quarterback picked out — his son, Shedeur — and they need to hit the transfer portal....
Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24
Cin_Burrow 4 run (McPherson kick), 8:49. Cin_Higgins 12 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 13:33. KC_McKinnon 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:23. KC_Pacheco 8 run (Butker kick), 12:03. Cin_FG McPherson 36, 7:16. KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 3:49. Fourth Quarter. Cin_FG McPherson 41, 14:47. Cin_Evans 8 pass from Burrow (McPherson...
Deshaun Watson returns from ban with some support, many boos
HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson signed autographs for Texans and Browns fans and posed for selfies before his first game in 700 days in a familiar place. Once the game started, it was overwhelming boos for Watson. Watson heard jeers before taking each snap throughout the first half in...
Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23
LAR_Akers 1 run (Gay kick), 9:30. Sea_Lockett 36 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 6:05. Sea_Fant 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:48. LAR_Akers 6 run (Gay kick), 2:56. Sea_Metcalf 8 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), :36. A_71,802. SeaLAR. First downs2520. Total Net Yards438319. Rushes-yards22-9033-171 Passing348148. Punt Returns0-02-8 Kickoff Returns0-01-17 Interceptions...
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Monday, December 5, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Las Vegas 27, L.A. Chargers 20
LAC_Callahan 26 interception return (Dicker kick), 5:07. L.A. Chargers 7, Las Vegas 0. LAC_FG Dicker 37, 11:37. Drive: 13 plays, 61 yards, 6:35. Key Plays: Herbert 14 pass to Everett; Herbert 11 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-3; Ekeler 8 run on 3rd-and-1. L.A. Chargers 10, Las Vegas 0. Las_Jacobs 20...
San Francisco 33, Miami 17
Miami7307—17 San Francisco107610—33 Mia_Sherfield 75 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 14:50. SF_Juszczyk 3 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 4:52. Mia_FG J.Sanders 43, 10:14. SF_McCaffrey 3 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), :04. Third Quarter. SF_FG Gould 43, 2:52. SF_FG Gould 36, 1:14. Fourth Quarter. Mia_Hill 45 pass from Tagovailoa...
Buffalo 6, San Jose 3
Buffalo132—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Thompson 16 (Cozens, Dahlin), 9:19 (pp). 2, San Jose, Bonino 1 (Kunin, Karlsson), 13:40. 3, San Jose, Labanc 5 (Nieto, Benning), 16:19 (pp). Second Period_4, Buffalo, Peterka 6 (Cozens), 0:16. 5, Buffalo, Skinner 12 (Jokiharju), 4:21. 6, Buffalo, Quinn 5 (Olofsson, Dahlin), 13:45 (pp). Third...
Monday's Time Schedule
LA Clippers at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Indiana at Golden State, 10 p.m. NFL. New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. NHL. Vegas at Boston,...
Detroit 4, Columbus 2
Columbus011—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Czarnik 2 (Maatta, Berggren), 6:34. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 10 (Hronek, Perron), 17:36 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Raymond 7 (Perron, Hronek), 7:03 (pp). 4, Columbus, Bjork 2 (Roslovic, Jenner), 16:10 (pp). Third Period_5, Columbus, Johnson 6 (Jenner, Gaudreau), 1:58. 6, Detroit, Copp 3 (Sundqvist, Maatta), 6:08.
