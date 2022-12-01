ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

The Comeback

Old Jim Irsay video resurfaces after embarrassing Colts loss

Making a strong pledge to your fans can be endearing. It can also come back to bite you pretty hard. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay is finding that out the hard way in the aftermath of his team getting humiliated by the Dallas Cowboys in Week 13 on Sunday Night Football. For anyone needing a Read more... The post Old Jim Irsay video resurfaces after embarrassing Colts loss appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Porterville Recorder

Cincinnati 27, Kansas City 24

Cin_Burrow 4 run (McPherson kick), 8:49. Cin_Higgins 12 pass from Burrow (McPherson kick), 13:33. KC_McKinnon 2 pass from Mahomes (Butker kick), 2:23. KC_Pacheco 8 run (Butker kick), 12:03. Cin_FG McPherson 36, 7:16. KC_Mahomes 3 run (Butker kick), 3:49. Fourth Quarter. Cin_FG McPherson 41, 14:47. Cin_Evans 8 pass from Burrow (McPherson...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Porterville Recorder

Deshaun Watson returns from ban with some support, many boos

HOUSTON (AP) — Deshaun Watson signed autographs for Texans and Browns fans and posed for selfies before his first game in 700 days in a familiar place. Once the game started, it was overwhelming boos for Watson. Watson heard jeers before taking each snap throughout the first half in...
CLEVELAND, OH
Porterville Recorder

Seattle 27, L.A. Rams 23

LAR_Akers 1 run (Gay kick), 9:30. Sea_Lockett 36 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 6:05. Sea_Fant 4 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), 9:48. LAR_Akers 6 run (Gay kick), 2:56. Sea_Metcalf 8 pass from G.Smith (Myers kick), :36. A_71,802. SeaLAR. First downs2520. Total Net Yards438319. Rushes-yards22-9033-171 Passing348148. Punt Returns0-02-8 Kickoff Returns0-01-17 Interceptions...
SEATTLE, WA
Porterville Recorder

Las Vegas 27, L.A. Chargers 20

LAC_Callahan 26 interception return (Dicker kick), 5:07. L.A. Chargers 7, Las Vegas 0. LAC_FG Dicker 37, 11:37. Drive: 13 plays, 61 yards, 6:35. Key Plays: Herbert 14 pass to Everett; Herbert 11 pass to Palmer on 3rd-and-3; Ekeler 8 run on 3rd-and-1. L.A. Chargers 10, Las Vegas 0. Las_Jacobs 20...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Porterville Recorder

San Francisco 33, Miami 17

Miami7307—17 San Francisco107610—33 Mia_Sherfield 75 pass from Tagovailoa (J.Sanders kick), 14:50. SF_Juszczyk 3 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), 4:52. Mia_FG J.Sanders 43, 10:14. SF_McCaffrey 3 pass from Purdy (Gould kick), :04. Third Quarter. SF_FG Gould 43, 2:52. SF_FG Gould 36, 1:14. Fourth Quarter. Mia_Hill 45 pass from Tagovailoa...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Buffalo 6, San Jose 3

Buffalo132—6 First Period_1, Buffalo, Thompson 16 (Cozens, Dahlin), 9:19 (pp). 2, San Jose, Bonino 1 (Kunin, Karlsson), 13:40. 3, San Jose, Labanc 5 (Nieto, Benning), 16:19 (pp). Second Period_4, Buffalo, Peterka 6 (Cozens), 0:16. 5, Buffalo, Skinner 12 (Jokiharju), 4:21. 6, Buffalo, Quinn 5 (Olofsson, Dahlin), 13:45 (pp). Third...
BUFFALO, NY
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Time Schedule

LA Clippers at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Orlando, 7 p.m. Oklahoma City at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Houston, 8 p.m. Phoenix at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Indiana at Golden State, 10 p.m. NFL. New Orleans at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m. NHL. Vegas at Boston,...
GEORGIA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Detroit 4, Columbus 2

Columbus011—2 First Period_1, Detroit, Czarnik 2 (Maatta, Berggren), 6:34. 2, Detroit, Kubalik 10 (Hronek, Perron), 17:36 (pp). Second Period_3, Detroit, Raymond 7 (Perron, Hronek), 7:03 (pp). 4, Columbus, Bjork 2 (Roslovic, Jenner), 16:10 (pp). Third Period_5, Columbus, Johnson 6 (Jenner, Gaudreau), 1:58. 6, Detroit, Copp 3 (Sundqvist, Maatta), 6:08.
DETROIT, MI

