Victoria police and fire department responds to a small fire in a Union Pacific bus

By Alisia Powell
 3 days ago

VICTORIA, Texas – On Wednesday at approximately 6 p.m., the Victoria Fire Department and police department responded to a small fire in the passenger compartment of a Union Pacific bus. Upon arrival, they identified substantial damage to the vehicle. However, no was hurt, and no arrests or citations were issued.

The fire occurred on the 600 block of North Cameron Street. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the fire.

