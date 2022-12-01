ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Yahoo Sports

Dearborn man charged in antisemitic incident at Michigan synagogue

A Dearborn man has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation in what officials said was an antisemitic attack at a historic synagogue and preschool for Jewish students in Bloomfield Township. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was arrested by police after antisemitic and racist threats were made Friday against children,...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

2 people injured in shooting at Olympia Coney Island in Detroit

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. at Olympia Coney Island on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit. Police say there was an altercation between two men inside the Coney Island restaurant. At some point,...
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Fire destroys historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Firefighters battled a blaze that caused severe damage to a historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County on Saturday morning, officials said. The Newberry Road Bridge, a primarily wooden structure located about four miles southwest of Durand, was on fire as of the morning of Dec. 3, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. An announcement about the fire was posted to the department’s Facebook page at 8:24 a.m. Saturday.
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

Married couple killed in Washtenaw County crash identified

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman who were killed in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township have been identified by police. Terry Lee Petrowski, 67, and his wife Lorraine Gail Petrowski, 66, both died Nov. 22, in a single vehicle crash after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a culvert, according to the Michigan State Police.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
