22-year-old woman found lying dead on sidewalk after Pontiac shooting, cash reward offered for tips
Police were called to a home on Columbia Avenue in Pontiac shortly before 4:30 a.m. Sunday on the report of shots fired, and found a 22-year-old woman dead on the sidewalk.
Yahoo Sports
Dearborn man charged in antisemitic incident at Michigan synagogue
A Dearborn man has been charged with two counts of ethnic intimidation in what officials said was an antisemitic attack at a historic synagogue and preschool for Jewish students in Bloomfield Township. Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, was arrested by police after antisemitic and racist threats were made Friday against children,...
Dearborn man charged for antisemetic, racist threats at Bloomfield Twp preschool
Oakland County Prosecutor Karen D. McDonald has charged Hassan Yehia Chokr, 35, of Dearborn with two counts of ethnic intimidation.
fox2detroit.com
Family loses father to carbon monoxide poisoning and now need a home
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A maintenance worker at an Ann Arbor hotel was killed on the job by carbon monoxide poisoning. While Charles Suire's wife and children are struggling to cope with the tragic loss, they're also faced with finding a new place to live. "It was an...
1 dead in St. Clair Shores after police say driver went up embankment on I-94, crashed into tree
A major freeway in Macomb County was shut down for several hours Thursday evening following a fatal crash that claimed the life of one driver.
fox2detroit.com
Man killed in Greektown for elevator etiquette • driver with body in trunk ID'd • gentlemen's club shooting
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - A mother is grieving after police say her son was killed for holding the elevator door and letting a group of women on before the suspect, the driver with the missing Tennessee woman's body in the trunk was identified, and justice is wanted for an aspiring rapper who was killed outside of the Truth Gentlemen's Club: here are the top stories from FOX 2's Week in Review.
fox2detroit.com
2 people injured in shooting at Olympia Coney Island in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people early Sunday morning. The shooting happened around 5:10 a.m. at Olympia Coney Island on Harper near Chalmers in Detroit. Police say there was an altercation between two men inside the Coney Island restaurant. At some point,...
Fatality Reported In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Dearborn (Dearborn, MI)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Dearborn on Friday. Officials stated that the collision involved a flatbed truck and a semi-truck. Fatality is reported in this tragic crash.
Detroit police: 29-year-old man fatally shoots man allegedly breaking into his home
A man who was allegedly trying to break into a home on Detroit’s west side over the weekend has been shot and killed. The case is still under investigation.
1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Roseville (Roseville, MI)
The Police department reported a motor vehicle crash early Thursday morning. The crash happened in Roseville at around 1 a.m. A Warren resident, a 48-year-old woman was driving a 2008 Ford Fusion when she lost control of the vehicle. She was entering westbound I-696 from Gratiot Avenue, according to Michigan State Police.
fox2detroit.com
1-year-old dies after falling down steps while watched by babysitter, DPD investigates
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Metro Detroit family's 1-year-old daughter is dead, and Detroit police are investigating. The tragic death of Justice Starks happened after she was injured while being watched by a friend of the family - but police say there are plenty of unanswered questions. "We’ve been meeting...
2 injured by gunfire while driving down 10 Mile in Southfield
Police are on the hunt for a suspect that they say shot and injured two people as they were driving in Southfield on Thursday night. The Southfield Police Department said the incident was reported around 11:15 p.m. on Dec. 1
fox2detroit.com
VIDEO: Man tries to burn Detroit market down
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for a man they said tried to set a Detroit market on fire on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving. Police released surveillance video and images that show the man who they said tried to set fire Wonder Super Food Market on the city's east side. The video shows the man lighting some cardboard on fire behind the dumpster of the business, carrying the burning cardboard across the parking, and then pouring gasoline on the building.
Fire destroys historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI -- Firefighters battled a blaze that caused severe damage to a historic wooden bridge in Shiawassee County on Saturday morning, officials said. The Newberry Road Bridge, a primarily wooden structure located about four miles southwest of Durand, was on fire as of the morning of Dec. 3, according to the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office. An announcement about the fire was posted to the department’s Facebook page at 8:24 a.m. Saturday.
fox2detroit.com
Woman hit and killed by recycling truck in Grosse Pointe Park
GROSSE POINTE PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - Neighbors in a Grosse Pointe Park neighborhood are reeling after a tragic accident claimed the life of a 68-year-old when she was hit by a recycling truck Friday morning. Police were called around 11:15 a.m. on Friday to Somerset ave in Grosse Pointe...
Traffic watch: Road construction round-up for Washtenaw County, Dec. 4
ANN ARBOR, MI -- There are a handful of construction projects in Washtenaw County that could impact commute times, traffic and road closures this week. East University Avenue: The road between South University Avenue and Willard Street will close to create a work zone to reconfigure a crane. This closure...
Married couple killed in Washtenaw County crash identified
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A man and woman who were killed in a single vehicle crash in Augusta Township have been identified by police. Terry Lee Petrowski, 67, and his wife Lorraine Gail Petrowski, 66, both died Nov. 22, in a single vehicle crash after their vehicle left the roadway and crashed into a culvert, according to the Michigan State Police.
A Detroit father was fatally shot by a man for letting a group of women enter an elevator first. His mother wants his assailant caught: 'My son was just being a gentleman'
"Turn yourself in. Turn yourself in, because you have hurt so many people," Rosalind Hearst said as the suspect remains at large.
abc12.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of three people in Flint after guns are found in vehicle
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Three people were arrested on felony charges following a traffic stop and foot chase in Flint. According to Michigan State Police, troopers seized two pistols with auto-sear attachments after stoping a vehicle in Flint. Three suspects took off from the scene, but were caught after a short foot pursuit.
